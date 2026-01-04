Van collision injures driver as wild elephant crosses road

Authorities race to locate injured elephant after early morning crash highlights ongoing wildlife road safety risks in Khao Yai area

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: January 4, 2026, 3:38 PM
86 2 minutes read
Van collision injures driver as wild elephant crosses road | Thaiger

A serious road accident involving a wild elephant from Khao Yai National Park and a closed-box van has raised renewed concerns about road safety and human-wildlife coexistence in protected forest areas. The collision left the van driver seriously injured, while the elephant fled back into the forest with suspected injuries, prompting an urgent search by park officials.

According to the Conservation Area Management Office 1 in Prachinburi, the incident occurred at approximately 5.50am on January 4 at a junction leading to the Mun River Headwater Research Station in Ban Hew Plakung, Mu Si subdistrict, Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima province. The area is located along a known wildlife corridor frequently used by elephants moving between forest zones.

The vehicle involved was a closed-box pickup truck with Bangkok registration plates. Authorities said the van struck a wild elephant as it was crossing the road during low-light conditions in the early morning hours. The impact caused severe damage to the vehicle and resulted in serious injuries to the driver.

The driver, identified as Mr. Suriya, 63, sustained head injuries from the collision. Emergency responders from Mu Si Municipality arrived at the scene and transported him to Bangkok Hospital Pak Chong, where he remains under close medical supervision.

The elephant, believed to be an adult, reportedly suffered injuries but was still able to move away from the road and escape into the nearby forest. Officials who later inspected the area were unable to locate the animal, making it difficult to immediately assess the severity of its injuries.

Ms. Ratchanee Chokcharoen, a checkpoint officer under National Park Management Area 1, said the location is a high-risk zone for wildlife crossings, particularly during early morning and late evening hours when elephants often forage and visibility for drivers is limited.

Mr. Yosawat Thiansawat, Director of the Conservation Area Management Office 1, ordered Khao Yai National Park officials to urgently track the injured elephant. He said that if the animal is found and determined to have serious injuries, veterinary teams will be deployed immediately to provide medical care.

Related Articles

Authorities have also been instructed to enhance warning measures in high-risk zones, including installing additional signage and increasing public awareness campaigns. Drivers traveling through areas surrounding Khao Yai National Park are being urged to reduce speed to no more than 60 kilometers per hour, remain alert, and be prepared to stop if wildlife is present.

Officials emphasized that road users play a critical role in preventing such accidents. They also encouraged the public to report sightings of injured or unusually behaving wild animals to park authorities without delay.

The incident underscores the ongoing challenge of balancing road use with wildlife conservation and highlights the importance of cautious driving in protected areas. Updates on the condition and location of the injured elephant are expected as the search continues.

Latest Thailand News
Overloaded landfill prompts urgent waste crisis review in Phatthalung | Thaiger Thailand News

Overloaded landfill prompts urgent waste crisis review in Phatthalung

5 seconds ago
Van collision injures driver as wild elephant crosses road | Thaiger Thailand News

Van collision injures driver as wild elephant crosses road

13 minutes ago
Thailand’s first high-speed rail project pushed back to 2030 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s first high-speed rail project pushed back to 2030

33 minutes ago
Phuket Tourist Checkpoint Police Evasion Explained | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket Tourist Checkpoint Police Evasion Explained

50 minutes ago
Waiter killed after drunken customer attacks staff over missing ice | Thaiger Thailand News

Waiter killed after drunken customer attacks staff over missing ice

1 hour ago
Indian tourist reports alleged overpriced ‘miracle’ herbal scam in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourist reports alleged overpriced ‘miracle’ herbal scam in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Green Sea Turtle Phuket Karon Beach Nesting Event | Thaiger Phuket Travel

Green Sea Turtle Phuket Karon Beach Nesting Event

3 hours ago
Power bank explosion injures woman in market | Thaiger Thailand News

Power bank explosion injures woman in market

3 hours ago
Phuket records four road deaths during New Year ‘Seven Days of Danger’ | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket records four road deaths during New Year ‘Seven Days of Danger’

4 hours ago
Illegal Migrant Smuggling Thailand Pickup Truck Incident | Thaiger Thailand News

Illegal Migrant Smuggling Thailand Pickup Truck Incident

4 hours ago
Bar host arrested for burglary at Bangkok transgender influencer’s home | Thaiger Thailand News

Bar host arrested for burglary at Bangkok transgender influencer’s home

4 hours ago
Thai Cambodian Border Dispute: Army Reaffirms Sovereignty | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Cambodian Border Dispute: Army Reaffirms Sovereignty

5 hours ago
Drugs and ammunition found after fatal motorcycle crash in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drugs and ammunition found after fatal motorcycle crash in Chon Buri

5 hours ago
Rama 2 Flood Rescue: GPS Navigation Error Incident | Thaiger Thailand News

Rama 2 Flood Rescue: GPS Navigation Error Incident

5 hours ago
Myanmar rape-murder suspect deported as victim’s daughter demands justice | Thaiger Thailand News

Myanmar rape-murder suspect deported as victim’s daughter demands justice

6 hours ago
Young man with three arrest warrants arrested while hiding in closed-box pickup at highway checkpoint | Thaiger Thailand News

Young man with three arrest warrants arrested while hiding in closed-box pickup at highway checkpoint

23 hours ago
2026 SAFF Futsal Championship to debut in Bangkok as South Asia launches new tournament | Thaiger Thailand News

2026 SAFF Futsal Championship to debut in Bangkok as South Asia launches new tournament

1 day ago
2nd Army Area raids scammer hideout, uncovers scripted fraud operations targeting multiple countries | Thaiger Thailand News

2nd Army Area raids scammer hideout, uncovers scripted fraud operations targeting multiple countries

1 day ago
Second Army Area releases footage alleging Cambodian military activity near Preah Vihear | Thaiger Thailand News

Second Army Area releases footage alleging Cambodian military activity near Preah Vihear

1 day ago
Will Thailand’s 2026 election reshape tourism, foreign investment, and transport policy? | Thaiger Thailand News

Will Thailand’s 2026 election reshape tourism, foreign investment, and transport policy?

1 day ago
Thailand’s new year holiday 2026 sees over eight million travelers, fewer accidents and smooth nationwide transport | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s new year holiday 2026 sees over eight million travelers, fewer accidents and smooth nationwide transport

1 day ago
Fire destroys monk’s living quarters at Nimit Mai temple, investigation underway | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fire destroys monk’s living quarters at Nimit Mai temple, investigation underway

1 day ago
Fire erupts in condo, woman hospitalized for smoke inhalation | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire erupts in condo, woman hospitalized for smoke inhalation

1 day ago
Van carrying passenger crashes after tire blowout, one killed and eight injured | Thaiger Thailand News

Van carrying passenger crashes after tire blowout, one killed and eight injured

1 day ago
Heartless thief snatches surgery money from woman in brazen daylight robbery | Thaiger Crime News

Heartless thief snatches surgery money from woman in brazen daylight robbery

2 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: January 4, 2026, 3:38 PM
86 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes is a New Orleans-born, Bangkok-based comedian, writer, and oil painter. With over eight years of performing comedy across Asia, including venues like The Laughing Skull in Atlanta and Spicy Comedy in Shanghai, Daniel's act blends cultural commentary and personal stories. As an oil painter with over eleven years of experience, his work has been exhibited in the U.S. and China. He also writes darkly satirical essays and comedic columns on expat life and modern absurdities.