15 car convoy arrested in Songkhla for petrol smuggling | The Thaiger

South
15 car convoy arrested in Songkhla for petrol smuggling
Soldiers and customs officials have stopped and searched 15 vehicles heading north from Malaysia into Thailand smuggling petrol and diesel.
Officials seized 5,100 litres of petrol and diesel allegedly being smuggled into Songkhla’s Sadao district this morning at the Tha Khoi-Padang Bezar border crossing from Malaysia.
The drivers of the five cars and 10 pickup trucks were arrested on charges of oil smuggling. Officials said the vehicles had their normal fuel tanks modified to increase the capacity.
The vehicles were stopped between 4am to 7am this morning. The officials say they seized 4,195 litres of benzene and 940 litres of diesel and each vehicle was carrying about 200-500 litres.
Customs officials say the petrol price in Malaysia is 19 baht per litre and the smugglers sold it in Thailand for 23 or 24 baht per litre.
SOURCE: The Nation
Air Pollution
Study links Northern and Southern smog with rising cases of respiratory disease
A medical report has pointed to serious health threats from air pollution in Thailand’s smog-prone areas, and the country’s far north north and deep south have been found to be hotspots for asthma and other major respiratory diseases.
Higher death rates from three main respiratory diseases – asthma, lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease – in the northern region highlighted that health threats from air pollution are real.
The result of the study relates to reports about air pollution and asthma by the World Health Organisation and UN Environment on the occasion of World Asthma Day yesterday, which emphasised that air pollution was the major factor behind the severe asthma situation around the world.
The report, first published in the International Journal for Equity in Health in December 2016, reveals that there was a noticeable clustering of high mortality from respiratory disease in almost every province in the northern region.
The chart also puts focus on the diet of people living in the north-east of Thailand
Even though the report did not confirm a clear connection between the high mortality rate from respiratory diseases in this part of Thailand and the northern seasonal smog, it hinted that the cluster of respiratory diseases in the North may be a reflection of the severity of the air pollution crisis in the area.
The report also found a considerably high death rate from asthma in the southern region, as five provinces in the deep South – Satun, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat – were depicted in red on the geographical annual cause-specific standardised mortality ratio map.
The northern region and the deep South were two prominent regions affected the most by seasonal smog. The smog in the South, primarily caused by wildfires and deforestation in Indonesia, has largely been resolved in recent years. The North, however, was still continuously suffering from dense smog of very fine PM2.5 particulate matter every dry season.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Dangerous fake JW Whisky heading for BKK
FILE PHOTO
Excise officials have busted a factory in Thailand’s far south that was mixing up brews of fake Johnny Walker Red and Black label whiskey. Police say the man behind the faux booze is a foreigner.
The whiskey was described by officials as “very dangerous” for consumers and was on its way for Bangkok. They warned it could also end up being sold in surrounding southern provinces.
The raid was conducted in Hat Yai, Songkhla, according to the report.
Two women, were arrested as they were preparing to fill bottles, had also tried to remove evidence by burning fake excise stamps and throwing bottles down a drain.
40 year old Sriwat Jaichanalert and 20 year old Amornrat Jaimongkhonwongsa would take delivery of 25 gallon drums of already mixed fake’whiskey’. They’d then bottle it, add labels and excise stamps and arrange for it to be delivered. They told police they were paid 30,000 and 15,000 baht respectively for their part in the scam.
Neither claimed to know the identity of their boss and Sriwat already had an outstanding case of fake alcohol peddling.
A regional excise officer says the man behind the operation was a foreigner without providing any additional information. The two women will be prosecuted and police are continuing the investigation over the matter.
SOURCE: Pattaya One
Environment
Upper Southern provinces being warned about dengue spread
“The number of patients is expected to rise as rain has begun falling in some southern provinces.”
Residents of provinces in Thailand’s upper South are being warned that dengue could spread now that the annual monsoon rains have arrived.
Doctor Sirilak Thaicharoen, director of Nakhon Si Thammarat’s 11th Disease Control Office, said 1,165 people in seven upper Southern provinces had contracted dengue virus in 2019 resulting in one death so far. She said most of the dengue patients were children between the ages of 10 and 14, though those aged 5 to 9 years old are the second-biggest age group affected.
Nakhon Si Thammarat has the largest number of dengue patients, followed by Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Ranong, Surat Thani and Chumphon.
Nationwide, 12,545 people have caught the virus this year resulting in 14 deaths, she said.
Dengue is spread by mosquito bites. Between 4 to 7 days after a bite from an infected mosquito, victims develop flu-like symptoms which include a sudden high fever coming in separate waves, pain behind the eyes, muscle, joint and bone pain, severe headache and a skin rash with red spots. There is no antiviral treatment available.
The main way to prevent its spread is to avoid being bitten by mosquitos.
Here is The Thaiger’s much-read Top 10 ways to avoid contracting dengue.
SOURCE: The Nation
Trending
