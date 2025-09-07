Police raid kratom juice site in Hat Yai, seizing 138 litres

Bold operation disrupts illicit kratom network in red zone

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee22 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, September 7, 2025
54 1 minute read
Police raid kratom juice site in Hat Yai, seizing 138 litres | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Thairath

Yesterday, September 6, police from the Hat Yai Provincial Police Station’s drug suppression team, in collaboration with the Chang Suek Song Le Unit of Border Patrol Police 437, raided a significant kratom juice production and distribution site in the red zone of Hat Yai district, Songkhla province.

The operation, led by Police Colonel Thammarat Phetnongchum and Police Major Baramet Yoddaeng, targeted a rented house in the Khlong Hae subdistrict, known as the Saphan Dam community, notorious for its drug-related activities.

During the search, 32 year old Adisorn (surname withheld) was apprehended. Inside the premises, police discovered a recently brewed batch of kratom juice still on the gas stove, along with packaged kratom juice ready for sale, totalling approximately 138 litres.

Additionally, they found 22 bottles of cough syrup, seven packs of foreign cigarettes, and 22,430 baht (US$200) in cash. Equipment used for kratom juice production, including gas cylinders, pots, ice boxes, large bowls, strainers, pitchers, and tea bags, was also seized. The operation offered a promotion of a stamp card system, where customers could buy 10 bottles and receive one free.

Police raid kratom juice site in Hat Yai, seizing 138 litres | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Thairath

Adisorn’s wife, 25 year old Suttikarn, a known drug dealer, was previously arrested in the same community. She was caught with yaba pills and crystal methamphetamine concealed in her bra, with yaba on the left side and crystal meth on the right.

Following her arrest, police extended their investigation, leading to the capture of her husband involved in the illicit kratom juice production and distribution, reported KhaoSod.

Police raid kratom juice site in Hat Yai, seizing 138 litres | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

In similar news, on September 2, police arrested 30 year old Rittikiet in Mueang district, Maha Sarakham province, for operating an illegal business dealing in kratom juice and illicit cough syrup.

Police discovered that his residence along the Som Thawin Canal was being used as a production and distribution hub for these substances.

During the raid, officers seized 381 one-litre bottles of kratom juice in clear plastic containers and 193 bottles of various cough syrup brands, each containing 60 millilitres. They also confiscated two sales record books and a set of signs listing flavors and prices.

Latest Thailand News
Teenagers arrested in Trang after driving stolen Krabi rescue van | Thaiger Crime News

Teenagers arrested in Trang after driving stolen Krabi rescue van

11 seconds ago
Police raid kratom juice site in Hat Yai, seizing 138 litres | Thaiger South Thailand News

Police raid kratom juice site in Hat Yai, seizing 138 litres

22 minutes ago
Police bust counterfeit lubricant and sex toy operation in Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

Police bust counterfeit lubricant and sex toy operation in Thailand

38 minutes ago
Thailand, Laos, China push forward with new rail bridge project | Thaiger Transport News

Thailand, Laos, China push forward with new rail bridge project

52 minutes ago
Woman arrested in Hat Yai for smuggling drugs in brassiere | Thaiger South Thailand News

Woman arrested in Hat Yai for smuggling drugs in brassiere

3 hours ago
Chon Buri suitcase murder linked to Chinese gang | Thaiger Crime News

Chon Buri suitcase murder linked to Chinese gang

3 hours ago
British man dies after fall from Pattaya hotel | Thaiger Pattaya News

British man dies after fall from Pattaya hotel

3 hours ago
Phayao man dies after falling into 3-metre deep hole | Thaiger Thailand News

Phayao man dies after falling into 3-metre deep hole

3 hours ago
Singer reports influencer Keng Lai Prang for alleged harassment | Thaiger Bangkok News

Singer reports influencer Keng Lai Prang for alleged harassment

4 hours ago
Power outage scheduled for 33 locations in Bangkok and nearby provinces | Thaiger Bangkok News

Power outage scheduled for 33 locations in Bangkok and nearby provinces

4 hours ago
Indian tourist scammed in Pattaya over costly beauty products | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourist scammed in Pattaya over costly beauty products

4 hours ago
Thai-Cambodian border talks aim to ease tensions in Koh Kong | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai-Cambodian border talks aim to ease tensions in Koh Kong

4 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods

5 hours ago
Whales and dolphins win protection in Thai seas crackdown | Thaiger Environment News

Whales and dolphins win protection in Thai seas crackdown

22 hours ago
Thailand warned clean energy gap could deter data centre boom | Thaiger Business News

Thailand warned clean energy gap could deter data centre boom

23 hours ago
Bangkok to host dazzling Colours of Africa fest at CentralWorld | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok to host dazzling Colours of Africa fest at CentralWorld

23 hours ago
RTAF unveils new US-built AT-6TH attack jets in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Thailand News

RTAF unveils new US-built AT-6TH attack jets in Chiang Mai

23 hours ago
AI and satellites join fight against Thailand’s toxic dust | Thaiger Technology News

AI and satellites join fight against Thailand’s toxic dust

24 hours ago
China slowdown drags Thailand tourist arrivals down 7% | Thaiger Tourism News

China slowdown drags Thailand tourist arrivals down 7%

1 day ago
Patong man arrested with methamphetamine in pre-dawn drug raid | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong man arrested with methamphetamine in pre-dawn drug raid

1 day ago
Bangkok condo guard stabbed to death in late-night horror | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok condo guard stabbed to death in late-night horror

1 day ago
Pheu Thai prepares for opposition role after prime ministerial defeat | Thaiger Politics News

Pheu Thai prepares for opposition role after prime ministerial defeat

1 day ago
Pattaya tourist beaten after alleged groping sparks street fight | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya tourist beaten after alleged groping sparks street fight

1 day ago
Bangkok Cultural Centre MRT stays open after flood chaos hits | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok Cultural Centre MRT stays open after flood chaos hits

1 day ago
Phuket eatery raided for using all-Myanmar staff illegally | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket eatery raided for using all-Myanmar staff illegally

1 day ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee22 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, September 7, 2025
54 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.