Rohingya boat sinks near Thai-Malaysia border, dozens missing

Dozens are feared dead and many more remain missing after a packed boat carrying Rohingya refugees capsized near the Thailand-Malaysia maritime border.

Malaysian and Thai police have intensified their search for survivors and victims following the sinking of a boat believed to be carrying 70 Rohingya refugees. The incident, which occurred near the maritime boundary between the two nations, has already claimed at least 21 lives.

As of yesterday, November 10, Malaysia’s maritime agency confirmed the rescue of 13 survivors and the recovery of 12 bodies, including two children. Malaysian Maritime Regional Director Romli Mustafa said Thai officials reported finding nine more bodies, though local Thai police in Satun province confirmed only six.

Malaysian police announced their search operations would continue through the week, while Thai rescue teams planned to widen their search around Koh Tarutao, where most of the remains have been discovered.

“The operation will remain active until Saturday,” Romli said.

The Rohingya, a stateless Muslim minority group from Myanmar, often flee persecution or harsh conditions in overcrowded refugee camps in Bangladesh. Many attempt treacherous journeys by sea in the hope of reaching Malaysia, Indonesia or Thailand, often falling into the hands of human traffickers.

Myanmar, a Buddhist-majority country, denies allegations of systematic abuse against the Rohingya and does not recognise them as citizens, branding them illegal immigrants from South Asia.

According to Malaysian reports, a larger group of Rohingya refugees departed around two weeks ago, with about 300 people on board. Last Thursday, November 6, they were split between two vessels. One boat, carrying around 70 passengers, sank soon after, while the status of approximately 230 people aboard the second vessel remains unknown, reported Bangkok Post.

The UN Refugee Agency reported that more than 5,100 Rohingya have attempted sea escapes from Myanmar and Bangladesh so far this year, with nearly 600 dead or missing.

This incident adds pressure on regional governments and the ASEAN bloc to act. Malaysia, which does not officially recognise refugee status, has recently stepped up efforts to push back boats and detain Rohingya arrivals as part of a broader immigration crackdown.

Amnesty International has called for urgent humanitarian intervention.

“The unconscionable practice of pushing boats away from borders must end.”

Amnesty urges governments to allow refugees safe landings and uphold international obligations.