Myanmar crewman dies in boat accident off Phuket coast

A 36 year old Myanmar national has died after suffering a fatal head injury while working aboard a fishing vessel caught in rough seas off Koh Racha Yai.

The tragic accident occurred yesterday morning, October 20, while the crewman, identified as Tin Maung Htwe, was on duty as a mechanic aboard the Kiang Chai 3 fishing boat. He reportedly slipped on the wet deck and struck his head on the vessel’s anchor winch during stormy conditions.

The Phuket Port In-Port Out (PIPO) Centre alerted the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 3 (Thai-MECC 3), based at Cape Panwa, to the incident at around 7am.

Vice Admiral Veerudom Muangchin, Commander of the Third Naval Area Command and Director of Thai-MECC 3, ordered high-speed rescue vessel 4012 and an emergency medical team from the 1669 service to assist immediately.

The rescue boat reached the Kiang Chai 3 at 9.40am. The vessel was located about 21 nautical miles east of Cape Panwa, near the coordinates 7°29.720’ N, 98°34.890’ E. Unfortunately, by the time the emergency team arrived, Htwe had succumbed to his injuries.

His body was carefully transferred to the Navy vessel and returned to shore at Phuket Deep Sea Port. An emergency team transported his remains to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination and official procedures.

Thai-MECC 3 reported that after the incident, the Kiang Chai 3 began making its way back to port but suffered a mechanical breakdown en route. The towboat Phichai Samut 1 was dispatched to assist, while Thai-MECC 3 coordinated the retrieval of Htwe’s body and supported the rescue efforts, reported The Phuket News.

Officials confirmed that the relevant agencies have been informed and will follow standard procedures, including providing support to the victim’s employer and notifying his family.

Rough sea conditions are a frequent hazard during Thailand’s monsoon season, prompting maritime officials to consistently urge seafarers to take heightened precautions while operating or working aboard vessels.