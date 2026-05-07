Malaysian man possible blacklisted for damaging Hat Yai police wheel clamp

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 7, 2026, 5:06 PM
127 1 minute read
Malaysian man possible blacklisted for damaging Hat Yai police wheel clamp | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ห้องข่าวแดนใต้

A Malaysian man faces a 3,000 baht fine and possible blacklisting from Thailand after damaging a police wheel clamp in Hat Yai district, Songkhla, on May 4.

A traffic police officer from Hat Yai Police Station had placed the clamp on a black Mercedes-Benz registered in Malaysia after it was parked in a prohibited area on Prachathipat Road. A traffic ticket was left on the vehicle’s windscreen, instructing the driver to pay a fine before the clamp could be removed.

CCTV footage later showed the driver, later identified as a 40 year old Malaysian man, reversing the vehicle to break the clamp before leaving the scene without settling the fine. The incident was shared widely on Thai social media.

Driver damages car clamp in Hat Yai Songkhla
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวสงขลา

Following the circulation of the footage, the Malaysian man presented himself at Hat Yai Police Station, accompanied by a friend and an interpreter. He told officers he became aware of the incident through news reports in both Thailand and Malaysia and decided to report to police.

The driver stated that he had parked in the restricted area to have breakfast and intended to pay the fine afterwards. He claimed he did not notice the clamp as he was in a hurry to take his friend to Hat Yai International Airport.

According to his account, he only realised the clamp had been attached after driving off and damaging it. He said he stopped to inspect the situation, but then left the scene due to shock. He later transported his friend to the airport and presented a boarding pass to support his explanation.

Malaysian man may face blacklist for wheel clamp damage
Photo via Facebook/ Borderpress Songkhla

The Malaysian man’s statement conflicted with CCTV evidence. The footage showed him inspecting the clamped wheel and speaking with a motorcycle taxi rider, reportedly stating that he could not wait to pay the fine due to time constraints.

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According to a report by Channel 7, police issued a 3,000 baht fine for illegal parking. The case involving damage to public property will be forwarded to the court for further consideration.

Hat Yai Police Station officers stated that the case would also be submitted to immigration officials to determine whether the Malaysian man should be placed on a blacklist barring future entry to Thailand.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 7, 2026, 5:06 PM
127 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.