Charity run backs youth education across Bangkok

Chevron and Saturday School unite to fund education through public run

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: January 5, 2026, 1:44 PM
89 2 minutes read
Charity run backs youth education across Bangkok | Thaiger

A large-scale charity walk and run in Bangkok has raised funds to support learning opportunities for Thai youth, as Chevron partnered with the Saturday School Foundation for the third consecutive year.

The event, titled Saturday School Run 2025: Running together for the dreams of children, was held at Wachirabenjathat Park, also known as Railway Park. It brought together more than 1,300 participants, including Chevron employees, foundation volunteers, students, families, and members of the public.

The opening ceremony was presided over by Mr. Shanon Wangsaengboon, Deputy Governor of Bangkok. He was joined by Mr. Sarawis Paiboonratanakorn, founder and chief executive of the Saturday School Foundation, Ms. Pojana Panienghavet, chairperson of the foundation, and Mr. Chatit Huayhongthong, chairman of the executive board of Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production Limited.Photo via Khaosod

Chevron supported the event with a budget of 1.5 million baht. All proceeds from the run will be donated in full to the Saturday School Foundation, with no expenses deducted. The funds will be used to support extracurricular learning programmes designed to help children and young people discover their abilities beyond the classroom.

Mr. Sarawis said the foundation’s mission is to create learning spaces where children are encouraged to explore their interests and develop confidence. He explained that learning experiences outside formal education play a vital role in helping young people prepare for future challenges.

He added that environmental awareness has become a stronger focus this year, with activities designed to connect learning with sustainability. Over the past 11 years, the foundation has built a volunteer network of 6,467 people, supported more than 22,000 young people, and worked with over 80 schools and communities nationwide.Photo via Khaosod

According to Mr. Sarawis, Chevron’s continued support demonstrates how cooperation between the private sector and civil society can expand educational access and strengthen long-term social development.

Related Articles

Mr. Chatit said Chevron believes people are the most important driver of progress. He noted that education provides the foundation for individuals to think creatively, act responsibly, and contribute positively to society. He said the company encourages its employees to take part in social initiatives that benefit communities beyond the workplace.

“This is not just a run for physical health,” he said. “It is a shared effort to create learning opportunities for Thai youth and to build a society that values education and participation.”

The event featured three running distances of 3, 5, and 10 kilometres, allowing people of all ages and fitness levels to take part. Student performances from the Saturday School Foundation programme were also held, giving young participants an opportunity to showcase their talents and confidence.

Organisers said the run reflects a growing movement to support modern education that responds to the needs and potential of today’s youth, while encouraging collaboration across all sectors.

Latest Thailand News
Thai-Chinese couple arrested for mule account operation in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai-Chinese couple arrested for mule account operation in Pattaya

47 seconds ago
Charity run backs youth education across Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Charity run backs youth education across Bangkok

24 minutes ago
Woman offering misleading tourist deals detained in Sri Racha | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman offering misleading tourist deals detained in Sri Racha

38 minutes ago
Outrage after Burmese rape-murder suspects deported without prosecution | Thaiger Thailand News

Outrage after Burmese rape-murder suspects deported without prosecution

40 minutes ago
Passenger fee hike set for Thailand’s international flights from Feb 2026 | Thaiger Thailand News

Passenger fee hike set for Thailand’s international flights from Feb 2026

51 minutes ago
Thai-Cambodian border tensions persist despite ceasefire | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai-Cambodian border tensions persist despite ceasefire

52 minutes ago
Three Chinese nationals arrested with 8,600 SIM cards after illegal entry | Thaiger Thailand News

Three Chinese nationals arrested with 8,600 SIM cards after illegal entry

1 hour ago
Belgian man alleges lack of treatment in Thai hospital due to unpaid bill | Thaiger Thailand News

Belgian man alleges lack of treatment in Thai hospital due to unpaid bill

3 hours ago
Drunk motorcyclist crashes into trailer truck in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Drunk motorcyclist crashes into trailer truck in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Thai woman denied entry to South Korea despite valid documents | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman denied entry to South Korea despite valid documents

3 hours ago
Fire destroys secondhand shop, vehicles damaged, police investigate | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire destroys secondhand shop, vehicles damaged, police investigate

3 hours ago
Tourists filmed in public lewd act in Phuket renew visa-free concerns | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourists filmed in public lewd act in Phuket renew visa-free concerns

3 hours ago
Family questions lone arrest in fatal Din Daeng group assault | Thaiger Thailand News

Family questions lone arrest in fatal Din Daeng group assault

3 hours ago
Police to submit online gambling bribery file to NACC | Thaiger Thailand News

Police to submit online gambling bribery file to NACC

4 hours ago
Cambodia allows 162 Thais to return, 6 wanted by police | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia allows 162 Thais to return, 6 wanted by police

4 hours ago
YouTuber assaulted by russian tourist at Angkor Wat, Then threatened with jail by police | Thaiger Hot News

YouTuber assaulted by russian tourist at Angkor Wat, Then threatened with jail by police

5 hours ago
Thailand human trafficking police crackdown overview | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand human trafficking police crackdown overview

21 hours ago
Teen motorbike gang arrested after gun attack on family | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen motorbike gang arrested after gun attack on family

21 hours ago
Drug-addicted son kills mother, dumps machete before entering village | Thaiger Thailand News

Drug-addicted son kills mother, dumps machete before entering village

21 hours ago
Pattaya bank account scam: Chinese suspects arrested | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya bank account scam: Chinese suspects arrested

22 hours ago
Nearly 3,000 drunk driving cases recorded during New Year crackdown | Thaiger Thailand News

Nearly 3,000 drunk driving cases recorded during New Year crackdown

22 hours ago
Overloaded landfill prompts urgent waste crisis review in Phatthalung | Thaiger Thailand News

Overloaded landfill prompts urgent waste crisis review in Phatthalung

22 hours ago
Van collision injures driver as wild elephant crosses road | Thaiger Thailand News

Van collision injures driver as wild elephant crosses road

22 hours ago
Thailand’s first high-speed rail project pushed back to 2030 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s first high-speed rail project pushed back to 2030

23 hours ago
Phuket Tourist Checkpoint Police Evasion Explained | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket Tourist Checkpoint Police Evasion Explained

23 hours ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: January 5, 2026, 1:44 PM
89 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes is a New Orleans-born, Bangkok-based comedian, writer, and oil painter. With over eight years of performing comedy across Asia, including venues like The Laughing Skull in Atlanta and Spicy Comedy in Shanghai, Daniel's act blends cultural commentary and personal stories. As an oil painter with over eleven years of experience, his work has been exhibited in the U.S. and China. He also writes darkly satirical essays and comedic columns on expat life and modern absurdities.