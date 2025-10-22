Poolside tragedy: Worker electrocuted at Phuket hotel

A construction worker was fatally electrocuted while using a jackhammer near a hotel pool in Karon, Phuket, prompting an ongoing police investigation.

The 46 year old victim, identified as Kwanchai Phonsari from Udon Thani province, was working on concrete removal around the pool area when the fatal incident occurred at approximately 10.45am on Sunday, October 19.

Witnesses told police they heard Kwanchai cry out before collapsing and convulsing. Co-workers rushed to unplug the power cord and performed CPR as hotel staff called emergency services.

Paramedics arrived shortly after and continued resuscitation efforts before transferring the victim to Chalong Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to Karon Police, the area where the man was working was wet, increasing the likelihood of electric shock. Investigators said that while the power cords were still present, the electric jackhammer was missing from the scene.

“There were no signs of physical assault or external burns.”

Officers said that the victim was barefoot at the time, which may have further exposed him to electrical danger.

A preliminary medical examination confirmed that Kwanchai died from cardiac arrest caused by electric shock. His body has been transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further forensic analysis.

Karon Police Chief, Police Colonel Khundet Na Nongkhai, confirmed an ongoing investigation. Police Lieutenant Colonel Phirawat Yodtor has been assigned to lead the inquiry into the cause of the fatal accident.

Officers are also reviewing safety protocols at the hotel site to determine whether proper electrical safety measures were in place during the renovation, according to The Phuket News.

Kwanchai’s sudden death has raised concerns about worksite safety, particularly in environments where water and electrical tools are used in proximity.

Police have yet to confirm whether the equipment was faulty or improperly grounded. They are expected to question contractors and examine all electrical devices used on-site as part of their investigation.

Officials have extended condolences to the victim’s family and urged construction teams to follow strict safety guidelines, especially when working in high-risk areas such as swimming pools.