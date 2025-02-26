U-Tapao Airport expansion cut as high-speed rail delays continue

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, February 26, 2025
281 2 minutes read
U-Tapao Airport expansion cut as high-speed rail delays continue
Photo courtesy of Airport Technology

The ambitious U-Tapao Airport expansion is being drastically scaled back as the Bangkok-Rayong high-speed rail project faces ongoing delays and uncertainty.

The airport, a key component of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) development, was initially designed to handle 12 million passengers annually. However, with the high-speed rail link stalled for nearly five years, those plans are being significantly downsized.

Advertisements

U-Tapao International Aviation (UTA) chief Keeree Kanjanapas confirmed that the airport’s expansion and the creation of the Eastern Aviation City would continue, but on a much smaller scale.

“We’ve been waiting for nearly five years. We can’t wait any longer. We could pursue legal action, or we can work with the EEC. We’ve chosen to collaborate, as litigation isn’t productive for anyone.”

Related Articles

The 290-billion-baht project, spread across a 6,500 rai site within the EEC, was supposed to be a game-changer for the region, with the high-speed rail link acting as a crucial connector between Bangkok and Rayong.

However, the rail project has faced multiple delays due to revisions in the agreement, preventing key infrastructure work from starting. The situation has forced UTA to rethink its strategy.

U-Tapao Airport expansion cut as high-speed rail delays continue | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Domestic Flights Thailand

The revised expansion plan could see the passenger terminal capacity reduced by up to 50%, catering to just five million passengers instead of the originally planned 12 million. The broader Eastern Aviation City, valued at over 600 billion baht, is also under review, awaiting clarity on government policy.

Advertisements

“We’re ready to proceed as soon as we have the necessary approvals. We urge the EEC to provide clarity as quickly as possible.”

High-speed rail agreement

Keeree emphasised the need for a decisive stance on the high-speed rail link, as the project’s purpose, whether for tourism, international passengers, or commuter traffic from Bangkok, will significantly impact investment decisions.

UTA CEO Wirawat Panthawangkun highlighted that the contract allows for revisions without formal amendments, offering more flexibility than the high-speed rail agreement. However, he stressed that changes would be justified and wouldn’t fundamentally alter the contract’s core terms, reported The Nation.

Wirawat also raised concerns about the planned tunnel beneath the passenger terminal, which was designed to accommodate the high-speed rail line.

“If there’s no high-speed train, what benefits will the government offer?”

The EEC has the authority to provide tax and non-tax incentives to attract investors, but additional legislation from the Finance Ministry is required. UTA’s decision to proceed without waiting for the rail link marks a significant shift in strategy, as the company navigates uncertainty to ensure the project’s viability.

Latest Thailand News
U-Tapao Airport expansion cut as high-speed rail delays continue Thailand News

U-Tapao Airport expansion cut as high-speed rail delays continue

9 hours ago
Cold-blooded encounter: Brave dogs kill snake in Thai garden Thailand News

Cold-blooded encounter: Brave dogs kill snake in Thai garden

9 hours ago
Phuket hotel project halted after environmental concerns raised Phuket News

Phuket hotel project halted after environmental concerns raised

9 hours ago
Thai woman escapes rape after leaving bathroom unlocked (video) Bangkok News

Thai woman escapes rape after leaving bathroom unlocked (video)

9 hours ago
Car repair shop owner survives truck accident in Udon Thani Road deaths

Car repair shop owner survives truck accident in Udon Thani

9 hours ago
Justice served: Phuket grants over 900k to crime victims Phuket News

Justice served: Phuket grants over 900k to crime victims

9 hours ago
Nakhon Ratchasima student council president commits suicide Thailand News

Nakhon Ratchasima student council president commits suicide

10 hours ago
Armed man confronts woman over bathroom noise in Uttaradit (video) Thailand News

Armed man confronts woman over bathroom noise in Uttaradit (video)

10 hours ago
Shot in the dark: Funeral turns chaotic as man opens fire, 1 injured Crime News

Shot in the dark: Funeral turns chaotic as man opens fire, 1 injured

10 hours ago
Thai man consumes silica gel in fried rice and feels sick Thailand News

Thai man consumes silica gel in fried rice and feels sick

10 hours ago
Police seize 3,000 illegal e-cigarettes near Bangkok University Bangkok News

Police seize 3,000 illegal e-cigarettes near Bangkok University

10 hours ago
Smoke and mirrors: Cops bust fake bag shop selling e-cigarettes Crime News

Smoke and mirrors: Cops bust fake bag shop selling e-cigarettes

11 hours ago
100,000 meth pills seized in Pathum Thani drug bust Thailand News

100,000 meth pills seized in Pathum Thani drug bust

11 hours ago
Influenza cases surge to over 130,000 in two months Thailand News

Influenza cases surge to over 130,000 in two months

11 hours ago
Billion-baht business bust: 2 Chinese arrested in Phuket Phuket News

Billion-baht business bust: 2 Chinese arrested in Phuket

11 hours ago
Fool&#8217;s gold: Man kills woman for fake jewellery, dumps body in field Thailand News

Fool’s gold: Man kills woman for fake jewellery, dumps body in field

11 hours ago
Social Security Fund board rejects pension formula Thailand News

Social Security Fund board rejects pension formula

11 hours ago
Highway to the danger zone: RTAF to test Gripen fighter jet in Songkla Thailand News

Highway to the danger zone: RTAF to test Gripen fighter jet in Songkla

12 hours ago
Free Internet for disabled Thais under new government initiative Thailand News

Free Internet for disabled Thais under new government initiative

12 hours ago
Thailand still top choice for Chinese tourists despite decline Tourism News

Thailand still top choice for Chinese tourists despite decline

12 hours ago
Dirty secret exposed: Illegal dumping scandal rocks East Pattaya Pattaya News

Dirty secret exposed: Illegal dumping scandal rocks East Pattaya

12 hours ago
Ex Thai boxer injured in gang attack over parking dispute (video) Krabi News

Ex Thai boxer injured in gang attack over parking dispute (video)

12 hours ago
Stinging setback: Man knocked out after brutal hornet swarm attack Thailand News

Stinging setback: Man knocked out after brutal hornet swarm attack

12 hours ago
Wife killed and husband injured after gambling debts dispute Thailand News

Wife killed and husband injured after gambling debts dispute

13 hours ago
Vietnamese fishing boat collides with Thai patrol ship in illegal entry Crime News

Vietnamese fishing boat collides with Thai patrol ship in illegal entry

13 hours ago
Aviation NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, February 26, 2025
281 2 minutes read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thai woman escapes rape after leaving bathroom unlocked (video)

Thai woman escapes rape after leaving bathroom unlocked (video)

9 hours ago
Car repair shop owner survives truck accident in Udon Thani

Car repair shop owner survives truck accident in Udon Thani

9 hours ago
Justice served: Phuket grants over 900k to crime victims

Justice served: Phuket grants over 900k to crime victims

9 hours ago
Nakhon Ratchasima student council president commits suicide

Nakhon Ratchasima student council president commits suicide

10 hours ago