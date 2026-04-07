Anutin unveils budget cuts, fuel sale limit amid energy crisis

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 7, 2026, 1:29 PM
50 2 minutes read
Anutin unveils budget cuts, fuel sale limit amid energy crisis | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ไทยคู่ฟ้า

Thailand’s Prime Minister (PM), Anutin Charnvirakul, announced a package of Thailand energy crisis measures after a Cabinet meeting yesterday, April 6, including budget cuts to fund public support and a plan to limit fuel sales.

Anutin and the newly appointed Cabinet issued the announcement after discussing measures to address and prevent fuel shortages. He said conflict in the Middle East continued to escalate, with attacks on oil refineries, transport systems and natural gas facilities across the region.

He continued stating that even if the conflict ended, infrastructure used for oil and natural gas production would take time to recover. As a result, high energy prices and shortages of petrochemical products were expected to continue for some time.

Anutin said the government had acknowledged that it was becoming increasingly difficult to secure alternative fuel sources. He said the public would need to adapt their lifestyles to cope with the situation.

Thailand launches measures to cope energy crisis
Photo via Facebook/ ไทยคู่ฟ้า

He added that the government would manage its budget to prioritise measures aimed at easing the impact on the public. Budgets for government projects would be cut to fund special measures to help residents manage their cost of living.

Aside from the budget management, other measures were energy price restructuring and relief measures such as the Kon La Krueng co-payment scheme and low-interest loans for farmers, industrial sectors and SMEs.

During the press conference, Anutin said the government would work to find solutions for the public and affected sectors.

Related Articles

“We want the public to have confidence in this government, that we will stand by the people and work for everyone because we come from the people.”

Anutin implements budget cuts and fuel sale limits to curb energy crisis
Photo via Facebook/ ไทยคู่ฟ้า

Today, March 7, Anutin also announced the first measures to cope with the energy crisis, saying the government planned to limit fuel sales to control usage. He said the measure would be introduced after the Songkran holiday to allow people to travel to their home provinces during the long break.

Under the plan, limits on fuel sales are expected to take effect from April 20 onwards. According to Amarin TV, the restrictions would apply to some fuel types, including B20 and E20, and sales of certain fuels may be suspended from 10pm to 5am each day.

However, that measure had not yet been confirmed by Anutin or other members of the government.

Latest Thailand News
Anutin unveils budget cuts, fuel sale limit amid energy crisis | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin unveils budget cuts, fuel sale limit amid energy crisis

15 seconds ago
Thailand plans overnight petrol station restrictions after April 20 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand plans overnight petrol station restrictions after April 20

6 minutes ago
AirAsia ticket prices rise 40% as fuel costs stay sky-high | Thaiger Business News

AirAsia ticket prices rise 40% as fuel costs stay sky-high

2 hours ago
What is a refining margin, and why is it soaring during the Iran war? | Thaiger Business News

What is a refining margin, and why is it soaring during the Iran war?

2 hours ago
Phuket van driver confesses to raping Ukrainian woman | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket van driver confesses to raping Ukrainian woman

2 hours ago
Chiang Mai and Lamphun are doing something special for Songkran 2026 | Thaiger Chiang Mai Travel

Chiang Mai and Lamphun are doing something special for Songkran 2026

2 hours ago
Hot weather, haze and gusty storms forecast across Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Hot weather, haze and gusty storms forecast across Thailand

2 hours ago
Thailand travel insurance plan targets unpaid tourist bills | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand travel insurance plan targets unpaid tourist bills

3 hours ago
Chinese man commits murder-suicide, leaving blood message in Pathum Thani condo | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Chinese man commits murder-suicide, leaving blood message in Pathum Thani condo

3 hours ago
Thai kindergartners as young as 5 are buying toy-like vapes from classmates | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai kindergartners as young as 5 are buying toy-like vapes from classmates

3 hours ago
What resort managers told us about oil and island travel in Thailand for 2026 | Thaiger Thailand Travel

What resort managers told us about oil and island travel in Thailand for 2026

3 hours ago
Phuket speedboat explosion kills Thai tour guide, injures 5 others | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket speedboat explosion kills Thai tour guide, injures 5 others

4 hours ago
Thailand threatens refinery price controls as fuel margins spike before Songkran | Thaiger Finance

Thailand threatens refinery price controls as fuel margins spike before Songkran

4 hours ago
Security guard killed in Pattaya crash with Japanese driver | Thaiger Pattaya News

Security guard killed in Pattaya crash with Japanese driver

2 days ago
Vendor splashed with hot oil by another worker in Krabi mall | Thaiger South Thailand News

Vendor splashed with hot oil by another worker in Krabi mall

2 days ago
Cambodian worker dies fixing roof at Sri Racha factory | Thaiger Pattaya News

Cambodian worker dies fixing roof at Sri Racha factory

2 days ago
Trailer truck ploughs into traffic, injures 16 in Chachoengsao | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Trailer truck ploughs into traffic, injures 16 in Chachoengsao

2 days ago
Australian climbs Pattaya balcony after dispute with Thai partner | Thaiger Pattaya News

Australian climbs Pattaya balcony after dispute with Thai partner

2 days ago
Gang poses as officers to steal motorcycle in Pattaya raid | Thaiger Pattaya News

Gang poses as officers to steal motorcycle in Pattaya raid

2 days ago
Trat farm worker killed by wild elephant in musth | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Trat farm worker killed by wild elephant in musth

2 days ago
Northern Thailand declared emergency disaster zone over air quality | Thaiger Thailand News

Northern Thailand declared emergency disaster zone over air quality

2 days ago
Songkhla orders probe after 100,000 litres of diesel found | Thaiger South Thailand News

Songkhla orders probe after 100,000 litres of diesel found

2 days ago
Thai government enforces price control on essential goods amid conflict | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai government enforces price control on essential goods amid conflict

2 days ago
The Pimp Bangkok marks 15 years as nightlife leader at Dynasty XV | Thaiger Events

The Pimp Bangkok marks 15 years as nightlife leader at Dynasty XV

2 days ago
Foreign national dies in fall from Bangkok hotel | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign national dies in fall from Bangkok hotel

2 days ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 7, 2026, 1:29 PM
50 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.