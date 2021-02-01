Myanmar
Myanmar’s military takes control, politicians arrested
Myanmar’s military is taking control of the country and deposing the elected government after reportedly detaining de-facto leader and ‘State Counsellor’ Aung San Suu Kyi, along with other politicians early this morning.
The military-owned Myawaddy TV has announced a state of emergency had been declared for 1 year and power transferred to the Junta. A news presenter referred to a section in the military-drafted constitution that allows the military to take control during times of national emergency.
The coup comes after tensions rose between the civilian government and the military following a disputed election. The military said it was stepping in and handing power to commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing because of “election fraud” and the failure to postpone the election due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Aung San Suu Kyi’s ruling National League for Democracy won last November’s election in a landslide. Aung San Suu Kyi is considered a hero of democracy in Myanmar. She spent years under house arrest, still struggling for democracy. Her efforts won her the Nobel Peace Prize.
Myanmar was ruled by the military for 5 decades until democratic reforms began in 2011. The coup came on the morning the new Parliament session was set to begin.
Myanmar
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi arrested and detained, NLD spokesman
Myanmar’s leader, officially the incumbent State Counsellor, Aung San Suu Kyi, along with other senior government figures have been arrested and detained, according to a spokesman for the governing National League for Democracy, Myo Nyunt.
“State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and some other senior figures are being detained in Nay Pyi Taw.”
There has been days of escalating tension between Myanmar’s civilian government and the military, who still retain a de facto constitutional control of the country, following last November’s general election which the army claims was “fraudulent”. Aung San Suu Kyi’s ruling National League for Democracy won the election in a landslide.
The newly elected lower house of parliament was due to convene this morning (Monday) but the military is calling for a “postponement”.
Some in the leadership of the Burmese military have openly circulated inflammatory statements regarding possible electoral fraud. The US embassy, along with 16 other countries including former colonial power Britain and EU countries, released a statement last week urging for the military “adhere to democratic norms”.
“We oppose any attempt to alter the outcome of the elections or impede Myanmar’s democratic transition.”
The NLD claimed victory after an election in November 2020, the country’s second democratic ballot since the end of military rule in 2015. It captured 396 out of 476 seats, paving the way for another 5 year term. The military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party won only 33 of the 476 seats.
Aung San Suu Kyi was a hero of democracy in her home country of Myanmar, for being both a former political prisoner who spent 2 decades under house arrest, courtesy of the military government, and was the daughter of assassinated independence icon, Suu Kyi.
Since Suu Kyi and the NLD won a landslide victory back in 2015, she has been Myanmar’s de facto leader and held the position of state counsellor . She was unable to take on the position of President as she was constitutionally barred from the position, although she has been recognised as the Burmese leader internationally.
Myanmar
Myanmar Election Commission pours cold water on the Army’s claims of election fraud
Tensions are high in Myanmar with rumours swirling of a possible military coup. Some in the leadership of the Burmese military have openly circulated inflammatory statements regarding possible electoral fraud. The US embassy, along with 16 other countries including former colonial power Britain and EU countries, released a statement yesterday urging for the military “adhere to democratic norms”. They’ve expressed their concerns following November’s elections and allegations of “electoral misconduct”. The claims follow the landslide victory for the National League for Democracy with Aung San Suu Kyi as their leader.
Fears grew this week after Myanmar’s influential army chief Gen Min Aung Hlaing echo sentiments of President Win Myint after he said the country’s constitution could be “revoked” under certain circumstances.
Some powerful army officials allege there were 10 million cases of voter fraud nationwide, a claim they demand is investigated. They’ve also demanded the release of voters lists from the election commission for verification.
The the country’s election commission released a statement on Thursday defending the situation, stating that the polls were “free, fair and credible”, and had “reflected the will of the people”.
In a 6 page statement on its Facebook page, the Election Commission stated that it was investigating 287 complaints, but that on the whole, voting was conducted fairly and transparently on November 8.
“In this election, weaknesses and errors in voters lists cannot cause voting fraud.”
Myanmar is only 10 years into a period of quasi-democracy after nearly 50 years of strict military rule. But even now the government rule though the filter of a junta-authored constitution that leaves the elected civilian administration having to work through the country’s generals.
The situation is similar to Thailand where the a military junta that seized power in May 2014 re-write the country’s constitution installing a Junta-appointed Senate to oversee all matters raised through the elected lower house, following the March 2019 national election.
The tensions eased slightly yesterday when the Myanmar Supreme Court postponed considering allegations of electoral misconduct by President Win Myint and the election commission chairman Hla Thein.
President Win Myint is seen as an important ally and placeholder for State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, who is the actual head of government in Myanmar but is constitutionally barred from the presidency.
The country’s military has been alleging widespread voter irregularities since November’s general election. Aung San Suu Kyi’s ruling National League for Democracy won the election in a landslide. It captured 396 out of 476 seats, paving the way for another 5 year term. The military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party won only 33 of the 476 seats.
Aung San Suu Kyi is the first and incumbent State Counsellor of Myanmar, she is also the leader of the National League for Democracy (NLD).
In a statement from the US embassy, the Ambassador expressed hopes that Myanmar’s parliament would sit, on schedule this Monday.
“We look forward to the peaceful convening of the Parliament on February 1 and the election of the president and speakers. We oppose any attempt to alter the outcome of the elections or impede Myanmar’s democratic transition.”
November’s polls were only the second ‘democratic’ elections Myanmar has has hosted since emerging from a draconian half century of military dictatorship.
Khin Zaw Win, a political analyst in Yangon and former political prisoner, suggested the military was signalling its intention to intervene in the country’s politics. Speaking to the South China Morning Post….
“The military’s course of action is much clearer now. As illogical as it sounds, military chief Min Aung Hlaing’s argument is meant to soften the blow of abrogating the 2008 constitution.”
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also raised “great concern” over Myanmar’s recent developments.
Suu Kyi has made no direct comment on the military’s polling complaints.
Crime
Kanchanaburi police officer’s twin sons arrested for trafficking methamphetamines
Twin sons of a Thai police officer have been arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, according to Thai-language daily Matichon. The arrests were made yesterday.
Thai army and border patrol Police stopped a car driven by the two 20 year old twins at a routine checkpoint in western Thailand. A routine search of the vehicle uncovered 2,000 methamphetamine tables in 4 separate containers.
The twins told police that a Burmese person told him to fetch the drugs from the Phaya Tongsoo Village in Myanmar, just across the border from the Sangkhlaburi district in Kanchanburi A Burmese man later took one of the twins across the border to a temple, where he received 2,000 methamphetamine pills.
The father of the twins is a Thai police officer who had served in Sangkhla Buri and Thong Phapoom districts in Kanchanaburi. He is now working at the Office of Police Region 9, accord to Matichon News.
Ynwaps
Monday, February 1, 2021 at 12:54 pm
They realised the villagers are too uneducated so might as well have the military take over again.
When the people deserve it, they’ll get their democracy. Otherwise with some US interference.
dispensed
Monday, February 1, 2021 at 1:01 pm
Another covid panic warrior victory!
Covid panic has been great… for authoritarians the world over. Anyone promoting covid panic is a right-wing authoritarian at heart, though most of them probably don’t even realize it.