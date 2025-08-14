Narathiwat police seize 40kg of kratom brew in drug bust

Yesterday, August 13, police and provincial administrative officials apprehended two significant drug dealers in Narathiwat, seizing over 40 kilogrammes of kratom brew intended for local youths.

The operation took place at 2.30pm under the leadership of Tra-Koon Thotham, the provincial governor of Narathiwat, along with Police Major General Krisada Kaewjandi and Police Colonel Niyom Suwankhong.

Police investigators from Narathiwat province combined efforts with special operations teams from both the provincial and Mueang Narathiwat district administrations. This action was part of the government’s No Drugs No Dealers campaign, aiming to curb drug distribution.

During the operation, 27 year old Adisak was arrested with 33 bags of kratom brew weighing approximately 20 kilogrammes. Alongside him, 44 year old Asaming was found with 28 bags, also weighing around 20 kilogrammes. Both people admitted to preparing the kratom brew for sale.

Police charged them with violating the Ministry of Public Health’s Announcement No. 430 from 2021 under the Food Act of 1979. They were subsequently handed over to investigators at Mueang Narathiwat Police Station for legal proceedings.

Narathiwat province remains committed to combating and preventing drug-related activities, in line with policies set by Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai. Residents are encouraged to report drug-related information via the Damrongdhamma Centre hotline at 1567 or the police hotline at 191, available 24 hours a day, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, local police in Chiang Rai have raided a café accused of illegally selling kratom leaf tea to teenage students.

Led by Chiang Rai Governor Charin Thongsuk, the operation revealed a worrying pattern of youths consuming the stimulant-infused tea both during school hours and late into the night. At the venue on Jed Yod Road in Mueang district, officers found 19 students, some still in uniform, between 15 and 19 years old, socialising, playing mobile games, and drinking kratom tea, creating disturbances in the neighbourhood.

The action followed repeated complaints from residents about loud gatherings at the café, which had become a popular hangout for students skipping classes or meeting up after school.