Chiang Rai café caught serving kratom tea to schoolkids

Students gathered to drink kratom tea and play games, disrupting neighbours

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Wednesday, June 25, 2025
A café in Chiang Rai has been raided by local officials for illegally selling kratom leaf tea to teenage students.

The operation, led by Chiang Rai Governor Charin Thongsuk, uncovered a disturbing trend of youths consuming the stimulant-laced tea during school hours and late into the night. Officers found 19 students, some still in school uniform, at the café on Jed Yod Road in Mueang district. These students, aged 15 to 19, had gathered to socialise, play mobile games, and drink kratom tea, causing a significant disruption to the surrounding neighbourhood.

The crackdown came after multiple complaints from residents about the noisy gatherings at the café, which had become a known hotspot for students who skipped school or gathered after classes.

“The café had become a meeting point where students would drink kratom tea and disturb nearby residents until late at night,” said Governor Charin.

The raid involved a coordinated effort by police, district officials, and military personnel. The students were found consuming food, soft drinks, and kratom tea, which is made from the leaves of the Mitragyna speciosa plant and has stimulant effects. While kratom itself is not an illegal drug in Thailand, selling it to minors without a licence is a crime.

During the operation, the café owner, identified as 35 year old Talan, was arrested and charged with two offences. He admitted to selling flavoured kratom tea for 80 baht per glass. Talan was taken into custody at Mueang Chiang Rai Police Station for legal proceedings, reported Bangkok Post.

The students found at the café were referred to the Chiang Rai Provincial Education Office, which will take further action in line with school regulations.

“We take these incidents very seriously, and the students involved will face appropriate disciplinary measures,” said an official from the Education Office.

Kratom use has been a growing concern in Thailand, and while it’s not illegal, the unlicensed sale and distribution of the plant to minors has raised alarm. Local officials are stepping up efforts to crack down on illegal kratom sales, especially among young people.

