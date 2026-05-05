Mercedes-Benz driver flees after damaging police car clamp

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 5, 2026, 10:45 AM
94 1 minute read
Mercedes-Benz driver flees after damaging police car clamp | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวสงขลา

Police are searching for a Mercedes-Benz driver who damaged a car clamp after parking in a prohibited area in Hat Yai district, Songkhla, and fleeing without paying a fine.

Locals reported the incident to Hat Yai Police Station after witnessing the driver forcefully remove the clamp before leaving the scene. The incident occurred at around 10.30am yesterday, May 4, on Prachathipat Road.

Traffic police officer Pongchai Maneerat inspected the area and found the clamp damaged, with signs that it had been pulled until it broke.

Pongchai said he had placed the clamp on the black Mercedes-Benz, which carried a Malaysian registration plate JVN 98, after it was parked in a restricted zone marked by red and white paint on the kerb.

Driver damages car clamp in Hat Yai Songkhla
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวสงขลา

He added that a traffic ticket had also been placed on the vehicle’s windscreen, instructing the driver to pay the fine for the removal of the clamp.

A local later provided CCTV footage to police, showing the driver attempting to remove the clamp before leaving the scene.

In the video, a motorcycle taxi rider offered to take the driver to a police station to settle the fine, but the driver declined, stating he was in a hurry. The driver then reversed the vehicle to break the clamp and drove away.

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The footage indicated that the driver was able to communicate in Thai, but police have not confirmed his nationality.

Car clamp damaged
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวสงขลา

Officers are reviewing additional CCTV footage to identify and locate the suspect. Police are also coordinating with Songkhla Immigration Office to prevent the vehicle from leaving the country.

The driver initially faces a fine of up to 500 baht for illegal parking. However, damaging the car clamp could result in more serious charges, including up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both, for damaging public property.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 5, 2026, 10:45 AM
94 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.