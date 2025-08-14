46 Cambodians detained for illegal entry into Thailand

False hopes drive desperate return across guarded frontier

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 14, 2025
443 1 minute read
46 Cambodians detained for illegal entry into Thailand | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

On August 12, the Border Protection Command in Chanthaburi and Trat apprehended 46 Cambodian nationals illegally entering Thailand to seek employment. They cited false promises from the Cambodian government about job opportunities back home, which led them to return to Thailand.

Rear Admiral Parat Rattanachaiyaphan, Deputy Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, reported that on August 12 at 8pm, the Border Protection Command in Chanthaburi and Trat, in collaboration with the 2nd Marine Ranger Company and the Immigration Police at the Ban Laem permanent border crossing, detained 46 Cambodian migrants and one Thai smuggler.

The arrests took place at an unnumbered house in Moo 4, Baan Khlong Bon, Nong Ta Kong subdistrict, Pong Nam Ron district, Chanthaburi province. All detainees were handed over to the Ban Pluang Police Station for legal proceedings.

The deputy spokesperson highlighted the ongoing issue of illegal border crossings amidst tensions between Thailand and Cambodia. The Cambodian government had urged their citizens working in Thailand to return home, promising employment and financial stability.

46 Cambodians detained for illegal entry into Thailand | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

However, many who returned found no such opportunities, prompting them to illegally re-enter Thailand through various natural routes, reported KhaoSod.

In response to these incidents, security agencies have increased their vigilance and tightened border controls. They also urged Thai citizens involved in employing foreign workers to consider national security and warned that strict legal actions would be taken against those found violating the law.

46 Cambodians detained for illegal entry into Thailand | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

In similar news, highway police in Sa Kaeo province have arrested a Thai driver for illegally transporting Cambodian migrants near the border.

The suspect, identified as 49 year old Sathit Chanthasri, was stopped on August 10 along Highway 33 near Sakaeo Technological College in Mueang district, said Police Major General Kongkrit Lertsitthikul, commander of the highway police.

Officers found nine Cambodian nationals inside his black Mitsubishi pickup truck, seven men and two women, none of whom possessed travel or immigration documents. The details were confirmed by Pol. Maj. Gen. Kongkrit on August 11.

Latest Thailand News
Thai man escapes with 51 lottery tickets using fake transfer slip | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man escapes with 51 lottery tickets using fake transfer slip

4 minutes ago
Drunk man at Chumphon station arrested for Krabi assault charge | Thaiger Crime News

Drunk man at Chumphon station arrested for Krabi assault charge

19 minutes ago
Burglaries in Samut Prakan homes during high tides, losses over 4 million baht | Thaiger Crime News

Burglaries in Samut Prakan homes during high tides, losses over 4 million baht

28 minutes ago
Chiang Rai abbot caught in scandalous video call controversy | Thaiger Crime News

Chiang Rai abbot caught in scandalous video call controversy

36 minutes ago
Suicide at Sarasin Bridge in Phuket allegedly linked to private photo leak | Thaiger Phuket News

Suicide at Sarasin Bridge in Phuket allegedly linked to private photo leak

2 hours ago
GrabFood rider dies in collision with parked truck in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

GrabFood rider dies in collision with parked truck in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Thailand urges UN probe into Cambodia&#8217;s Ottawa Convention breaches | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand urges UN probe into Cambodia’s Ottawa Convention breaches

3 hours ago
Police raid Pattaya club for operating illegally and detain manager | Thaiger Pattaya News

Police raid Pattaya club for operating illegally and detain manager

3 hours ago
Pattani spiritual medium accused of sexually assaulting nearly 30 boys | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattani spiritual medium accused of sexually assaulting nearly 30 boys

3 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s new submarine to use Chinese engines, completed in three years | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s new submarine to use Chinese engines, completed in three years

3 hours ago
Police seize 5 million meth pills in Sakon Nakhon warehouse raid | Thaiger Phuket News

Police seize 5 million meth pills in Sakon Nakhon warehouse raid

3 hours ago
Court jails &#8216;Uncle Phol&#8217; for 26 years over his toddler niece&#8217;s mysterious death | Thaiger Thailand News

Court jails ‘Uncle Phol’ for 26 years over his toddler niece’s mysterious death

3 hours ago
Thailand expands foreign worker nationalities to address shortages | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand expands foreign worker nationalities to address shortages

3 hours ago
Search underway for man who jumped from Sarasin Bridge, Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Search underway for man who jumped from Sarasin Bridge, Phuket

4 hours ago
Khon Kaen man arrested for fatal stabbing over divorce claims | Thaiger Crime News

Khon Kaen man arrested for fatal stabbing over divorce claims

4 hours ago
Narathiwat police seize 40kg of kratom brew in drug bust | Thaiger South Thailand News

Narathiwat police seize 40kg of kratom brew in drug bust

4 hours ago
46 Cambodians detained for illegal entry into Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

46 Cambodians detained for illegal entry into Thailand

4 hours ago
Pathum Thani garbage collector finds baby in rubbish bag | Thaiger Thailand News

Pathum Thani garbage collector finds baby in rubbish bag

4 hours ago
Heavy rain and flood warnings across 38 Thai provinces | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain and flood warnings across 38 Thai provinces

4 hours ago
Phuket netizens slam foreign cyclist for reckless lane change | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket netizens slam foreign cyclist for reckless lane change

20 hours ago
Japanese man attacked in Bangkok for filming smokers in prohibited area | Thaiger Bangkok News

Japanese man attacked in Bangkok for filming smokers in prohibited area

20 hours ago
Old Thai man apologises after asking to grope woman in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Old Thai man apologises after asking to grope woman in Udon Thani

22 hours ago
Nearly 20 foreigners attack Thai motorbike shop owner in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Nearly 20 foreigners attack Thai motorbike shop owner in Phuket

23 hours ago
Thai tourist loses life after slipping while taking selfie at Chon Buri waterfall | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai tourist loses life after slipping while taking selfie at Chon Buri waterfall

24 hours ago
Thailand urged to extend maternity leave to 180 days | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand urged to extend maternity leave to 180 days

24 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 14, 2025
443 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x