Thai ex-inmate says prison friend betrays and robs him after release

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 5, 2026, 6:01 PM
50 1 minute read
Thai ex-inmate says prison friend betrays and robs him after release | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ วิเวก กู้ภัยเพชรเกษม สื่อสารมวลชน

Key insights from the news

  • A Thai ex-inmate, Sarayut, reported that his prison friend Chai, along with two accomplices, robbed him of 3,000 baht after their release.
  • Sarayut and Chai developed a close friendship while serving time, with both being model inmates allowed to work outside prison.
  • On December 29, Chai allegedly broke into Sarayut's home, threatened him with a knife, and demanded money, leading to Sarayut's plea for his life.
  • Police are investigating the robbery but face challenges due to the lack of CCTV in the area; they are optimistic about identifying the suspects soon.

A Thai ex-inmate expressed his disappointment after a friend he met in prison, and was released alongside, robbed him and fled with 3,000 baht in cash.

The 44 year old Thai man Sarayut filed a complaint with Rattanathibet Police Station on Friday, January 2. He told police that his friend, identified as Chai, along with two other men, robbed him at around 1am on December 29 last year.

Sarayut said he had recently been released from prison after serving a sentence for theft. During his time behind bars, he became close to Chai, who was detained in the same zone. According to Sarayut, Chai often helped and supported him, and the two formed a close friendship.

He added that both he and Chai were considered model inmates and were allowed to work outside the prison in exchange for wages. Sarayut said he managed to save around 50,000 baht from the work, while Chai saved approximately 20,000 baht.

After their release, the two men continued to spend time together. Sarayut said he often paid for meals and outings, believing their friendship would continue outside prison.

Thai man lost cash to prison friend
Photo via Facebook/ ตรงจุดเกิดเหตุ

However, Sarayut said the relationship took a shocking turn on the night of the incident. He claimed that Chai and two other men broke into his home, where Chai allegedly held a knife to his throat and demanded all the money he had.

Sarayut said he pleaded for his life and told Chai he only had 3,000 baht in cash. The suspects allegedly took the money before fleeing the scene.

Related Articles

The victim said he felt deeply hurt and betrayed, adding that he never expected a friend he trusted, especially one who had supported him during difficult times in prison, to turn against him.

Prison friend betrays and robs ex-inmate
Photo via Facebook/ ตรงจุดเกิดเหตุ

Police said they are gathering evidence and questioning Sarayut in detail. As the house and surrounding area are not equipped with CCTV cameras, officers said tracking down the suspects has been challenging.

However, police said they expect to identify and arrest the suspects soon based on information provided by the victim.

Thaiger QUIZ
Quiz on the Thai Ex-Inmate Incident
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What amount of money was stolen from Sarayut?
  2. 2. Who was the main suspect in the robbery?
  3. 3. When did the robbery occur?
  4. 4. How did Sarayut describe his friendship with Chai during their time in prison?
  5. 5. What did Chai allegedly use to threaten Sarayut during the robbery?
  6. 6. How much money did Sarayut save from his work outside prison?
  7. 7. What was Sarayut's reaction after the robbery?
  8. 8. What challenges do police face in tracking down the suspects?
  9. 9. What did Sarayut believe about his friendship with Chai after their release?
  10. 10. What is the police's current focus regarding the case?

Latest Thailand News
Thai ex-inmate says prison friend betrays and robs him after release | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai ex-inmate says prison friend betrays and robs him after release

12 seconds ago
Search continues for injured elephant in Khao Yai park | Thaiger Thailand News

Search continues for injured elephant in Khao Yai park

3 minutes ago
Pregnant Thai woman seeks removal of teacher over affair with her soldier husband | Thaiger Thailand News

Pregnant Thai woman seeks removal of teacher over affair with her soldier husband

24 minutes ago
Malaysian woman shares eerie hotel experience in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian woman shares eerie hotel experience in Thailand

1 hour ago
Suspects flee sugarcane field near border, abandon 600,000 pills | Thaiger Crime News

Suspects flee sugarcane field near border, abandon 600,000 pills

1 hour ago
Foreign motorcyclist slammed for revving engine, causing smoke in Phuket | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign motorcyclist slammed for revving engine, causing smoke in Phuket

1 hour ago
Cold air returns, Tak chills to 10°C, stronger monsoon ahead | Thaiger Environment News

Cold air returns, Tak chills to 10°C, stronger monsoon ahead

2 hours ago
Wild serows sighted in Khao Sam Roi Yot national park | Thaiger Thailand News

Wild serows sighted in Khao Sam Roi Yot national park

2 hours ago
Gunman surrenders after shooting teen in street dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Gunman surrenders after shooting teen in street dispute

2 hours ago
Drug-addicted Thai man beheads mother, abandons head in rice field | Thaiger Thailand News

Drug-addicted Thai man beheads mother, abandons head in rice field

3 hours ago
Elderly woman escapes house fire in Samut Sakhon with nine dogs | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly woman escapes house fire in Samut Sakhon with nine dogs

4 hours ago
Thai-Chinese couple arrested for mule account operation in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai-Chinese couple arrested for mule account operation in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Charity run backs youth education across Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Charity run backs youth education across Bangkok

4 hours ago
Woman offering misleading tourist deals detained in Sri Racha | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman offering misleading tourist deals detained in Sri Racha

5 hours ago
Outrage after Burmese rape-murder suspects deported without prosecution | Thaiger Thailand News

Outrage after Burmese rape-murder suspects deported without prosecution

5 hours ago
Passenger fee hike set for Thailand’s international flights from Feb 2026 | Thaiger Thailand News

Passenger fee hike set for Thailand’s international flights from Feb 2026

5 hours ago
Thai-Cambodian border tensions persist despite ceasefire | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai-Cambodian border tensions persist despite ceasefire

5 hours ago
Three Chinese nationals arrested with 8,600 SIM cards after illegal entry | Thaiger Thailand News

Three Chinese nationals arrested with 8,600 SIM cards after illegal entry

5 hours ago
Belgian man alleges lack of treatment in Thai hospital due to unpaid bill | Thaiger Thailand News

Belgian man alleges lack of treatment in Thai hospital due to unpaid bill

6 hours ago
Drunk motorcyclist crashes into trailer truck in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Drunk motorcyclist crashes into trailer truck in Pattaya

6 hours ago
Thai woman denied entry to South Korea despite valid documents | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman denied entry to South Korea despite valid documents

6 hours ago
Fire destroys secondhand shop, vehicles damaged, police investigate | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire destroys secondhand shop, vehicles damaged, police investigate

7 hours ago
Tourists filmed in public lewd act in Phuket renew visa-free concerns | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourists filmed in public lewd act in Phuket renew visa-free concerns

7 hours ago
Family questions lone arrest in fatal Din Daeng group assault | Thaiger Thailand News

Family questions lone arrest in fatal Din Daeng group assault

7 hours ago
Police to submit online gambling bribery file to NACC | Thaiger Thailand News

Police to submit online gambling bribery file to NACC

7 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 5, 2026, 6:01 PM
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.