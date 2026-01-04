Van collision injures driver as wild elephant crosses road

A serious road accident involving a wild elephant from Khao Yai National Park and a closed-box van has raised renewed concerns about road safety and human-wildlife coexistence in protected forest areas. The collision left the van driver seriously injured, while the elephant fled back into the forest with suspected injuries, prompting an urgent search by park officials.

According to the Conservation Area Management Office 1 in Prachinburi, the incident occurred at approximately 5.50am on January 4 at a junction leading to the Mun River Headwater Research Station in Ban Hew Plakung, Mu Si subdistrict, Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima province. The area is located along a known wildlife corridor frequently used by elephants moving between forest zones.

The vehicle involved was a closed-box pickup truck with Bangkok registration plates. Authorities said the van struck a wild elephant as it was crossing the road during low-light conditions in the early morning hours. The impact caused severe damage to the vehicle and resulted in serious injuries to the driver.

The driver, identified as Mr. Suriya, 63, sustained head injuries from the collision. Emergency responders from Mu Si Municipality arrived at the scene and transported him to Bangkok Hospital Pak Chong, where he remains under close medical supervision.

The elephant, believed to be an adult, reportedly suffered injuries but was still able to move away from the road and escape into the nearby forest. Officials who later inspected the area were unable to locate the animal, making it difficult to immediately assess the severity of its injuries.

Ms. Ratchanee Chokcharoen, a checkpoint officer under National Park Management Area 1, said the location is a high-risk zone for wildlife crossings, particularly during early morning and late evening hours when elephants often forage and visibility for drivers is limited.

Mr. Yosawat Thiansawat, Director of the Conservation Area Management Office 1, ordered Khao Yai National Park officials to urgently track the injured elephant. He said that if the animal is found and determined to have serious injuries, veterinary teams will be deployed immediately to provide medical care.

Authorities have also been instructed to enhance warning measures in high-risk zones, including installing additional signage and increasing public awareness campaigns. Drivers traveling through areas surrounding Khao Yai National Park are being urged to reduce speed to no more than 60 kilometers per hour, remain alert, and be prepared to stop if wildlife is present.

Officials emphasized that road users play a critical role in preventing such accidents. They also encouraged the public to report sightings of injured or unusually behaving wild animals to park authorities without delay.

The incident underscores the ongoing challenge of balancing road use with wildlife conservation and highlights the importance of cautious driving in protected areas. Updates on the condition and location of the injured elephant are expected as the search continues.