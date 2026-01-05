Gunman surrenders after shooting teen in street dispute

A man who shot and injured a teenager in Chonburi province has surrendered to police, admitting he acted out of anger after being insulted during a street confrontation.

The shooting occurred at around 6.00pm on January 4 in Ban Suan subdistrict, Mueang Chonburi district. CCTV footage shows the suspect riding a red motorcycle before following the victim, identified as Mr. Boonrit, along a side street.

According to investigators, the suspect confronted the teenager verbally, shouting accusations and challenging him to a fight. Witness footage shows Mr. Boonrit attempting to flee the scene before the suspect drew a handgun from his waistband and fired a single shot. The gunman then fled on his motorcycle.

Mr. Boonrit was struck in the left buttock, with the bullet lodging inside his body. Emergency responders provided first aid at the scene before transferring him to hospital for further treatment. While in pain, the teenager told reporters he did not know the attacker and had no prior conflict with him.

Residents in the area told police that the injured teenager was known locally for glue sniffing. They believe the incident may have been triggered by a perceived stare between the two, escalating rapidly into violence. Police said the confrontation appeared spontaneous rather than premeditated.

On the morning of January 5, the suspect voluntarily surrendered at Chonburi City Police Station. Police Colonel Somchai Tiwongsa, superintendent of the station, confirmed that the man confessed to the shooting during questioning.

The suspect told officers he became enraged after feeling insulted by the teenager. Acting on impulse, he admitted to carrying a firearm and using it during the confrontation.

Investigators have charged the suspect with attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm, and carrying a weapon in a public place without lawful reason. Police confirmed that the firearm was unlicensed.

The suspect remains in police custody and will be taken for further questioning before being remanded to Chonburi Provincial Court. Authorities are also reviewing CCTV footage and witness statements to complete the case file.

Police have reiterated warnings about carrying firearms and resolving disputes through violence. They stressed that minor confrontations can quickly escalate with serious consequences when weapons are involved.

Local officers said patrols in the area would be increased to reassure residents and prevent similar incidents. They also urged members of the public to report suspicious behaviour promptly.

The injured teenager remains under medical care. Doctors said his condition is stable, and the lodged bullet will be assessed for removal once swelling subsides.

Police said the case serves as a reminder of the dangers of impulsive violence and the importance of conflict de-escalation in public spaces. Source Bangkok Channel 7.