Pak Chong petrol station fined 2.5 million baht for smuggled diesel

A petrol station in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima, faced a fine of more than 2.5 million baht for distributing 24,000 litres of smuggled diesel.

The Excise Department Region 3 set up a special team to monitor and suppress fuel-related offences during Thailand’s energy crisis. Officers later identified suspicious activity at a petrol station on the Friendship Highway in Pak Chong district.

The suspicion led to a raid on the station, where officers found 24,000 litres of diesel. According to officials, the owner was unable to provide the source of the fuel during questioning.

Officers collected fuel samples for further examination before confirming that the diesel had been smuggled. Officials also said there were no documents showing the origin of the fuel or proof that tax had been paid.

Following the inspection, the petrol station owner was ordered to pay a fine of more than 2.5 million baht for violating the Excise Tax Act by selling goods with unpaid tax.

Excise officials said they would continue investigating smuggled fuel nationwide to protect businesses that comply with the law and prevent loss of state revenue.

Another fuel smuggling crackdown was reported in Sattahip district, Chon Buri, in March, when the Royal Thai Navy discovered 85,000 litres of smuggled diesel on a tugboat. Excise officials said the suspects in that case were expected to face fines of more than 3.8 million baht.

In a related case, the Royal Thai Navy is also investigating suspected fuel smuggling from Thailand to Cambodia after a Cambodian TikToker shared a video showing fuel being transferred between two tankers, one of which reportedly flew a Thai flag. Officials have not yet released the results of that investigation.

Separate from inspections at retail petrol stations, the Department of Special Investigation has also raided fuel storage sites across the country in an effort to tackle fuel smuggling and hoarding.

Officials found illegal fuel at several storage sites, including three in Saraburi and one in Ang Thong. One of the biggest cases was reported in Surat Thani, where more than 57 million litres of fuel was reported missing during delivery.