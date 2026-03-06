Foreigners sought after dodging fuel bill in Koh Lanta, Krabi

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 6, 2026, 3:35 PM
144 1 minute read
Foreigners sought after dodging fuel bill in Koh Lanta, Krabi | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Sirilak Kasikun

A fuel dispenser owner on Koh Lanta in Krabi is seeking two foreign men who refuelled a motorcycle and left without paying yesterday, March 5.

The owner, Sirilak Kasikun, posted CCTV footage of the incident in the Koh Lanta Jobs Facebook group and asked members to help identify the two men. She said the pair served themselves at the dispenser before riding away without making payment.

Sirilak later told ThaiRath that the two foreigners arrived and asked about the fuel price. She said they then appeared to change their minds, telling her they would buy bottled fuel from roadside shops because it was cheaper.

According to her account, one of the men continued talking to her, which she believes was meant to distract her, while the other refuelled their motorcycle. The pair then left the area, and she only realised the theft after they had gone.

Foreigners steal fuel on Koh Lanta in Krabi
Photo via Facebook/ Sirilak Kasikun

Similar incidents have previously been reported in Thailand. In March last year, a Thai man drove out of a petrol station in Khon Kaen without paying. The attendant said she walked to the cashier to get a scanner when the driver sped away.

In December 2024, a Thai man allegedly fled a petrol station in Bangkok without paying and drove off while dragging a fuel nozzle and hose. The suspect reportedly left a membership card with an attendant, allowing police to identify him. He was arrested the same day and was found using drugs.

Foreign men escape fuel bill in Krabi
Photo via Facebook/ Sirilak Kasikun

Also in December 2024, a Thai taxi driver was arrested over fuel theft after a leadimg officers on a high-speed chase. Police said the taxi collided with a truck and a police vehicle before the driver was detained. The suspect was not injured, but the truck driver sustained injuries.

Related Articles

In another case, a half-Thai, half-Italian man was arrested after driving away from a petrol station in Bangkok without paying for 2,600 baht of fuel for his Mercedes-Benz C350. After his arrest, he reportedly blamed a friend, saying the friend influenced him to behave badly.

Latest Thailand News
MEA suspends communications system after remote key motorbike failures | Thaiger Thailand News

MEA suspends communications system after remote key motorbike failures

35 minutes ago
Foreigners sought after dodging fuel bill in Koh Lanta, Krabi | Thaiger Krabi News

Foreigners sought after dodging fuel bill in Koh Lanta, Krabi

52 minutes ago
Kora Beach Resort Phuket wedding showcase recaps multi-cultural ceremonies on Valentine’s Eve | Thaiger Phuket Travel

Kora Beach Resort Phuket wedding showcase recaps multi-cultural ceremonies on Valentine’s Eve

1 hour ago
Octopus ride malfunction in Nakhon Ratchasima injures two girls | Thaiger Thailand News

Octopus ride malfunction in Nakhon Ratchasima injures two girls

1 hour ago
Israeli man allegedly assaults old foreigner over Middle East conflict argument | Thaiger Phuket News

Israeli man allegedly assaults old foreigner over Middle East conflict argument

2 hours ago
Two Brits injured after fight with muscular foreign man in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Two Brits injured after fight with muscular foreign man in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Russian man arrested for processing and selling cannabis products in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian man arrested for processing and selling cannabis products in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Thailand oil reserves revised to 95 days after new supply confirmed | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand oil reserves revised to 95 days after new supply confirmed

3 hours ago
Former park ranger shoots ex-colleague over forest encroachment case | Thaiger Thailand News

Former park ranger shoots ex-colleague over forest encroachment case

5 hours ago
Transwoman nabbed in Bangkok over South Korean tourist robbery | Thaiger Thailand News

Transwoman nabbed in Bangkok over South Korean tourist robbery

6 hours ago
3 transwomen attack foreign man on Pattaya Walking Street | Thaiger Pattaya News

3 transwomen attack foreign man on Pattaya Walking Street

6 hours ago
2 more suspects arrested for ordering abduction and murder of Bangkok man | Thaiger Central Thailand News

2 more suspects arrested for ordering abduction and murder of Bangkok man

6 hours ago
Bangkok woman&#8217;s dating app meetup turns into Line Man delivery run | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok woman’s dating app meetup turns into Line Man delivery run

6 hours ago
Thai family reports Shanghai hotel staff who sneaks into their room | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai family reports Shanghai hotel staff who sneaks into their room

22 hours ago
Man high on cannabis threatens and demands cigarettes, gets beaten | Thaiger Thailand News

Man high on cannabis threatens and demands cigarettes, gets beaten

23 hours ago
Thai dancer and girlfriend arrested at Cambodia border checkpoint | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai dancer and girlfriend arrested at Cambodia border checkpoint

23 hours ago
Chinese man found hanging in Chon Buri with wounds and stun gun marks | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese man found hanging in Chon Buri with wounds and stun gun marks

24 hours ago
Signal interference disrupts remote-key motorcycles in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Signal interference disrupts remote-key motorcycles in Bangkok

24 hours ago
Thai man accused of killing girlfriend, presents her death as suicide | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man accused of killing girlfriend, presents her death as suicide

1 day ago
Man arrested over public masturbation near Udon Thani museum | Thaiger Thailand News

Man arrested over public masturbation near Udon Thani museum

1 day ago
Thai man attacks mechanic with samurai sword over motorcycle repair dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man attacks mechanic with samurai sword over motorcycle repair dispute

1 day ago
Woman surrenders after alleged murder of ex-boyfriend in Korat | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman surrenders after alleged murder of ex-boyfriend in Korat

1 day ago
Chon Buri woman sits on road and throws shoes after argument with boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri woman sits on road and throws shoes after argument with boyfriend

1 day ago
94 Vietnamese arrested in Bangkok raid linked to gambling network | Thaiger Thailand News

94 Vietnamese arrested in Bangkok raid linked to gambling network

1 day ago
Ayutthaya police criticised for allegedly mistaking stroke symptoms for intoxication | Thaiger Thailand News

Ayutthaya police criticised for allegedly mistaking stroke symptoms for intoxication

1 day ago
Crime NewsKrabi NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 6, 2026, 3:35 PM
144 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.