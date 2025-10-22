Thailand gears up for busy winter with 250 plus airline services

Thailand will welcome over 250 airlines this winter season, as aviation officials allocate flight slots and charter flights surge to boost tourism.

Thailand is preparing for a surge in international arrivals this High Season, with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) confirming that 255 airlines have been allocated flight slots for the winter 2025 schedule.

The season, running from October 26 to March 28, will see a significant uptick in air traffic across major airports, reflecting growing international confidence in Thailand as a top tourist destination.

Suvarnabhumi Airport will handle the bulk of arrivals with 127 airlines, including 21 cargo carriers. Phuket will see 68 carriers, Chiang Mai 30, Don Mueang 17, U-Tapao 11, and Samui two.

Top international flight routes are expected from China, India, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Cambodia.

Several new entrants and expanded routes have been announced. United Airlines will operate daily on the Los Angeles–Hong Kong–Bangkok route. Norse Atlantic UK will launch services from London Gatwick and Manchester to Suvarnabhumi.

Thai AirAsia X is opening new routes from Riyadh and Almaty to Don Mueang, while Air France adds daily Paris–Phuket services. Norse Atlantic Airways (Norway) will fly Stockholm–Phuket and Oslo–Phuket weekly. Etihad Airways will offer four weekly flights from Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai.

U-Tapao will welcome charter services from Tashkent by Qanot Sharq and from Minsk by Belavia.

Despite a slowdown in Chinese arrivals, Chinese airlines still represent the largest share of inbound flights, 31% of total international services, although the number of carriers has dropped by 11 since last year. India follows with 13%, and Vietnam with 9%.

To counter the dip in Chinese tourism, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has secured 731 charter flights from China for the season. TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said these flights, part of the Thailand Summer Blast campaign, aim to boost arrivals in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Krabi, Phuket, and Rayong, reported The Nation.

Major charter routes include:

Xi’an–Bangkok: 52 flights

Chengdu–Bangkok: 34

Wuxi–Bangkok: 103

Jinan–Bangkok: 93

Changzhou–Bangkok: 84

Macau–Bangkok: 61

Chengdu–Chiang Mai: 29

Guiyang–Chiang Mai: 7

Thailand’s winter skies are looking busier than ever.