Air Cambodia hits back at Thai Airways copycat claims

Air Cambodia is fighting back after being accused of copying Thai Airways’ signature look—insisting its purple-and-gold design is 100% Khmer.

A social media storm erupted following the airline’s debut flight between Shenzhen, China and Siem Reap on July 18, with Thai netizens claiming that Air Cambodia’s aircraft livery and cabin crew uniforms looked suspiciously similar to those of Thai Airways.

But the newly rebranded national carrier of Cambodia is having none of it. In an official statement, Air Cambodia flatly denied any imitation, calling the similarities “purely coincidental.”

“All elements of Air Cambodia’s visual identity—aircraft livery, uniforms, and branding—have been independently conceptualised and developed in compliance with international intellectual property and aviation trademark standards,” the airline said.

Formerly known as Cambodia Angkor Air, the airline changed its name to Air Cambodia Co., Ltd on January 1. The carrier said the move signified “a new chapter” while still honouring its legacy. The rebrand retained the airline’s longstanding royal purple and gold colour scheme, described as deeply symbolic of Cambodian identity.

“Air Cambodia’s branding was developed through a deliberate and culturally conscious process, reflecting the kingdom’s rich heritage and national pride,” the statement read.

According to the airline, its signature purple represents dignity, serenity, and devotion, drawing inspiration from traditional Khmer aesthetics. They noted that the hue was uniquely derived from a balanced mix of Cambodia’s national flag colours—blue, red, and white.

Adding further historical weight, Air Cambodia pointed out that its colour scheme and golden emblem trace their lineage back to the original Royal Air Cambodge branding from 1956, Khmer Times reports.

As online criticism mounted, the airline took a diplomatic approach, urging civil discussion and regional cooperation.

“Air Cambodia maintains a spirit of strategic partnership and mutual respect with fellow carriers across the region,” it said. “We are committed to advancing regional aviation growth through collaboration and cultural exchange.”

The airline also reminded the public to share feedback through official channels and avoid spreading speculation via social media, warning that viral commentary can “risk misinterpretation and does not reflect the full context of its brand heritage.”