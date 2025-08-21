Animal lovers call for action on Songkhla man after over 10 adoptive cats die

Animal lovers in the southern province of Songkhla are demanding legal action against a Thai man after he adopted more than ten cats that later died under his care.

A cat lovers’ group in Songkhla urged the animal welfare organisation The Hope Songkhla to investigate a man named Pond, who adopted over ten stray cats and subsequently blocked the original owners who tried to follow up on the animals’ condition.

One of the cat owners, Kwanta, told Bright TV that she had sought new homes for her cats by sharing their details on a Facebook application. Pond contacted her and asked to adopt a three month old cat.

Kwanta checked his educational background and living conditions, discovering that Pond had previously kept a pet cat. Satisfied, she gave him the cat in July. When she contacted him in August to check on the cat’s health, Pond blocked her.

Another cat owner, Wimonrat, told Workpoint News that she had seen Pond’s apparent love for cats through several videos he posted on his Facebook account, so she allowed him to adopt her two month old kitten.

A week later, Pond requested more cats from her. When Wimonrat asked to see the first cat’s condition, he ignored her and later blocked her.

Wimonrat then contacted Pond’s mother and discovered that the cat had already died, prompting her to share the story on social media to warn others not to let Pond adopt any more animals. Her post gained significant attention from cat lovers, which encouraged other victims to come forward.

Animal lovers, together with the organisation, eventually tracked Pond to a rented room in Mueang district, Songkhla, where he lived with his mother. They visited the residence on August 20.

Pond confessed to the organisation’s president, Somkid Bu-ngachart, that he had adopted more than ten cats, aged between one and three months. He claimed that most of the cats had died from disease, but he provided no evidence to support this.

Pond said he blocked the owners because they were harassing him with repeated calls and messages. He apologised to each of them and promised to properly care for the surviving black cat he showed to the organisation.

Somkid stated that she and fellow cat lovers would not let Pond off easily. They intend to report the matter to Mueang Songkhla Police Station, accusing Pond of animal abuse. If found guilty, he could face up to two years in prison and a fine of up to 40,000 baht.