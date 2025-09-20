Phuket plans wind power hub and eco-tourism at Phromthep

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) unveiled plans in Phuket to build new wind turbines at Phromthep Cape, aiming to expand renewable energy and create an eco-tourism and learning hub.

The proposal was presented this week at Provincial Hall in a meeting chaired by Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat. Attendees included Rawai Mayor Thames Kraitat, officials from the Phuket Provincial Land Office, and representatives from related agencies. EGAT was represented by Tidech Iamsai, Deputy Director of Power Plant Development and Renewable Energy.

“EGAT has managed the Phromthep site since 1983 as Thailand’s first demonstration station for wind and solar energy. The station has hosted multiple prototype wind turbine installations, including the country’s first successful grid operation in 1990 and the nation’s largest turbine at the time, a 150 kW NORDTANK installed in 1996.”

The new project outlines the installation of two modern wind turbines with at least 1 MW capacity each. EGAT also plans to conduct environmental and economic studies while using the site as a training base for staff working on large-scale renewable projects.

Tidech added that EGAT aims to enhance the area as a community-friendly destination, offering educational facilities, sightseeing opportunities, and leisure spaces.

“The project will expand renewable energy generation in Phuket while turning the Phromthep site into a landmark for education and tourism.”

However, Rawai Mayor Thames stressed that the project must respect the public’s right to use government land.

“Any changes to land conditions will be carefully reviewed.”

He said that Rawai Municipality would play a central role in overseeing long-term benefits.

The initiative could add a new dimension to Phuket tourism by combining renewable energy, eco-tourism and community engagement.

“It will be a place for students and the public to learn, and a destination for tourists.”

A key challenge remains securing approval for land use, as the site is classified as NorSorLor, public land under government authority, reported The Phuket News.

“If the request is approved, EGAT is ready to pay for the whole project.”

EGAT is now preparing a formal proposal, including an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and cost-benefit study, before submission to the Phuket Governor and Rawai Municipality.