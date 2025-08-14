Khon Kaen man arrested for fatal stabbing over divorce claims

Unmedicated suspect blames personal tragedy for deadly attack

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee13 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 14, 2025
Picture courtesy of ศูนย์ข่าวทานตะวัน ขอนแก่น Facebook

A 56 year old psychiatric patient was arrested after allegedly stabbing and killing his neighbour in Baan Nong Chad, Mueang subdistrict, Baan Fang district, Khon Kaen province. Sawang claimed the victim contributed to his divorce. Hospital records indicate that Sawang had not been taking his medication as prescribed.

Police from Baan Fang Police Station received a report from the 191 hotline about an assault involving a knife in Ban Nong Chad, Mueang subdistrict, Ban Fang district, Khon Kaen.

Upon arrival, they found community leaders and locals who reported that the injured party, 68 year old Keo, had been taken to Baan Fang hospital. The suspect, still in the vicinity, was armed with a knife. Police ordered him to disarm before taking him into custody. He was identified as Sawang.

During the investigation, police discovered a blood-stained machete about 1 foot long at the scene, along with a wooden-handled sickle approximately 2 feet long. Sawang admitted to attacking Keo with these weapons out of anger, believing that Keo played a role in his marital separation.

Picture courtesy of ศูนย์ข่าวทานตะวัน ขอนแก่น Facebook

Police took Sawang to Ban Fang police station, where a urine test showed no traces of drugs. However, Baan Fang hospital later informed the police that Keo had died from his injuries.

May be an image of 5 people, tree and text

Further investigations revealed that Sawang lived alone and had a history of psychiatric illness, having been treated at psychiatric hospitals multiple times. It was noted that he failed to take his medication as directed by his doctors, reported KhaoSod.

May be an image of 4 people

In similar news, a long-standing neighbourhood conflict in Nong Suea district, Pathum Thani, ended in tragedy when a 64 year old man fatally stabbed a neighbour. The incident reportedly occurred after the victim allegedly harassed the suspect’s son.

On June 25, Police Lieutenant Nipon Butsana of Nong Suea Police Station was notified of the fatal stabbing in a village in Bueng Cham O subdistrict.

77 1 minute read

