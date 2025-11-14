Malaysian outlet corrects Thai-Cambodian border landmine blunder

Malaysian news agency Bernama has issued an urgent correction to its initial report about the landmine dispute on the Thai-Cambodian border, following a translation error that significantly altered the Foreign Minister’s original remarks.

The original article, published yesterday, November 13, quoted Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan as saying ASEAN observers had reported there were not new landmines at the border. However, the updated version clarified that the observers had indeed reported the presence of new landmines.

The statement from Bernama read:

“The original story contained a translation error concerning a quote delivered by the Foreign Minister in Bahasa Melayu, which inadvertently altered the intended meaning of his statement.”

The correction replaces the disputed sentence with the translation:

“But the ASEAN observer teams in Thailand and Cambodia have reported that they were new landmines… I just got off the phone with the Thai Foreign Minister. My hope is for both sides to calm down and to continue the peace talk,” said Mohamad.

The landmine incident has reignited tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, despite the ceasefire signed just weeks ago during the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur. According to Mohamad, Thailand suspended the agreement after several of its soldiers were injured by landmines it believes were planted by Cambodia.

Speaking after a local event in Rembau, Mohamad confirmed that both countries had reached out to Malaysia to mediate new peace talks. Cambodia has requested that the discussions take place in Kuala Lumpur, with Thailand also supporting Malaysia’s role as facilitator.

“If possible, [the talks] should be held in Malaysia. They have lost confidence and trust in each other.”

The ASEAN-brokered peace accord was signed by Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian leader Hun Manet on October 26, with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and US President Donald Trump witnessing the agreement.

Although ASEAN observer teams are not physically stationed at the border, Mohamad confirmed they continue to monitor the situation and report developments to all concerned parties.