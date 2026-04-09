PM thanks public for furl saving during energy crisis

Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul thanked the public for reducing fuel use as the country faces an ongoing energy crisis.

The Secretary-General of the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council, Danucha Phitchayanan, said he met with Anutin to provide an update on fuel sales. He reported that fuel usage has declined since April 5, particularly diesel.

Daily diesel consumption has fallen from around 82 million litres to approximately 45 million litres. Danucha said the reduction would help increase national reserves and extend how long supplies can last.

According to a report by JS100 on April 3, the Ministry of Energy confirmed that Thailand has sufficient fuel reserves for 106 days. This marks an increase from the 101-day estimate previously reported on March 17 by Department of Energy Business Director-General Sarawut Kaewtathip.

Danucha said Anutin expressed appreciation to the public for cooperating in reducing fuel consumption. He added that continued cooperation is needed as the situation remains uncertain.

The secretary also confirmed that there will be no fuel shortages during the Songkran holiday. When asked about the plan to limit fuel sales after Songkran, Danucha said that the decision on whether to implement the measure would be discussed again.

He pointed out that officials would have to consult with truck and delivery operators, who would be affected by the sales limit. He also advised the public to prepare for the potential economic impact of rising fuel prices.

In a related development, the Energy Ministry announced yesterday, April 8, that diesel prices would decrease by 2.14 baht at petrol stations nationwide from today, April 9.

Bangchak reported that one of its oil tankers carrying more than 600,000 litres of crude oil safely passed through the Strait of Hormuz and arrived at its refinery in Chon Buri yesterday.

Alongside concerns over fuel prices and supply, attention remains on an ongoing investigation into missing fuel stocks. The volume was initially estimated at 57 million litres, but the Justice Ministry has not finalised the total amount or identified suspects.