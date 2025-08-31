Thai navy seizes 8,000 litres of smuggled diesel oil

The Second Naval Area Command in Songkhla recently detained a modified fishing vessel suspected of smuggling 8,000 litres of diesel oil without customs clearance.

Three crew members were apprehended, and the vessel was brought ashore for legal proceedings. This marks almost 30,000 litres of oil seized in just one month.

Yesterday, August 30, naval forces, including patrol boat T.266 and a special operations team, captured the vessel named Ch. Chaichanasin.

The operation took place approximately 60 kilometres east of Ranot district, Songkhla province. The boat was discovered carrying diesel oil in its hold, and the crew was taken to the Songkhla Naval Base for prosecution.

The Second Naval Area Command operates under the navy chief’s annual policy for the 2568 fiscal year, which focuses on safeguarding national maritime interests, tackling marine threats, and assisting residents within their jurisdiction. Their efforts aim to ensure that Thailand’s maritime resources remain sustainable and beneficial for its citizens.

Over the past month, the Second Naval Area Command has conducted two operations against illegal oil smuggling without customs procedures, resulting in a total seizure of nearly 30,000 litres of oil, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, police in Sa Kaeo are stepping up inspections at the Khao Din checkpoint to curb illegal oil shipments to Cambodia, following Cambodia’s recent ban on Thai oil imports. Historically, oil has been transported between the two countries by sea, with the latest consignment recorded on June 23.

At the permanent border checkpoint in Ban Khao Din, Klong Hat district, operations reflect Cambodia’s broader trade restrictions, including its halt on cassava imports from Thailand.

Sa Kaeo province continues to permit cassava imports at two designated points: the Khao Din permanent checkpoint, limited to trucks with more than six wheels, and the Ta Phraya relaxed checkpoint, for trucks with six wheels or fewer. Eastern officials have capped daily truck movements at 70.