Pak Chong petrol station fined 2.5 million baht for smuggled diesel

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 9, 2026, 1:22 PM
50 1 minute read
Pak Chong petrol station fined 2.5 million baht for smuggled diesel | Thaiger
Photo via Thai Post

A petrol station in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima, faced a fine of more than 2.5 million baht for distributing 24,000 litres of smuggled diesel.

The Excise Department Region 3 set up a special team to monitor and suppress fuel-related offences during Thailand’s energy crisis. Officers later identified suspicious activity at a petrol station on the Friendship Highway in Pak Chong district.

The suspicion led to a raid on the station, where officers found 24,000 litres of diesel. According to officials, the owner was unable to provide the source of the fuel during questioning.

Officers collected fuel samples for further examination before confirming that the diesel had been smuggled. Officials also said there were no documents showing the origin of the fuel or proof that tax had been paid.

Petrol station fined for illegal diesel
Photo via KhaoSod

Following the inspection, the petrol station owner was ordered to pay a fine of more than 2.5 million baht for violating the Excise Tax Act by selling goods with unpaid tax.

Excise officials said they would continue investigating smuggled fuel nationwide to protect businesses that comply with the law and prevent loss of state revenue.

Another fuel smuggling crackdown was reported in Sattahip district, Chon Buri, in March, when the Royal Thai Navy discovered 85,000 litres of smuggled diesel on a tugboat. Excise officials said the suspects in that case were expected to face fines of more than 3.8 million baht.

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Smuggled diesel seized at Pak Chong petrol station
Photo via Channel 7

In a related case, the Royal Thai Navy is also investigating suspected fuel smuggling from Thailand to Cambodia after a Cambodian TikToker shared a video showing fuel being transferred between two tankers, one of which reportedly flew a Thai flag. Officials have not yet released the results of that investigation.

Separate from inspections at retail petrol stations, the Department of Special Investigation has also raided fuel storage sites across the country in an effort to tackle fuel smuggling and hoarding.

Officials found illegal fuel at several storage sites, including three in Saraburi and one in Ang Thong. One of the biggest cases was reported in Surat Thani, where more than 57 million litres of fuel was reported missing during delivery.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 9, 2026, 1:22 PM
50 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.