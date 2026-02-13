Update your phone now or lose access to mobile banking apps in Thailand

This Valentine’s Day, Thailand’s banks are delivering a message that cannot wait. From 14 February 2026, mobile banking applications across all banks in Thailand will no longer support older operating systems, and if your device does not meet the minimum requirements, you will lose access to your banking app entirely.

The Thai Bankers’ Association, working alongside the Banking Information Security Coordination Center (TB-CERT), has established new minimum operating system standards to protect users against the growing threat of malware, phishing, and cyberattacks. Older operating systems stop receiving security patches, leaving them vulnerable to cybercriminals who exploit these weaknesses to steal personal data or gain unauthorised account access.

What are the minimum requirements?

From February 14, 2026, your device must be running:

iOS (iPhone/iPad): Version 14 or higher

Version 14 or higher Android: Version 10 or higher

Is your device supported?

Device Supported Not Supported iPhone iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, SE (1st gen), 7, 7 Plus and newer iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus and older iPad iPad Air 2, iPad (5th gen), iPad Mini 4, iPad Pro and newer Older iPad models below these Samsung Models running Android 10 or higher Galaxy Note 8, Note FE, S8, S8+ and older Other Android Devices running Android 10 or higher Google Pixel 2/3, Huawei Mate 9/P10, Oppo R15, Vivo V9, Xiaomi Mi 6 and older

How to check your OS version

Android:

Go to Settings Select About Phone Tap Software Information or Android Version to see your version number

iPhone/iPad:

Open Settings Select General Tap About to view your iOS version

How to update your OS

Android:

Open Settings Select Software Update (or System Updates on some models) Tap Download and Install Wait for the update to complete and restart your device

iOS:

Go to Settings Select General Tap Software Update If an update is available, tap Download and Install Wait for the update to complete and your device to restart automatically

What if your device cannot update?

If your device shows it is already on the latest available version but still falls below Android 10 or iOS 14, it means your device is too old to receive further updates. In this case, replacing your device is the recommended course of action to ensure uninterrupted access to mobile banking services.

Without updating or replacing your device before 14 February, you will be unable to log in to your banking app, transfer money, pay bills, check balances, or make QR code payments.

The Thai Bankers’ Association has emphasised that these upgrades represent a significant step in keeping digital transactions secure for all users under international standards. With one day remaining, checking your device now takes less than a minute—and could save you considerable disruption tomorrow.

Sources:

• Thai Rath English

• Prachachat