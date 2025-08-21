Animal lovers call for action on Songkhla man after over 10 adoptive cats die

Welfare group vows police complaint after a string of kitten deaths

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin7 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 21, 2025
61 2 minutes read
Animal lovers call for action on Songkhla man after over 10 adoptive cats die | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวสารจังหวัดสงขลา

Animal lovers in the southern province of Songkhla are demanding legal action against a Thai man after he adopted more than ten cats that later died under his care.

A cat lovers’ group in Songkhla urged the animal welfare organisation The Hope Songkhla to investigate a man named Pond, who adopted over ten stray cats and subsequently blocked the original owners who tried to follow up on the animals’ condition.

One of the cat owners, Kwanta, told Bright TV that she had sought new homes for her cats by sharing their details on a Facebook application. Pond contacted her and asked to adopt a three month old cat.

Kwanta checked his educational background and living conditions, discovering that Pond had previously kept a pet cat. Satisfied, she gave him the cat in July. When she contacted him in August to check on the cat’s health, Pond blocked her.

Another cat owner, Wimonrat, told Workpoint News that she had seen Pond’s apparent love for cats through several videos he posted on his Facebook account, so she allowed him to adopt her two month old kitten.

Thai man adopts cats which later die in his care
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวสารจังหวัดสงขลา

A week later, Pond requested more cats from her. When Wimonrat asked to see the first cat’s condition, he ignored her and later blocked her.

Wimonrat then contacted Pond’s mother and discovered that the cat had already died, prompting her to share the story on social media to warn others not to let Pond adopt any more animals. Her post gained significant attention from cat lovers, which encouraged other victims to come forward.

Related Articles

Animal lovers, together with the organisation, eventually tracked Pond to a rented room in Mueang district, Songkhla, where he lived with his mother. They visited the residence on August 20.

Animal lovers angry after adoptive cats die in man's care
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวสารจังหวัดสงขลา

Pond confessed to the organisation’s president, Somkid Bu-ngachart, that he had adopted more than ten cats, aged between one and three months. He claimed that most of the cats had died from disease, but he provided no evidence to support this.

Pond said he blocked the owners because they were harassing him with repeated calls and messages. He apologised to each of them and promised to properly care for the surviving black cat he showed to the organisation.

Somkid stated that she and fellow cat lovers would not let Pond off easily. They intend to report the matter to Mueang Songkhla Police Station, accusing Pond of animal abuse. If found guilty, he could face up to two years in prison and a fine of up to 40,000 baht.

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya Film Festival goes big with ghosts, guns and AI | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya Film Festival goes big with ghosts, guns and AI

4 seconds ago
Animal lovers call for action on Songkhla man after over 10 adoptive cats die | Thaiger Thailand News

Animal lovers call for action on Songkhla man after over 10 adoptive cats die

7 minutes ago
Phuket inmates trained to save lives behind bars | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket inmates trained to save lives behind bars

29 minutes ago
Suvarnabhumi super expansion to handle 120 million flyers | Thaiger Transport News

Suvarnabhumi super expansion to handle 120 million flyers

58 minutes ago
Thai couple confesses to killing newborn and burning body in Khon Kaen | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai couple confesses to killing newborn and burning body in Khon Kaen

1 hour ago
Cambodian labour exodus sparks robot rush in Thai factories | Thaiger Business News

Cambodian labour exodus sparks robot rush in Thai factories

1 hour ago
Defence boost: Thailand seals Gripen jet deal with Sweden | Thaiger Thailand News

Defence boost: Thailand seals Gripen jet deal with Sweden

2 hours ago
Cambodian soldier disrupts Thai checkpoint under influence (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian soldier disrupts Thai checkpoint under influence (video)

2 hours ago
Bangkok buildings rattle as 5.4 quake strikes off Myanmar | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok buildings rattle as 5.4 quake strikes off Myanmar

2 hours ago
Thai woman fatally stabs restaurant owner over rape ordeal blame | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman fatally stabs restaurant owner over rape ordeal blame

2 hours ago
Thailand produces titanium bone implants for wounded soldiers | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand produces titanium bone implants for wounded soldiers

2 hours ago
Your guide to affordable seaside holidays at Thai Teaw Thai Fair 2025 | Thaiger Things To Do

Your guide to affordable seaside holidays at Thai Teaw Thai Fair 2025

2 hours ago
Teen arrested for Trang city shooting, two injured | Thaiger Crime News

Teen arrested for Trang city shooting, two injured

2 hours ago
Teacher’s husband apologises after running over schoolboy in a pickup truck | Thaiger Thailand News

Teacher’s husband apologises after running over schoolboy in a pickup truck

4 hours ago
New SIM rules roll out to crush cyber crooks in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

New SIM rules roll out to crush cyber crooks in Thailand

4 hours ago
Thai Commerce Ministry cracks down on illegal steel trade | Thaiger Crime News

Thai Commerce Ministry cracks down on illegal steel trade

4 hours ago
Mystery surrounds woman&#8217;s death during Pattani to Betong journey | Thaiger Thailand News

Mystery surrounds woman’s death during Pattani to Betong journey

4 hours ago
Car bomb rips through Narathiwat checkpoint, 1 injured | Thaiger South Thailand News

Car bomb rips through Narathiwat checkpoint, 1 injured

4 hours ago
Ubon Ratchathani restaurant owner alleges extortion by fake police | Thaiger Crime News

Ubon Ratchathani restaurant owner alleges extortion by fake police

4 hours ago
Officials discover 20 preserved bodies at AIDS treatment temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Officials discover 20 preserved bodies at AIDS treatment temple

4 hours ago
Bangkok man arrested for stabbing taxi driver amid cannabis delusions | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok man arrested for stabbing taxi driver amid cannabis delusions

5 hours ago
Air Serbia eyes Bangkok return after decades-long break | Thaiger Aviation News

Air Serbia eyes Bangkok return after decades-long break

5 hours ago
Thailand intensifies crackdown on illegal agricultural imports | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand intensifies crackdown on illegal agricultural imports

5 hours ago
Indian businessman faces legal battle over Pattaya hotel rental | Thaiger Crime News

Indian businessman faces legal battle over Pattaya hotel rental

5 hours ago
1 foreigner dead, another critical after drowning tragedy at Phuket&#8217;s Kata Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

1 foreigner dead, another critical after drowning tragedy at Phuket’s Kata Beach

5 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin7 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 21, 2025
61 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x