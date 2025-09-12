Thai woman on trial in Taiwan for flushing hamsters down toilet

Shocking videos on social media prompts animal right activists to take action

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin3 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, September 12, 2025
53 2 minutes read
Thai woman on trial in Taiwan for flushing hamsters down toilet | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Poetry of B*tch

A Thai woman flushed ten hamsters down the toilet and posted a video of her cruel actions on social media after breaking up with her Taiwanese boyfriend.

The 27 year old Thai woman, identified only as Sunny, is now facing court proceedings in Taiwan following her viral Instagram video showing the act of animal cruelty. The shocking videos were shared on August 27, shortly after her Taiwanese boyfriend, 24 year old Xiang, ended their relationship and asked her to leave his apartment.

According to the Poetry of B*tch Facebook page and several Taiwanese media outlets, Sunny entered Taiwan on a tourist visa in 2023. She left her son, aged about five or six, with her parents in Thailand and reportedly planned to work illegally in Taiwan.

Sunny worked at an entertainment venue before beginning a relationship with Xiang, later moving into his apartment in Taichung City. On August 27, the couple argued, and Xiang requested to end the relationship. He also asked Sunny to move out of his flat, but she refused.

The following day, August 28, Xiang sought help from local police after Sunny insisted on staying. This led to her arrest for overstaying her visa by two years and working illegally under a tourist visa.

Thai woman kills hamsters
Photo via Facebook/ Poetry of B*tch

Sunny was detained in Nantou City, awaiting further legal proceedings and deportation, expected to take between 15 and 30 days.

During her arrest, Xiang also reported Sunny’s cruel act against their ten hamsters. He explained that she flushed each hamster down the toilet one by one and uploaded the videos to her Instagram account. However, police initially focused on her visa overstay.

Related Articles

The videos were soon reposted by Taiwanese netizens, going viral across local social media platforms. Sunny’s accounts were flooded with complaints and hate comments, prompting her to delete them.

Thai woman in Taiwan kills hamsters after breaking up with boyfriend
Photo via Facebook/ Poetry of B*tch

Animal rights activists then filed a complaint, leading police to question Sunny while she was in detention. She admitted to killing her beloved pets, claiming she did so to prevent her ex-boyfriend from feeding them to snakes.

Sunny’s case was subsequently transferred to court. Prosecutors reported that she showed no remorse and offered constant excuses. They described her responses as displaying a poor attitude, though they did not elaborate further.

Breakup with Taiwanese boyfriend so flush pets down toilet
Photo via Facebook/ Poetry of B*tch

The court has yet to deliver a verdict. If found guilty, Sunny could face up to two years in prison and a fine ranging from TWD200,000 (about 210,000 baht) to TWD2,000,000 (about 2.1 million baht) for animal cruelty.

In addition, she may face extra prison time for publicising the abuse by posting the videos on social media.

Latest Thailand News
Thai Lion Air eyes new routes despite tourism slowdown | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Lion Air eyes new routes despite tourism slowdown

3 seconds ago
Welding sparks blaze in Pattaya home, sisters flee fire | Thaiger Pattaya News

Welding sparks blaze in Pattaya home, sisters flee fire

25 minutes ago
Former Bangkok governor sworn in as new party-list MP | Thaiger Bangkok News

Former Bangkok governor sworn in as new party-list MP

48 minutes ago
U-turn project slashes road deaths to zero in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

U-turn project slashes road deaths to zero in Phuket

1 hour ago
Thailand on flood alert as monsoon brings heavy downpours | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand on flood alert as monsoon brings heavy downpours

4 hours ago
Thai man slams restaurant for blending green chicken curry in smoothie | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man slams restaurant for blending green chicken curry in smoothie

17 hours ago
Tourist rescued after ignoring red flags at Karon Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Tourist rescued after ignoring red flags at Karon Beach

17 hours ago
Thai municipality official dies in road collapse in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Thai municipality official dies in road collapse in Chiang Mai

17 hours ago
Autopsy: Bangkok zookeeper suffered broken neck in lion mauling (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Autopsy: Bangkok zookeeper suffered broken neck in lion mauling (video)

17 hours ago
Teen gang attacks Bolt driver in late-night Pattaya ambush | Thaiger Pattaya News

Teen gang attacks Bolt driver in late-night Pattaya ambush

18 hours ago
Bangkok bar security guard accused of sexually assaulting drunk woman | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok bar security guard accused of sexually assaulting drunk woman

19 hours ago
Thailand lifts afternoon booze ban to boost restaurants | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand lifts afternoon booze ban to boost restaurants

19 hours ago
Indian man caught masturbating in front of Thai woman in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Indian man caught masturbating in front of Thai woman in Phuket

19 hours ago
Thai serial burglar arrested behind 50 million baht theft cases nationwide | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai serial burglar arrested behind 50 million baht theft cases nationwide

20 hours ago
Safari World shuts lion zone after deadly keeper mauling (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Safari World shuts lion zone after deadly keeper mauling (video)

21 hours ago
Patong cops save stranded driver who ran out of petrol | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong cops save stranded driver who ran out of petrol

21 hours ago
Russian man reunited with lost bag after Phuket beach wave mishap | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man reunited with lost bag after Phuket beach wave mishap

21 hours ago
British tourist left bleeding after Pattaya bust-up with pal | Thaiger Pattaya News

British tourist left bleeding after Pattaya bust-up with pal

23 hours ago
Thai man arrested after murdering neighbour over sexual harassment dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man arrested after murdering neighbour over sexual harassment dispute

23 hours ago
1 in 3 Thai teens exposed to online sexual content, study finds | Thaiger Thailand News

1 in 3 Thai teens exposed to online sexual content, study finds

23 hours ago
ICONSIAM welcomes Heyone for &#8216;Heyday Playland&#8217; featuring largest art toy pop-up in Thailand | Thaiger Events

ICONSIAM welcomes Heyone for ‘Heyday Playland’ featuring largest art toy pop-up in Thailand

24 hours ago
Pattaya flat gutted after rice cooker triggers fire | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya flat gutted after rice cooker triggers fire

24 hours ago
Thai monk crashes and kills old woman in Buriram | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai monk crashes and kills old woman in Buriram

1 day ago
Thailand blasted for weak laws as domestic violence surges | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand blasted for weak laws as domestic violence surges

1 day ago
Bangkok ice factory ammonia leak brought under control | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok ice factory ammonia leak brought under control

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin3 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, September 12, 2025
53 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.