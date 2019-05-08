Court says party-list seat calculation is constitutional | The Thaiger

Election
Court says party-list seat calculation is constitutional
FILE PHOTO
In news unlikely to shock anyone, the Constitutional Court has ruled unanimously that Article 128 of the MP Election Act, regarding the calculation of the 150 party-list seat allocation, is constitutional. They’ve ruled that it does not conflict with Article 91 of the Constitution.
The Charter Court’s ruling has been released in a statement which was timed to perfection before the Election Commission was set to announce the official results of the sharing of party-list seats among the parties contesting the March 24 general election.
The issue has been contentious with differing opinions especially between the Election Commission and the Pheu Thai-led coalition. Pheu Thai was saying the Election Commission would weaponise the vagueness in the Article 128 wording to make a Palang Pracharat coalition more likely.
Thai PBS reports that the court ruled that Article 128 of the MP Election Act was an extension of Article 91 of the Constitution in a way that provides more details about the calculation so that all the 150 party-list seats are allocated.
However, the court’s ruling has fallen short of clearly endorsing the EC’s formula, which ensures that smaller parties, which received fewer than the 70,000 votes for one seat, would be given at least one party-list seat.
The EC’s formula will mean that about 20 smaller parties will be allocated a seat each instead of just 16 parties which gained more than 70,000 votes. This method of calculation will eat into the seats that some of the big parties expected to get, namely Future Forward, Palang Pracharat, Democrat and Bhumjaithai parties.
Pheu Thai is the only party which will not be affected because it is not eligible for any party-list seat because it won more constituency seats than the party-list seats it would receive.
After being informed of the Court’s ruling, the Future Forward party submitted a petition to the EC’s Office to remind the EC that the court did not rule in favour of the EC’s formula of seat calculation. FF’s secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokul insisted that only 16 parties contesting the general election were eligible to receive party-list seats, not all the 27 parties.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Election
The Election Commission awards 27 parties with seats in the new parliament
PHOTO: The Thai PM warms up for the next round of musical chairs in the new Parliament
“Someone has moved the goal posts and changed the soccer ball to a golf ball.”
The new Thai parliament has now officially become unworkable, and that’s before anyone even sits down to take a vote.
Today the Election Commission awarded 26 political parties (that’s more than 25 and just shy of 27) party-list seats in the lower house. The most number of political parties sitting in a Thai parliament before was 11.
The commission says the winning parties range from Future Forward, who came in first place at 50 seats, to small parties like Thai Civilised (who?) and New Palangdharma (who?) who have been awarded one seat each in the new parliament.
Pheu Thai won the largest number of constituency seats but failed to win any party-list seats. So that’s a grand total of 27 political parties who will be present in the new lower house. Such a fragmented and diverse range of parties are unlikely to agree on anything.
Election
Second batch of official election results due today
Five weeks after the country’s general election, the Election Commission has endorsed 349 successful constituency candidates for the House of Representatives, of the 350 seats contested. One constituency in Chiang Mai province had its winning candidate disqualified – a bi-election will be held at the end of the month.
Today, the EC will reveal the 150 successful party-list MP candidates who will make up the rest of the 500 member lower house of the new Thai parliament.
The release of the official election results will kick off a battle for minor parties to join the larger parties to form a workable majority coalition.
Both Palang Pracharat and Pheu Thai are claiming they have the best chance of forming a stable majority.
However, the dispute over the method the EC will use to calculate the remaining party-list seats is still pending a Constitutional Court ruling. An EC spokesperson says the agency has already chosen the method it will use to calculate the party-list seats.
Meanwhile, the anti-junta Pheu Thai Party has demanded that the poll agency opt for a method that does not allot seats to smaller parties.
Pheu Thai spokesperson Laddawan Wongsriwong submitted another letter to the EC yesterday, pleading for it to respect the Constitution and use a calculation method that is constitutional.
The method the EC is considering will allocate seats to as many as 27 parties, while Pheu Thai maintains that only 16 parties are eligible for seats in Parliament.
Future Forward Party secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul sent the EC a similar message yesterday, insisting that only parties that have won at least 71,000 votes should be eligible for a party-list MP seat.
Piyabutr, a former law professor, said it would be unconstitutional if the EC decides to interpret the law in such a way that seats get allocated to smaller parties who don’t meet the requirement.
The use of this method would come at the expense of Future Forward, which could lose seven seats or some 600,000 votes, he said, adding that his party would sue the EC for negligence of duty if such a situation arises.
SOURCE: The Nation
Election
Election Commission officially endorses 349 constituency seat winners
Five weeks after the country’s first general election since the 2014 military coup, the Election Commission has now officially endorsed 349 successful constituency candidates for the Lower House of Parliament, minus one.
The EC’s deputy secretary-general, Sawang Boonmee says the vacant spot is for a Chiang Mai province constituency that will have a by-election later in May after the March 24 winning candidate was disqualified.
