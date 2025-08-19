Thailand taps Polish Airlines to lure big-spending tourists

Thailand is stepping up its campaign for European tourists with a bold new partnership with LOT Polish Airlines, spearheaded by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool.

The deal targets high-spending Eastern Europeans, with Poland leading the charge, and aims to reinforce Bangkok’s ambition to become Southeast Asia’s aviation capital.

The push comes as overall foreign arrivals dip, though Europe remains steady. By focusing on long-haul travellers who spend significantly more than short-haul Asian visitors, Thailand hopes to offset declines and secure long-term growth.

Polish arrivals have rocketed in recent years. In 2024, 153,520 Poles visited Thailand, up 26.9% from 2023. By early this month, arrivals had already hit 132,748—a 30.8% surge over the same period last year. Between January and April, Polish inflows jumped nearly 39%, making the country one of Thailand’s fastest-growing source markets.

Poland’s booming economy explains the rise. GDP is forecast to grow 3.3% in 2025, while per capita income reached about 869,000 baht last year—far higher than Thailand’s 230,000 baht. Crucially, Polish holidaymakers spend freely, dropping around 61,425 baht on a three-week stay, or about 3,150 baht per day.

On August 14, Governor Thapanee met LOT executives, including Network Department Head Robert Ludera, to discuss direct Warsaw–Bangkok flights and future routes to Phuket and Krabi by 2026. Ambassador Urasa Mongkolnavin said the collaboration strengthens aviation diplomacy and deepens ties between Thailand and Poland.

From January to August this year, Thailand welcomed 19.57 million international tourists, down 6.6% year-on-year. Yet European numbers are climbing, with arrivals from the UK, France, Germany and Russia up nearly 19%. Israel, Uzbekistan and Romania also posted sharp gains, supported by the return of direct flights from major European cities.

Thailand’s strategy is now clear: prioritise affluent Europeans who deliver quality tourism over sheer numbers. Bookings already point to a 21% rise in September and a 17% increase for the October–December peak season, according to Travel and Tour World.

TAT is backing this with digital marketing, influencer campaigns and a strong presence at travel fairs. By leveraging Poland’s central role in Europe and LOT’s growing network, Thailand hopes to funnel visitors from across the region straight into Bangkok—boosting the economy while positioning itself as Southeast Asia’s tourism and aviation powerhouse.