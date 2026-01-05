Gunman surrenders after shooting teen in street dispute

Police say insult and confrontation led to firearm attack caught on CCTV

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: January 5, 2026, 3:37 PM
116 2 minutes read
Gunman surrenders after shooting teen in street dispute | Thaiger

A man who shot and injured a teenager in Chonburi province has surrendered to police, admitting he acted out of anger after being insulted during a street confrontation.

The shooting occurred at around 6.00pm on January 4 in Ban Suan subdistrict, Mueang Chonburi district. CCTV footage shows the suspect riding a red motorcycle before following the victim, identified as Mr. Boonrit, along a side street.

According to investigators, the suspect confronted the teenager verbally, shouting accusations and challenging him to a fight. Witness footage shows Mr. Boonrit attempting to flee the scene before the suspect drew a handgun from his waistband and fired a single shot. The gunman then fled on his motorcycle.

Mr. Boonrit was struck in the left buttock, with the bullet lodging inside his body. Emergency responders provided first aid at the scene before transferring him to hospital for further treatment. While in pain, the teenager told reporters he did not know the attacker and had no prior conflict with him.Photo via Bangkok Channel 7 News

Residents in the area told police that the injured teenager was known locally for glue sniffing. They believe the incident may have been triggered by a perceived stare between the two, escalating rapidly into violence. Police said the confrontation appeared spontaneous rather than premeditated.

On the morning of January 5, the suspect voluntarily surrendered at Chonburi City Police Station. Police Colonel Somchai Tiwongsa, superintendent of the station, confirmed that the man confessed to the shooting during questioning.

The suspect told officers he became enraged after feeling insulted by the teenager. Acting on impulse, he admitted to carrying a firearm and using it during the confrontation.

Related Articles

Investigators have charged the suspect with attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm, and carrying a weapon in a public place without lawful reason. Police confirmed that the firearm was unlicensed.

The suspect remains in police custody and will be taken for further questioning before being remanded to Chonburi Provincial Court. Authorities are also reviewing CCTV footage and witness statements to complete the case file.

Police have reiterated warnings about carrying firearms and resolving disputes through violence. They stressed that minor confrontations can quickly escalate with serious consequences when weapons are involved.

Local officers said patrols in the area would be increased to reassure residents and prevent similar incidents. They also urged members of the public to report suspicious behaviour promptly.

The injured teenager remains under medical care. Doctors said his condition is stable, and the lodged bullet will be assessed for removal once swelling subsides.

Police said the case serves as a reminder of the dangers of impulsive violence and the importance of conflict de-escalation in public spaces. Source Bangkok Channel 7.

Latest Thailand News
Gunman surrenders after shooting teen in street dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Gunman surrenders after shooting teen in street dispute

30 minutes ago
Drug-addicted Thai man beheads mother, abandons head in rice field | Thaiger Thailand News

Drug-addicted Thai man beheads mother, abandons head in rice field

1 hour ago
Elderly woman escapes house fire in Samut Sakhon with nine dogs | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly woman escapes house fire in Samut Sakhon with nine dogs

2 hours ago
Thai-Chinese couple arrested for mule account operation in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai-Chinese couple arrested for mule account operation in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Charity run backs youth education across Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Charity run backs youth education across Bangkok

2 hours ago
Woman offering misleading tourist deals detained in Sri Racha | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman offering misleading tourist deals detained in Sri Racha

3 hours ago
Outrage after Burmese rape-murder suspects deported without prosecution | Thaiger Thailand News

Outrage after Burmese rape-murder suspects deported without prosecution

3 hours ago
Passenger fee hike set for Thailand’s international flights from Feb 2026 | Thaiger Thailand News

Passenger fee hike set for Thailand’s international flights from Feb 2026

3 hours ago
Thai-Cambodian border tensions persist despite ceasefire | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai-Cambodian border tensions persist despite ceasefire

3 hours ago
Three Chinese nationals arrested with 8,600 SIM cards after illegal entry | Thaiger Thailand News

Three Chinese nationals arrested with 8,600 SIM cards after illegal entry

3 hours ago
Belgian man alleges lack of treatment in Thai hospital due to unpaid bill | Thaiger Thailand News

Belgian man alleges lack of treatment in Thai hospital due to unpaid bill

5 hours ago
Drunk motorcyclist crashes into trailer truck in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Drunk motorcyclist crashes into trailer truck in Pattaya

5 hours ago
Thai woman denied entry to South Korea despite valid documents | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman denied entry to South Korea despite valid documents

5 hours ago
Fire destroys secondhand shop, vehicles damaged, police investigate | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire destroys secondhand shop, vehicles damaged, police investigate

5 hours ago
Tourists filmed in public lewd act in Phuket renew visa-free concerns | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourists filmed in public lewd act in Phuket renew visa-free concerns

5 hours ago
Family questions lone arrest in fatal Din Daeng group assault | Thaiger Thailand News

Family questions lone arrest in fatal Din Daeng group assault

5 hours ago
Police to submit online gambling bribery file to NACC | Thaiger Thailand News

Police to submit online gambling bribery file to NACC

6 hours ago
Cambodia allows 162 Thais to return, 6 wanted by police | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia allows 162 Thais to return, 6 wanted by police

6 hours ago
YouTuber assaulted by russian tourist at Angkor Wat, Then threatened with jail by police | Thaiger Hot News

YouTuber assaulted by russian tourist at Angkor Wat, Then threatened with jail by police

7 hours ago
Thailand human trafficking police crackdown overview | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand human trafficking police crackdown overview

23 hours ago
Teen motorbike gang arrested after gun attack on family | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen motorbike gang arrested after gun attack on family

23 hours ago
Drug-addicted son kills mother, dumps machete before entering village | Thaiger Thailand News

Drug-addicted son kills mother, dumps machete before entering village

23 hours ago
Pattaya bank account scam: Chinese suspects arrested | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya bank account scam: Chinese suspects arrested

24 hours ago
Nearly 3,000 drunk driving cases recorded during New Year crackdown | Thaiger Thailand News

Nearly 3,000 drunk driving cases recorded during New Year crackdown

24 hours ago
Overloaded landfill prompts urgent waste crisis review in Phatthalung | Thaiger Thailand News

Overloaded landfill prompts urgent waste crisis review in Phatthalung

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: January 5, 2026, 3:37 PM
116 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes is a New Orleans-born, Bangkok-based comedian, writer, and oil painter. With over eight years of performing comedy across Asia, including venues like The Laughing Skull in Atlanta and Spicy Comedy in Shanghai, Daniel's act blends cultural commentary and personal stories. As an oil painter with over eleven years of experience, his work has been exhibited in the U.S. and China. He also writes darkly satirical essays and comedic columns on expat life and modern absurdities.