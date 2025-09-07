Police raid kratom juice site in Hat Yai, seizing 138 litres

Yesterday, September 6, police from the Hat Yai Provincial Police Station’s drug suppression team, in collaboration with the Chang Suek Song Le Unit of Border Patrol Police 437, raided a significant kratom juice production and distribution site in the red zone of Hat Yai district, Songkhla province.

The operation, led by Police Colonel Thammarat Phetnongchum and Police Major Baramet Yoddaeng, targeted a rented house in the Khlong Hae subdistrict, known as the Saphan Dam community, notorious for its drug-related activities.

During the search, 32 year old Adisorn (surname withheld) was apprehended. Inside the premises, police discovered a recently brewed batch of kratom juice still on the gas stove, along with packaged kratom juice ready for sale, totalling approximately 138 litres.

Additionally, they found 22 bottles of cough syrup, seven packs of foreign cigarettes, and 22,430 baht (US$200) in cash. Equipment used for kratom juice production, including gas cylinders, pots, ice boxes, large bowls, strainers, pitchers, and tea bags, was also seized. The operation offered a promotion of a stamp card system, where customers could buy 10 bottles and receive one free.

Adisorn’s wife, 25 year old Suttikarn, a known drug dealer, was previously arrested in the same community. She was caught with yaba pills and crystal methamphetamine concealed in her bra, with yaba on the left side and crystal meth on the right.

Following her arrest, police extended their investigation, leading to the capture of her husband involved in the illicit kratom juice production and distribution, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, on September 2, police arrested 30 year old Rittikiet in Mueang district, Maha Sarakham province, for operating an illegal business dealing in kratom juice and illicit cough syrup.

Police discovered that his residence along the Som Thawin Canal was being used as a production and distribution hub for these substances.

During the raid, officers seized 381 one-litre bottles of kratom juice in clear plastic containers and 193 bottles of various cough syrup brands, each containing 60 millilitres. They also confiscated two sales record books and a set of signs listing flavors and prices.