46 Cambodians detained for illegal entry into Thailand

On August 12, the Border Protection Command in Chanthaburi and Trat apprehended 46 Cambodian nationals illegally entering Thailand to seek employment. They cited false promises from the Cambodian government about job opportunities back home, which led them to return to Thailand.

Rear Admiral Parat Rattanachaiyaphan, Deputy Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, reported that on August 12 at 8pm, the Border Protection Command in Chanthaburi and Trat, in collaboration with the 2nd Marine Ranger Company and the Immigration Police at the Ban Laem permanent border crossing, detained 46 Cambodian migrants and one Thai smuggler.

The arrests took place at an unnumbered house in Moo 4, Baan Khlong Bon, Nong Ta Kong subdistrict, Pong Nam Ron district, Chanthaburi province. All detainees were handed over to the Ban Pluang Police Station for legal proceedings.

The deputy spokesperson highlighted the ongoing issue of illegal border crossings amidst tensions between Thailand and Cambodia. The Cambodian government had urged their citizens working in Thailand to return home, promising employment and financial stability.

However, many who returned found no such opportunities, prompting them to illegally re-enter Thailand through various natural routes, reported KhaoSod.

In response to these incidents, security agencies have increased their vigilance and tightened border controls. They also urged Thai citizens involved in employing foreign workers to consider national security and warned that strict legal actions would be taken against those found violating the law.

In similar news, highway police in Sa Kaeo province have arrested a Thai driver for illegally transporting Cambodian migrants near the border.

The suspect, identified as 49 year old Sathit Chanthasri, was stopped on August 10 along Highway 33 near Sakaeo Technological College in Mueang district, said Police Major General Kongkrit Lertsitthikul, commander of the highway police.

Officers found nine Cambodian nationals inside his black Mitsubishi pickup truck, seven men and two women, none of whom possessed travel or immigration documents. The details were confirmed by Pol. Maj. Gen. Kongkrit on August 11.