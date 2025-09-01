Multiple bombings and tyre fires hit southern provinces overnight

A series of disturbances erupted across multiple locations in Narathiwat last night, August 31, as perpetrators detonated bombs near ATMs and set tyres on fire. Police responded and conducted investigations into these incidents.

Reports indicated the unrest began around 7.40pm yesterday, August 31. The police at Su-ngai Padi station received information from a commander of the Ranger Company 4811 about tyres being set ablaze and suspicious objects placed on Highway 4056, near the railway crossing at Moo 4, Baan Ai Batu, To Deng subdistrict, Su-ngai Padi district. Shortly after, at 7.50pm, an explosion was reported, though no injuries were noted.

Later, at 11.55pm, security forces were alerted to a group of seven to eight people setting fire to tyres on a road in front of Dusongyo Mosque in Cha-nae district, as well as on Baan Sumae Road, Moo 3, Dusongyo subdistrict, Cha-nae district.

At midnight today, September 1, a bomb exploded in front of a Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) branch in Bajoh district. Fortunately, there were no reports of casualties.

Around the same time, another explosion was heard in Khlong Hong, Moo 3, Tamayung subdistrict, Si Sakhon district, near an ATM located in front of the Tamayung Subdistrict Administrative Organisation. Again, no injuries were reported.

Additional reports surfaced regarding an explosion near a BAAC ATM in Cho-airong district, Narathiwat, located near Rose Beauty shop and Strawberry Club, as well as surrounding areas. Initial assessments indicated no injuries, reported KhaoSod.

Southern disturbances

In Yala province, at 11.56pm, a tyre-burning incident occurred in Baan Niang, Moo 4, Paoh Seng subdistrict, Mueang Yala district, along Road 409, about 300 metres before the Ban Niang intersection. Less than an hour later, at 12.53am, police received reports of an ATM explosion inside a PTT gas station in Baan Budi, Mueang Yala district.

Meanwhile, in Pattani province, an ATM in Ban Puyud, Mueang district, was also targeted by a blast on September 1.

Lieutenant General Paisal Nusang, Commander of the Fourth Army Area and Director of the Internal Security Operations Command Region 4, has ordered all units to exercise heightened caution during routine duties and while responding to incidents in their respective areas. Personnel at both permanent and pop-up checkpoints are instructed to thoroughly inspect suspicious vehicles, people, and objects.

In economic zones, security forces and local civilian networks are to maintain tight deployment, adhering strictly to the 2025 annual plan to protect citizens and resources along the border, reported มังกร ซ่อนตัว Facebook.

Yesterday, August 31, marked the anniversary of the founding of the Bersatu movement and Malaysia’s national day. Police note that militant groups took advantage of the symbolic date to carry out attacks.