Passenger fee hike set for Thailand's international flights from Feb 2026

Published: January 5, 2026, 1:17 PM
Passenger fee hike set for Thailand's international flights from Feb 2026
Suvarnabhumi International Airport

Key insights from the news

  • Thailand's Civil Aviation Authority (CAAT) will increase the passenger service fee for international flights from 15 baht to 25 baht per person, effective February 1, 2026.
  • The fee hike aims to stabilize CAAT's finances, which have been in deficit for years, as the current fee does not cover the cost of managing each traveler.
  • The new rate, approved by the Civil Aviation Board, is intended to help CAAT break even financially, with projections indicating stability by around 2028.
  • Revenue from the increased fee will support regulatory responsibilities and enhance aviation safety standards in Thailand, boosting international confidence in its civil aviation system.

Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAT) will raise the passenger service fee for all inbound and outbound flights to 25 baht per person, effective February 1, 2026. The increase from the current 15 baht is aimed at stabilising the agency’s finances, which have been running at a deficit for years.

Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon, Director-General of CAAT, said the fee has remained unchanged since 2015, even as operating costs have risen. The new rate, approved by the Civil Aviation Board at its meeting on December 3, 2025, will apply to all international passengers entering or leaving the country.

The fee is collected from airlines based on passenger numbers and is CAAT’s primary source of income, as the agency does not receive direct government funding. The regulator currently holds around 1.4 billion baht in reserve, used to cover salaries for over 500 staff, rent, and technology costs.

Manat revealed that the current fee of 15 baht per passenger is below cost, given that it now costs 19.34 baht to manage each traveller.

The Nation reported that CAAT has been authorised by law to collect four types of fees, but for the past decade has levied only the entry-and-exit fee. Other possible charges include a flight operation fee, air cargo transport fee, and aircraft fuel fee.

However, the authority has refrained from imposing them out of concern that the costs would be passed on to passengers.

Manat stressed that the upcoming hike is meant solely to help CAAT reach a break-even point, not to generate profit or expand its services. Projections indicate the 25 baht rate will be sufficient to cover costs for three to four years, with financial stability expected around 2028.

The CAAT has issued a formal notification detailing the fee rate, collection period, and remittance procedures to ensure transparency and legal compliance.

According to the CAAT, the revenue will support regulatory responsibilities and the continued development of Thailand’s aviation safety standards, aiming to enhance international confidence in the country’s civil aviation system.

