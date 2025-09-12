Thai woman on trial in Taiwan for flushing hamsters down toilet

A Thai woman flushed ten hamsters down the toilet and posted a video of her cruel actions on social media after breaking up with her Taiwanese boyfriend.

The 27 year old Thai woman, identified only as Sunny, is now facing court proceedings in Taiwan following her viral Instagram video showing the act of animal cruelty. The shocking videos were shared on August 27, shortly after her Taiwanese boyfriend, 24 year old Xiang, ended their relationship and asked her to leave his apartment.

According to the Poetry of B*tch Facebook page and several Taiwanese media outlets, Sunny entered Taiwan on a tourist visa in 2023. She left her son, aged about five or six, with her parents in Thailand and reportedly planned to work illegally in Taiwan.

Sunny worked at an entertainment venue before beginning a relationship with Xiang, later moving into his apartment in Taichung City. On August 27, the couple argued, and Xiang requested to end the relationship. He also asked Sunny to move out of his flat, but she refused.

The following day, August 28, Xiang sought help from local police after Sunny insisted on staying. This led to her arrest for overstaying her visa by two years and working illegally under a tourist visa.

Sunny was detained in Nantou City, awaiting further legal proceedings and deportation, expected to take between 15 and 30 days.

During her arrest, Xiang also reported Sunny’s cruel act against their ten hamsters. He explained that she flushed each hamster down the toilet one by one and uploaded the videos to her Instagram account. However, police initially focused on her visa overstay.

The videos were soon reposted by Taiwanese netizens, going viral across local social media platforms. Sunny’s accounts were flooded with complaints and hate comments, prompting her to delete them.

Animal rights activists then filed a complaint, leading police to question Sunny while she was in detention. She admitted to killing her beloved pets, claiming she did so to prevent her ex-boyfriend from feeding them to snakes.

Sunny’s case was subsequently transferred to court. Prosecutors reported that she showed no remorse and offered constant excuses. They described her responses as displaying a poor attitude, though they did not elaborate further.

The court has yet to deliver a verdict. If found guilty, Sunny could face up to two years in prison and a fine ranging from TWD200,000 (about 210,000 baht) to TWD2,000,000 (about 2.1 million baht) for animal cruelty.

In addition, she may face extra prison time for publicising the abuse by posting the videos on social media.