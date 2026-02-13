Update your phone now or lose access to mobile banking apps in Thailand

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: February 13, 2026, 2:30 PM
263 2 minutes read
Update your phone now or lose access to mobile banking apps in Thailand | Thaiger
Photo by ijeab from Freepik

This Valentine’s Day, Thailand’s banks are delivering a message that cannot wait. From 14 February 2026, mobile banking applications across all banks in Thailand will no longer support older operating systems, and if your device does not meet the minimum requirements, you will lose access to your banking app entirely.

The Thai Bankers’ Association, working alongside the Banking Information Security Coordination Center (TB-CERT), has established new minimum operating system standards to protect users against the growing threat of malware, phishing, and cyberattacks. Older operating systems stop receiving security patches, leaving them vulnerable to cybercriminals who exploit these weaknesses to steal personal data or gain unauthorised account access.

What are the minimum requirements?

From February 14, 2026, your device must be running:

  • iOS (iPhone/iPad): Version 14 or higher
  • Android: Version 10 or higher

Is your device supported?

Device Supported Not Supported
iPhone iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, SE (1st gen), 7, 7 Plus and newer iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus and older
iPad iPad Air 2, iPad (5th gen), iPad Mini 4, iPad Pro and newer Older iPad models below these
Samsung Models running Android 10 or higher Galaxy Note 8, Note FE, S8, S8+ and older
Other Android Devices running Android 10 or higher Google Pixel 2/3, Huawei Mate 9/P10, Oppo R15, Vivo V9, Xiaomi Mi 6 and older

How to check your OS version

Android:

  1. Go to Settings
  2. Select About Phone
  3. Tap Software Information or Android Version to see your version number

iPhone/iPad:

  1. Open Settings
  2. Select General
  3. Tap About to view your iOS version

How to update your OS

Android:

  1. Open Settings
  2. Select Software Update (or System Updates on some models)
  3. Tap Download and Install
  4. Wait for the update to complete and restart your device

iOS:

Related Articles
  1. Go to Settings
  2. Select General
  3. Tap Software Update
  4. If an update is available, tap Download and Install
  5. Wait for the update to complete and your device to restart automatically

What if your device cannot update?

If your device shows it is already on the latest available version but still falls below Android 10 or iOS 14, it means your device is too old to receive further updates. In this case, replacing your device is the recommended course of action to ensure uninterrupted access to mobile banking services.

Without updating or replacing your device before 14 February, you will be unable to log in to your banking app, transfer money, pay bills, check balances, or make QR code payments.

The Thai Bankers’ Association has emphasised that these upgrades represent a significant step in keeping digital transactions secure for all users under international standards. With one day remaining, checking your device now takes less than a minute—and could save you considerable disruption tomorrow.

Related articles:

Budget phones that are thin and light in 2026

Apple AirTag 2 introduced with iOS 26.2.1 support and 50% louder speaker

The expat’s guide to QR payments in Thailand

Sources:

Thai Rath English

Prachachat

Latest Thailand News
Election ballot barcode prompts debate over traceability | Thaiger Thailand News

Election ballot barcode prompts debate over traceability

28 minutes ago
Si Saket MP candidate denies chasing teen girl for sexual purposes | Thaiger Thailand News

Si Saket MP candidate denies chasing teen girl for sexual purposes

49 minutes ago
Taiwanese man arrested for unlicensed dental clinic in Phuket | Thaiger Thailand News

Taiwanese man arrested for unlicensed dental clinic in Phuket

2 hours ago
Women accuse undertaker of sexual abuse during cleansing ritual | Thaiger Thailand News

Women accuse undertaker of sexual abuse during cleansing ritual

2 hours ago
Update your phone now or lose access to mobile banking apps in Thailand | Thaiger Technology News

Update your phone now or lose access to mobile banking apps in Thailand

2 hours ago
Songkhla teacher denies mistreating student as motive for fatal shooting | Thaiger Thailand News

Songkhla teacher denies mistreating student as motive for fatal shooting

3 hours ago
Police seize M16 rifles and grenades in Nakhon Si Thammarat raid | Thaiger Thailand News

Police seize M16 rifles and grenades in Nakhon Si Thammarat raid

4 hours ago
46 foreign extras arrested in Krabi for working without permits | Thaiger Thailand News

46 foreign extras arrested in Krabi for working without permits

4 hours ago
Nine foreigners busted in Phuket luxury villa poker raid | Thaiger Thailand News

Nine foreigners busted in Phuket luxury villa poker raid

5 hours ago
ECT rejects Chon Buri vote recount request, cites lack of corruption evidence | Thaiger Politics News

ECT rejects Chon Buri vote recount request, cites lack of corruption evidence

6 hours ago
THAIFEX – HOREC ASIA 2026 positions Thailand at the centre of Asia’s HoReCa industry | Thaiger Events

THAIFEX – HOREC ASIA 2026 positions Thailand at the centre of Asia’s HoReCa industry

6 hours ago
Thai single mother dies after assault by boyfriend in South Korea | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai single mother dies after assault by boyfriend in South Korea

6 hours ago
Pattaya hotel staff confronts foreign couple over sex near spirit house | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya hotel staff confronts foreign couple over sex near spirit house

7 hours ago
Thailand deploys rainmaking aircraft to tackle PM2.5 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand deploys rainmaking aircraft to tackle PM2.5

7 hours ago
Pattaya man stabs British tourist in Pattaya over drug dispute | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya man stabs British tourist in Pattaya over drug dispute

7 hours ago
Overlapping score sheets seen again in Trang vote count footage | Thaiger Thailand News

Overlapping score sheets seen again in Trang vote count footage

24 hours ago
Krabi installs heart-shaped traffic lights for Valentine’s Day | Thaiger Thailand News

Krabi installs heart-shaped traffic lights for Valentine’s Day

1 day ago
ICONSIAM marks Chinese New Year 2026 with a spectacle and star-studded performances | Thaiger Events

ICONSIAM marks Chinese New Year 2026 with a spectacle and star-studded performances

1 day ago
Prison-trained ‘doctor’ busted for illegal penile procedures | Thaiger Thailand News

Prison-trained ‘doctor’ busted for illegal penile procedures

1 day ago
Man throws fermented fish at Election Commission office in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Man throws fermented fish at Election Commission office in Bangkok

1 day ago
Three Chinese men arrested after illegal border crossing in Sa Kaeo | Thaiger Thailand News

Three Chinese men arrested after illegal border crossing in Sa Kaeo

1 day ago
Man rams his own stolen pickup to stop thief in Korat | Thaiger Thailand News

Man rams his own stolen pickup to stop thief in Korat

1 day ago
Russian man detained after assault on Thai woman in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian man detained after assault on Thai woman in Pattaya

1 day ago
Chon Buri election director files complaint over ballot obstruction | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri election director files complaint over ballot obstruction

1 day ago
Daimler Truck appoints CIBB as official distributor for Thailand’s Mercedes-Benz trucks &#038; buses | Thaiger Automotive

Daimler Truck appoints CIBB as official distributor for Thailand’s Mercedes-Benz trucks & buses

1 day ago
Technology News
Tags
Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: February 13, 2026, 2:30 PM
263 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Graduating from Webster University with a degree of Management with an emphasis on International Business, Alessio is a Thai-Italian with a multicultural perspective regarding Thailand and abroad. On the same token, as a passionate person for sports and activities, Alessio also gives insight to various spots for a fun and healthy lifestyle.