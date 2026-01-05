Charity run backs youth education across Bangkok

A large-scale charity walk and run in Bangkok has raised funds to support learning opportunities for Thai youth, as Chevron partnered with the Saturday School Foundation for the third consecutive year.

The event, titled Saturday School Run 2025: Running together for the dreams of children, was held at Wachirabenjathat Park, also known as Railway Park. It brought together more than 1,300 participants, including Chevron employees, foundation volunteers, students, families, and members of the public.

The opening ceremony was presided over by Mr. Shanon Wangsaengboon, Deputy Governor of Bangkok. He was joined by Mr. Sarawis Paiboonratanakorn, founder and chief executive of the Saturday School Foundation, Ms. Pojana Panienghavet, chairperson of the foundation, and Mr. Chatit Huayhongthong, chairman of the executive board of Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production Limited.

Chevron supported the event with a budget of 1.5 million baht. All proceeds from the run will be donated in full to the Saturday School Foundation, with no expenses deducted. The funds will be used to support extracurricular learning programmes designed to help children and young people discover their abilities beyond the classroom.

Mr. Sarawis said the foundation’s mission is to create learning spaces where children are encouraged to explore their interests and develop confidence. He explained that learning experiences outside formal education play a vital role in helping young people prepare for future challenges.

He added that environmental awareness has become a stronger focus this year, with activities designed to connect learning with sustainability. Over the past 11 years, the foundation has built a volunteer network of 6,467 people, supported more than 22,000 young people, and worked with over 80 schools and communities nationwide.

According to Mr. Sarawis, Chevron’s continued support demonstrates how cooperation between the private sector and civil society can expand educational access and strengthen long-term social development.

Mr. Chatit said Chevron believes people are the most important driver of progress. He noted that education provides the foundation for individuals to think creatively, act responsibly, and contribute positively to society. He said the company encourages its employees to take part in social initiatives that benefit communities beyond the workplace.

“This is not just a run for physical health,” he said. “It is a shared effort to create learning opportunities for Thai youth and to build a society that values education and participation.”

The event featured three running distances of 3, 5, and 10 kilometres, allowing people of all ages and fitness levels to take part. Student performances from the Saturday School Foundation programme were also held, giving young participants an opportunity to showcase their talents and confidence.

Organisers said the run reflects a growing movement to support modern education that responds to the needs and potential of today’s youth, while encouraging collaboration across all sectors.