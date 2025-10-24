Southern Thailand man caught mailing grenades via courier

A man has been arrested in southern Thailand after a private courier discovered grenades in a suspicious parcel, prompting a full military-led investigation.

Police arrested a man linked to the illegal shipping of M79 grenades after a private courier company discovered live rounds hidden in a parcel.

Yesterday, October 23, Colonel Ekwarit Chobchupol, deputy spokesperson for the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 4 Front, revealed details of the ongoing investigation. The case began when 40-millimetre grenade rounds were uncovered during parcel sorting at a courier hub in Bang Klam district, Songkhla. The package had been sent from Narathiwat to Mae Sot in Tak province.

The suspect, identified only as Kisam, has confessed to sending the munitions. Police say he is now cooperating as they investigate further and hunt for possible accomplices.

Preliminary findings indicate that between July and August, Kisam was contacted online by an acquaintance interested in buying grenades. Kisam arranged the deal through an online seller, who confirmed availability on October 14 but couldn’t deliver immediately. A midnight handover was arranged for October 20 at a petrol station in Yala province.

Kisam collected the weapons, paid via bank transfer, and returned to Narathiwat. On October 21, he packaged the explosives using falsified sender and recipient details and a phone number bought online to mask his identity. The next day, while in Nong Chik district, Pattani, military officers identified and detained him.

He was taken to Ingkhayutthaborihan Military Camp for questioning before being transferred to the 46th Ranger Forces Regiment to widen the investigation. Officers confirmed that the grenades were not part of any official military inventory, reported KhaoSod.

ISOC believes more suspects may be involved and is now tracing the origins of the explosives. The agency praised public cooperation and urged residents to stay alert for suspicious activities. Reports can be made via the ISOC Region 4 hotline (1341), available around the clock.

Officials also reminded the public that aiding or harbouring suspects, including offering transport, shelter, or supplies, is a criminal offence under Section 189 of the Penal Code, punishable by up to two years in prison, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

