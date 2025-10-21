Thai immigration: Belarusian model not abducted in Bangkok

Officials deny abduction claims and share travel records with consulate

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
October 21, 2025
Thai immigration released the last photo of a Belarusian model who was later murdered in Myanmar, denying claims she was abducted while in Thailand.

The final CCTV image of Belarusian model Vera Kravtsova before she left Thailand was released by the Immigration Bureau, following reports of her murder in Myanmar and claims she had been abducted from Thai soil.

The 26 year old model and singer reportedly travelled to Thailand for work in September. She later crossed into Myanmar, where international reports claim she was kidnapped, tortured, forced into online scams, and had her organs harvested. The case took a darker turn after reports surfaced that her alleged killers demanded an 18 million baht ransom for the return of her ashes.

But Thai police say the claims that Kravtsova was kidnapped in Thailand are categorically false.

Police Lieutenant General Cherngron Rimphidi, Deputy Commissioner-General and spokesperson for the Immigration Bureau, said investigators reviewed the biometric database to trace Kravtsova’s movements.

The model entered Thailand through Suvarnabhumi Airport on September 12 at 12.41am and departed on Thai Airways flight TG301 to Yangon, Myanmar, on September 20 at 7.20am.

She passed through the airport’s self-service passport control system, with no sign of coercion or foul play on CCTV.

“From the footage, she was not forced or escorted. She left Thailand on her own.”

Pol. Lt. Gen. Cherngron added that the final images and biometric data have been submitted to the Belarusian Consulate in Thailand.

“The rumour that she was kidnapped while in Thailand is not true. Once she crossed into Myanmar, events were no longer within Thailand’s jurisdiction.”

Police also addressed broader concerns about human trafficking, especially cases where victims are lured into neighbouring countries via Thailand. Police General Kittirat Phanphet and his team have introduced new screening measures at airports and land borders to prevent tourists being tricked into scam operations, according to KhaoSod.

Measures include screening interviews at entry points, mandatory accommodation reporting via the TDAC system, and increased monitoring in high-risk border provinces like Tak.

Since the start of this year, over 34,000 people have been denied entry to Thailand on suspicion of being part of visa-exemption scams or posing a trafficking risk.

“Thailand is safe. There is no systemic abduction of foreigners for human trafficking as reported. We are taking these claims seriously and are acting to protect all travellers,” said Pol. Lt. Gen. Cherngron.

