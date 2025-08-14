Narathiwat police seize 40kg of kratom brew in drug bust

Major bust disrupts supply chain targeting vulnerable teens

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 14, 2025
159 1 minute read
Narathiwat police seize 40kg of kratom brew in drug bust | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Yesterday, August 13, police and provincial administrative officials apprehended two significant drug dealers in Narathiwat, seizing over 40 kilogrammes of kratom brew intended for local youths.

The operation took place at 2.30pm under the leadership of Tra-Koon Thotham, the provincial governor of Narathiwat, along with Police Major General Krisada Kaewjandi and Police Colonel Niyom Suwankhong.

Police investigators from Narathiwat province combined efforts with special operations teams from both the provincial and Mueang Narathiwat district administrations. This action was part of the government’s No Drugs No Dealers campaign, aiming to curb drug distribution.

During the operation, 27 year old Adisak was arrested with 33 bags of kratom brew weighing approximately 20 kilogrammes. Alongside him, 44 year old Asaming was found with 28 bags, also weighing around 20 kilogrammes. Both people admitted to preparing the kratom brew for sale.

Police charged them with violating the Ministry of Public Health’s Announcement No. 430 from 2021 under the Food Act of 1979. They were subsequently handed over to investigators at Mueang Narathiwat Police Station for legal proceedings.

Narathiwat province remains committed to combating and preventing drug-related activities, in line with policies set by Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai. Residents are encouraged to report drug-related information via the Damrongdhamma Centre hotline at 1567 or the police hotline at 191, available 24 hours a day, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, local police in Chiang Rai have raided a café accused of illegally selling kratom leaf tea to teenage students.

Related Articles

Led by Chiang Rai Governor Charin Thongsuk, the operation revealed a worrying pattern of youths consuming the stimulant-infused tea both during school hours and late into the night. At the venue on Jed Yod Road in Mueang district, officers found 19 students, some still in uniform, between 15 and 19 years old, socialising, playing mobile games, and drinking kratom tea, creating disturbances in the neighbourhood.

The action followed repeated complaints from residents about loud gatherings at the café, which had become a popular hangout for students skipping classes or meeting up after school.

Latest Thailand News
Drunk man at Chumphon station arrested for Krabi assault charge | Thaiger Crime News

Drunk man at Chumphon station arrested for Krabi assault charge

15 minutes ago
Burglaries in Samut Prakan homes during high tides, losses over 4 million baht | Thaiger Crime News

Burglaries in Samut Prakan homes during high tides, losses over 4 million baht

23 minutes ago
Chiang Rai abbot caught in scandalous video call controversy | Thaiger Crime News

Chiang Rai abbot caught in scandalous video call controversy

31 minutes ago
Suicide at Sarasin Bridge in Phuket allegedly linked to private photo leak | Thaiger Phuket News

Suicide at Sarasin Bridge in Phuket allegedly linked to private photo leak

2 hours ago
GrabFood rider dies in collision with parked truck in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

GrabFood rider dies in collision with parked truck in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Thailand urges UN probe into Cambodia&#8217;s Ottawa Convention breaches | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand urges UN probe into Cambodia’s Ottawa Convention breaches

2 hours ago
Police raid Pattaya club for operating illegally and detain manager | Thaiger Pattaya News

Police raid Pattaya club for operating illegally and detain manager

3 hours ago
Pattani spiritual medium accused of sexually assaulting nearly 30 boys | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattani spiritual medium accused of sexually assaulting nearly 30 boys

3 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s new submarine to use Chinese engines, completed in three years | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s new submarine to use Chinese engines, completed in three years

3 hours ago
Police seize 5 million meth pills in Sakon Nakhon warehouse raid | Thaiger Phuket News

Police seize 5 million meth pills in Sakon Nakhon warehouse raid

3 hours ago
Court jails &#8216;Uncle Phol&#8217; for 26 years over his toddler niece&#8217;s mysterious death | Thaiger Thailand News

Court jails ‘Uncle Phol’ for 26 years over his toddler niece’s mysterious death

3 hours ago
Thailand expands foreign worker nationalities to address shortages | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand expands foreign worker nationalities to address shortages

3 hours ago
Search underway for man who jumped from Sarasin Bridge, Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Search underway for man who jumped from Sarasin Bridge, Phuket

3 hours ago
Khon Kaen man arrested for fatal stabbing over divorce claims | Thaiger Crime News

Khon Kaen man arrested for fatal stabbing over divorce claims

4 hours ago
Narathiwat police seize 40kg of kratom brew in drug bust | Thaiger South Thailand News

Narathiwat police seize 40kg of kratom brew in drug bust

4 hours ago
46 Cambodians detained for illegal entry into Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

46 Cambodians detained for illegal entry into Thailand

4 hours ago
Pathum Thani garbage collector finds baby in rubbish bag | Thaiger Thailand News

Pathum Thani garbage collector finds baby in rubbish bag

4 hours ago
Heavy rain and flood warnings across 38 Thai provinces | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain and flood warnings across 38 Thai provinces

4 hours ago
Phuket netizens slam foreign cyclist for reckless lane change | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket netizens slam foreign cyclist for reckless lane change

20 hours ago
Japanese man attacked in Bangkok for filming smokers in prohibited area | Thaiger Bangkok News

Japanese man attacked in Bangkok for filming smokers in prohibited area

20 hours ago
Old Thai man apologises after asking to grope woman in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Old Thai man apologises after asking to grope woman in Udon Thani

21 hours ago
Nearly 20 foreigners attack Thai motorbike shop owner in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Nearly 20 foreigners attack Thai motorbike shop owner in Phuket

23 hours ago
Thai tourist loses life after slipping while taking selfie at Chon Buri waterfall | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai tourist loses life after slipping while taking selfie at Chon Buri waterfall

24 hours ago
Thailand urged to extend maternity leave to 180 days | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand urged to extend maternity leave to 180 days

24 hours ago
Pickup truck overturns in Chachoengsao rain, one fatality reported | Thaiger Road deaths

Pickup truck overturns in Chachoengsao rain, one fatality reported

1 day ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 14, 2025
159 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x