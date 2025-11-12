Rohingya boat sinks leaving 27 dead and dozens missing

A boat carrying Rohingya refugees sank in the Andaman Sea, leaving at least 27 dead as Malaysian and Thai police race against time to find survivors.

The victims were part of a group fleeing persecution in Myanmar and dire conditions in Bangladeshi refugee camps, attempting the treacherous journey by sea to reach Malaysia. Rescue teams recovered nine bodies yesterday, November 11, including one found in Thai waters. The search will continue until Saturday, November 15.

Survivor Iman Sharif recounted his harrowing ordeal after being rescued and detained by Malaysian officials. He said he had travelled for eight days on a larger vessel before being transferred to a smaller boat carrying around 70 people. That boat later capsized, leaving Iman clinging to debris and drifting for days before reaching a Malaysian island.

Pictures courtesy of AP News

Officials believe around 300 people boarded the original vessel bound for Malaysia two weeks ago. The group was later divided into two smaller boats. One of them sank, while the fate of the remaining 230 passengers on the second boat remains unknown.

According to the United Nations Refugee Agency and the International Organisation for Migration, more than 5,300 Rohingya have attempted such journeys since January, with over 600 reported dead or missing. The agencies stressed the urgent need for international cooperation to tackle the root causes of the crisis in Myanmar, warning that refugees will continue risking their lives unless a political resolution is found, Bangkok Post reported.

Amnesty International’s Joe Freeman called on regional governments to increase efforts to rescue and protect Rohingya at sea, criticising pushback policies that force migrants back into dangerous waters.

“The Rohingya are fleeing genocide and persecution. Turning them away only adds to the risk.”

The situation continues to challenge ASEAN nations, particularly Malaysia and Indonesia, which have been outspoken against Myanmar’s treatment of the minority group. Malaysia, which does not recognise refugee status, has recently ramped up efforts to intercept and detain undocumented migrants arriving by boat.

