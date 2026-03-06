Foreigners sought after dodging fuel bill in Koh Lanta, Krabi

A fuel dispenser owner on Koh Lanta in Krabi is seeking two foreign men who refuelled a motorcycle and left without paying yesterday, March 5.

The owner, Sirilak Kasikun, posted CCTV footage of the incident in the Koh Lanta Jobs Facebook group and asked members to help identify the two men. She said the pair served themselves at the dispenser before riding away without making payment.

Sirilak later told ThaiRath that the two foreigners arrived and asked about the fuel price. She said they then appeared to change their minds, telling her they would buy bottled fuel from roadside shops because it was cheaper.

According to her account, one of the men continued talking to her, which she believes was meant to distract her, while the other refuelled their motorcycle. The pair then left the area, and she only realised the theft after they had gone.

Similar incidents have previously been reported in Thailand. In March last year, a Thai man drove out of a petrol station in Khon Kaen without paying. The attendant said she walked to the cashier to get a scanner when the driver sped away.

In December 2024, a Thai man allegedly fled a petrol station in Bangkok without paying and drove off while dragging a fuel nozzle and hose. The suspect reportedly left a membership card with an attendant, allowing police to identify him. He was arrested the same day and was found using drugs.

Also in December 2024, a Thai taxi driver was arrested over fuel theft after a leadimg officers on a high-speed chase. Police said the taxi collided with a truck and a police vehicle before the driver was detained. The suspect was not injured, but the truck driver sustained injuries.

In another case, a half-Thai, half-Italian man was arrested after driving away from a petrol station in Bangkok without paying for 2,600 baht of fuel for his Mercedes-Benz C350. After his arrest, he reportedly blamed a friend, saying the friend influenced him to behave badly.