The other 150 party-list MPs will be announced by the end of this Thursday.
However, not all of the 349 candidates to be seated in the House of Representatives are yet fully in the clear, as Sawang said disqualification remained possible even after they had taken office. Currently, there are still some 40 cases being investigated by the EC, involving MP disqualification and electoral fraud.
By Thursday, the agency will also reveal the 150 successful party-list MP candidates to make up the remainder of the 500 member chamber, he said. However, the question of the method used for the allocation of party-list seats is still pending in the Constitutional Court.
Sawang said the EC had to announce the election results by Thursday, as required by the Constitution.
The electoral agency already has plans for whatever method it might have to use after the Constitutional Court rules on the basis for party-list seat calculation, he said, declining to disclose those plans.
SOURCE: The Nation
Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket
Infamous ‘large’ passenger dies in Koh Samui
Phuket ranked sixth Best Destination in the World – Trip Advisor
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Phuket ‘Seasteaders’ told to pack up and go home
British backpacker returns home for Easter after being jailed in Thailand
Bitcoin Seastead backer in battle with Thai authorities
3 metre python hides in toilet. Bites man’s penis.
A new Queen for Thailand
The ‘Fun Police’ crackdown on posting ‘lewd’ Songkran pics and video
Thailand is ‘least miserable’ country in the world again
Kra Canal – the 28 Billion Baht shortcut
Mother says customer paying for sex with 5 year old daughter was girl’s father
Raid on 18 foreign-owned Koh Samui hotels, owners arrested
His Majesty marries Suthida and names her Queen, days before coronation
The Election Commission awards 27 parties with seats in the new parliament
Violent passenger charged with attempted murder of Grab taxi driver
15 car convoy arrested in Songkhla for petrol smuggling
Court says party-list seat calculation is constitutional
Maya Bay closed for at least another two years
Chinese travellers heading to more non-Asian countries for holidays
Thai banks on 156 billion baht spending spree for recovery
Man found hanged at rental property in Wichit
Tham Luang caves to be properly explored and mapped
Large tree crashes onto car in Chalong
Warning for boats going to sea off Phuket
Vietjet reports strong revenue for Q1 2019
Second batch of official election results due today
Pork-seller arrested with gun, ammunition and drugs in Kathu
Study links Northern and Southern smog with rising cases of respiratory disease
ภาพประวัติศาสตร์ พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวและพระบรมวงศานุวงศ์ เสด็จออกสีหบัญชร
ประมวลภาพ โดรนแสดงแปรอักษรเฉลิมพระเกียรติ งดงามตระการตา
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of Thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 4
Avengers: Endgame ชะตากรรมของแบล็กวิโดว์กับหนังเดี่ยวของเธอในอนาคต [สปอยล์]
ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562
ลอตเตอรี่ สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวดวันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562 – เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว รางวัลที่ 1 ตรวจหาเศรษฐีหน้าใหม่
ชมถ่ายทอดสด พระราชพิธีสละราชสมบัติ สมเด็จพระจักรพรรดิอากิฮิโตะแห่งญี่ปุ่น
คลิปนาทีชีวิตบิ๊กไบค์ บิดทะลวงอากาศ 260 กม./ชม. พุ่งตกข้างทาง
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 3
แซ่บ “ดีเจต้นหอม” บอกเป็นฝ่ายปลด”ปู”-ฟ้องผิดสัญญา เป็นบอสหุ้นส่วน [คลิป]
หนุ่มนิติปี 1 โพสต์เฟซบุ๊กลาโลก ก่อนผู้คอดับในหอพัก ม.ดัง
สาวลำปางกรี๊ด โรคจิตคุกเข่าช่วยตัวเองข้างเก๋งแดง นี่ไม่ใช่ครั้งแรก
คลิปวินาที “บิ๊กป้อม” ปรี๊ดแตก หลังนักข่าวถามเรื่องทรัพย์สินในต่างประเทศ
อัปเดต: สรุปเหตุการณ์ “เค ร้อยล้าน” คลั่งเทงู-สับหัวตัวเองกลางแยกราชประสงค์ [คลิป]
อัปเดตแผ่นดินไหวฟิลิปปินส์ เขย่าตึกถล่ม ตายแล้ว 8 ศพ
Trending
-
Food Scene3 days ago
Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Chinese continue to soak up Thailand’s condo glut
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Former British Bangkok teacher jailed over aiding and abetting child abuse
-
Environment4 days ago
Upper Southern provinces being warned about dengue spread
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Dangerous fake JW Whisky heading for BKK
-
Business3 days ago
Prayut tentatively embraces China’s Belt and Road strategy for Thailand
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Foreign pensioner robbed of 560,000 baht from house safe
-
Bangkok3 days ago
HM The King confers new royal titles on his family – PHOTOS