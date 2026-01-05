Search continues for injured elephant in Khao Yai park

Phlai Chom View, also known as Phlai Biang Yai Moosi, photographed in 2024 | Photo by: P. Na Arale

Key insights from the news

  • Khao Yai officials are searching for an injured wild elephant, known as Phlai Chom View, which was struck by a closed-box van while crossing a road in a wildlife corridor.
  • The collision, which occurred on January 4, resulted in serious injuries to the van driver and severe damage to the vehicle, while the elephant fled into the forest with suspected injuries.
  • As of January 5, efforts to locate the elephant continue, with a rapid response team and wildlife veterinarian involved in the search and potential medical treatment.
  • Authorities emphasize road safety in wildlife zones, urging drivers to be cautious, especially during low-light hours, and have increased signage and public awareness measures in high-risk areas.

Khao Yai officials are still searching for a wild elephant injured in a collision yesterday, January 4, with a closed-box van, as public concern grows over road safety in wildlife zones.

The elephant, reported to be “Phlai Chom View”, also known as “Phlai Biang Yai Moosi”, was reportedly struck while crossing the road near the Mun River Headwater Research Station in Pak Chong district. The area is part of a known wildlife corridor used by elephants to move between forest zones.

The van driver suffered serious head injuries in the collision and was taken to Bangkok Hospital Pak Chong. The vehicle sustained severe damage, while the elephant fled into the nearby forest with suspected injuries.

Today, January 5, marine officer “Nithat Plodsomboon” shared an update on Facebook confirming that Khao Yai’s rapid response team, in coordination with local Moosi volunteers, has been tracking the injured elephant since the morning. Despite continued efforts, the animal had not yet been located as of midday, prompting a temporary break before resuming operations later in the afternoon.

The team will be joined by wildlife veterinarian Doctor Boy, who will assist in assessing the elephant’s condition and administering medical treatment if needed. Authorities stressed the importance of locating the elephant quickly to prevent complications and ensure appropriate care.

Officials from the Department of National Parks have also reminded the public to be careful while driving through conservation areas, particularly in low-light hours when elephants are more active. Signage and public awareness measures have been reinforced in high-risk zones.

Updates on the elephant’s condition and the search operation will be provided as the situation develops, CH7 HD reported.

In a separate incident, a young wild elephant was electrocuted while foraging on farmland near Phetchaburi’s Kaeng Krachan National Park. The incident occurred in the Pa Deng subdistrict of Phetchaburi’s Kaeng Krachan district, where a farmer had installed illegal electric fencing to protect his crops.

