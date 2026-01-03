Young man with three arrest warrants arrested while hiding in closed-box pickup at highway checkpoint

A 20-year-old man linked to multiple online fraud cases was arrested at a highway checkpoint in Kanchanaburi after police discovered him hiding inside the enclosed cargo area of a closed-box pickup truck. Officers later confirmed the suspect had three outstanding arrest warrants, in addition to five previous cases that had already entered the judicial process.

The arrest followed an order issued on January 3, 2026, by Pol Lt Gen Nattasak Chaowanasai, commander of the Crime Suppression Division, and Pol Maj Gen Pornsak Laorujiralai, commander of the Highway Police Division. The operation was carried out by officers from Highway Police Division 2 under the supervision of Pol Col Pakapol Suchol, superintendent of the division, and Pol Lt Col Krisada Puangpan, inspector of Highway Police Station 6.

The suspect, identified as Mr. Siriwanchai, 20, was arrested under a warrant issued by the Surat Thani Juvenile and Family Court on March 14, 2025. He is charged with fraud against the public and importing false computer data into a computer system in a manner likely to cause damage to the public. The arrest took place at a public service checkpoint operated by highway police along Highway 346 at kilometre marker 95 in Phra Thaen subdistrict, Tha Maka district.

Police said the case dates back to 2021, when Mr. Siriwanchai was approached by an older acquaintance from the same village in Pathum Thani province. He was offered 300 baht to open a bank account. After completing the transaction, the acquaintance reportedly disappeared and could no longer be contacted.

Investigators later found that multiple bank accounts opened in Mr. Siriwanchai’s name were used by organized scam networks to carry out online fraud, causing financial losses estimated at several million baht. Victims were deceived into transferring money through accounts linked to the suspect.

After moving to live with family members in Nakhon Pathom province, Mr. Siriwanchai was arrested several times in connection with fraudulent bank account activity. Police records show a total of eight arrest warrants linked to his name. Five cases have already been prosecuted, and he was previously released on bail.

The most recent arrest occurred on the night of January 1st while officers were conducting a checkpoint aimed at crime prevention and alcohol-impaired driving. A closed-box pickup truck driven by a man identified as Mr. Weerawat was stopped for inspection. The driver claimed he was transporting personal belongings.

During the search, officers found two individuals concealed inside the enclosed cargo compartment. One of them was identified as Mr. Siriwanchai. A background check confirmed three active arrest warrants, leading to his immediate detention. During questioning, he admitted to all charges.

The suspect was transferred to the Surat Thani Juvenile and Family Court for further legal proceedings. Police said investigations are continuing to trace other members of the fraud network and identify additional victims. Source Khaosod.