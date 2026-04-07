Anutin unveils budget cuts, fuel sale limit amid energy crisis

Thailand’s Prime Minister (PM), Anutin Charnvirakul, announced a package of Thailand energy crisis measures after a Cabinet meeting yesterday, April 6, including budget cuts to fund public support and a plan to limit fuel sales.

Anutin and the newly appointed Cabinet issued the announcement after discussing measures to address and prevent fuel shortages. He said conflict in the Middle East continued to escalate, with attacks on oil refineries, transport systems and natural gas facilities across the region.

He continued stating that even if the conflict ended, infrastructure used for oil and natural gas production would take time to recover. As a result, high energy prices and shortages of petrochemical products were expected to continue for some time.

Anutin said the government had acknowledged that it was becoming increasingly difficult to secure alternative fuel sources. He said the public would need to adapt their lifestyles to cope with the situation.

He added that the government would manage its budget to prioritise measures aimed at easing the impact on the public. Budgets for government projects would be cut to fund special measures to help residents manage their cost of living.

Aside from the budget management, other measures were energy price restructuring and relief measures such as the Kon La Krueng co-payment scheme and low-interest loans for farmers, industrial sectors and SMEs.

During the press conference, Anutin said the government would work to find solutions for the public and affected sectors.

“We want the public to have confidence in this government, that we will stand by the people and work for everyone because we come from the people.”

Today, March 7, Anutin also announced the first measures to cope with the energy crisis, saying the government planned to limit fuel sales to control usage. He said the measure would be introduced after the Songkran holiday to allow people to travel to their home provinces during the long break.

Under the plan, limits on fuel sales are expected to take effect from April 20 onwards. According to Amarin TV, the restrictions would apply to some fuel types, including B20 and E20, and sales of certain fuels may be suspended from 10pm to 5am each day.

However, that measure had not yet been confirmed by Anutin or other members of the government.