Outrage after Burmese rape-murder suspects deported without prosecution

Photo via Channel 7

Key insights from the news

  • A Thai woman sought justice after the Tak Provincial Immigration Office deported two Burmese men, Tun Ta Aong and Ah Tu, accused of raping and murdering her mother, a 57-year-old Thai woman, in November 2022.
  • The suspects were arrested on November 13, but were deported on November 16 before DNA test results identified one suspect as responsible for the crime, leading to public outrage.
  • The victim's daughter reported receiving no clear explanation from police or immigration officials regarding the deportation, prompting her to seek help from the non-profit Saimai Survive.
  • Authorities are now investigating the actions of immigration officials, who claimed they were unaware of the suspects' criminal links, while police assert they had issued an arrest warrant prior to deportation.

A Thai woman sought justice after the Tak Provincial Immigration Office deported two Burmese men accused of raping and killing her mother, allowing them to return to their home country without facing punishment.

The daughter of the victim contacted the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive on Friday, January 2, to request assistance. Her mother, a 57 year old Thai woman, was raped and killed in a rice field in Mae Sot district, Tak province, on November 11 last year. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the daughter, the two Burmese men were hired by her mother to work in the paddy field. She alleged that the workers later raped and killed her mother.

The suspects were arrested on November 13 and detained at a holding room under the Tak Provincial Immigration Office, while police waited for DNA test results.

However, the daughter said immigration officials deported the two suspects back to Myanmar on November 16, before the DNA results were released.

She later learned that DNA testing confirmed one of the suspects, 50 year old Burmese national Tun Ta Aong, was responsible for the case.

Thai woman raped and murdered by Burmese employees
Photo via Facebook/ Survive – สายไหมต้องรอด

The victim’s daughter said she attempted to seek accountability from both police and immigration officials, but received no clear explanation as to why the suspects were deported. She claimed officials passed responsibility between agencies, prompting her to turn to Saimai Survive for help.

Following public attention, the spokesperson for Immigration Division 5, Sarawut Wathae, addressed the case. He said officers from Pawor Police Station had transferred the Burmese nationals to the immigration office for deportation procedures.

Sarawut said immigration officials deported a total of 50 Burmese nationals at the time, including the two suspects, Tun Ta Aong and 41 year old Burmese national Ah Tu. He claimed immigration officers were not informed that the two men were linked to a serious criminal case.

The victim | Photo via Facebook/ Survive – สายไหมต้องรอด

However, Pawor Police Station officers disputed this claim, stating that an arrest warrant for murder had already been issued against Tun Ta Aong. Police said they had also submitted official documents to the immigration office requesting a delay in the deportation.

Sarawut said authorities would conduct further investigations into the actions of the relevant officials and coordinate with Myanmar authorities to pursue the suspect identified as the rapist.

It remains unclear whether the second suspect, Ah Tu, was directly involved in the rape and murder.

Burmese man released after rape-murder arrest
Tun Ta Aong | Photo via Facebook/ Survive – สายไหมต้องรอด
Outrage after Burmese rape-murder suspects deported without prosecution

