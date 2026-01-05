Thai ex-inmate says prison friend betrays and robs him after release

Key insights from the news Copy A Thai ex-inmate, Sarayut, reported that his prison friend Chai, along with two accomplices, robbed him of 3,000 baht after their release.

A Thai ex-inmate expressed his disappointment after a friend he met in prison, and was released alongside, robbed him and fled with 3,000 baht in cash.

The 44 year old Thai man Sarayut filed a complaint with Rattanathibet Police Station on Friday, January 2. He told police that his friend, identified as Chai, along with two other men, robbed him at around 1am on December 29 last year.

Sarayut said he had recently been released from prison after serving a sentence for theft. During his time behind bars, he became close to Chai, who was detained in the same zone. According to Sarayut, Chai often helped and supported him, and the two formed a close friendship.

He added that both he and Chai were considered model inmates and were allowed to work outside the prison in exchange for wages. Sarayut said he managed to save around 50,000 baht from the work, while Chai saved approximately 20,000 baht.

After their release, the two men continued to spend time together. Sarayut said he often paid for meals and outings, believing their friendship would continue outside prison.

However, Sarayut said the relationship took a shocking turn on the night of the incident. He claimed that Chai and two other men broke into his home, where Chai allegedly held a knife to his throat and demanded all the money he had.

Sarayut said he pleaded for his life and told Chai he only had 3,000 baht in cash. The suspects allegedly took the money before fleeing the scene.

The victim said he felt deeply hurt and betrayed, adding that he never expected a friend he trusted, especially one who had supported him during difficult times in prison, to turn against him.

Police said they are gathering evidence and questioning Sarayut in detail. As the house and surrounding area are not equipped with CCTV cameras, officers said tracking down the suspects has been challenging.

However, police said they expect to identify and arrest the suspects soon based on information provided by the victim.