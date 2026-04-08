Bangchak oil tanker reaches Thailand after Hormuz passage

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 8, 2026, 5:20 PM
111 1 minute read
Bangchak oil tanker reaches Thailand after Hormuz passage | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Top News

Bangchak said its oil tanker MT.POLA arrived safely in Thailand at Si Racha district, Chon Buri, today, April 8, after passing through the Strait of Hormuz and delivering crude oil to the company’s refinery.

The voyage followed diplomatic coordination involving Thailand, Iran and Oman, which reportedly allowed Thai cargo vessels to use the route on March 23 to 24.

The passage was made possible after coordination led by Sihasak Phuangketkeow, acting foreign minister at the time. He reportedly worked with the three governments to secure an exemption allowing Thai vessels to pass through the strait.

A Bangchak oil tanker safely reached Thailand after passing through the Strait of Hormuz and transferring crude to its Si Racha refinery.
Photo via DailyNews

DailyNews reported that MT.POLA is a Liberian-flagged vessel and has an overall length of 274.5 metres, a draft of 13.90 metres and a displacement of 182,538.10 tonnes.

After clearing the Strait of Hormuz, the vessel stopped in Singapore to load 300,000 barrels of crude oil before continuing to Thailand.

It later arrived at the Bangchak Marine Bulk Marketing Installation offshore mooring in Si Racha district, Chon Buri, where 600,000 barrels of crude oil were transferred to the refinery.

A Bangchak oil tanker safely reached Thailand after passing through the Strait of Hormuz and transferring crude to its Si Racha refinery.
Photo via DailyNews

In an earlier development, Thailand has reached a Strait of Hormuz oil deal with Iran to allow Thai oil tankers to transit the waterway safely, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said as the government adjusts its response to energy market volatility.

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The arrangement, he noted, would help alleviate concerns over fuel shortages and allow some shipments to reach the country more quickly.

He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had accelerated talks with relevant countries on trade and maritime transport, and that negotiations with Iran had now succeeded.

The 32nd prime minister of Thailand urged the public not to panic, saying domestic fuel supplies remain sufficient for demand.

He apologised for recent fuel price volatility, saying the newly formed government initially misjudged how prolonged the situation could be, and has since adjusted its approach to focus on cushioning impacts.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 8, 2026, 5:20 PM
111 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.