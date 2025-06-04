Wee-bit out of order: Tourist blasted for peeing on Phuket street

Wee-bit out of order: Tourist blasted for peeing on Phuket street
A red-faced tourist is in hot water after being caught on camera peeing in the middle of a busy Phuket street, sparking fury and fresh calls for a police crackdown on unruly holidaymakers.

The 14-second clip, filmed on Soi Saensabai in Patong, shows the tourist brazenly urinating in public as people walk by.

The footage, posted by the popular Facebook page Hod Jang, Phuket, was captioned: “If you encounter this #Bob, a quality tourist, Tourist Police, please check the bill. Location: Soi Saensabai, Patong, Phuket!”

It quickly stirred up anger online. Comments flooded in.

“Cheap tourism brings cheap tourists.”

Others questioned whether the man was in a nappy or just too drunk to care.

“5 baht, 10 baht, these guys won’t even pay to use a bathroom.”

A woman identified only as Ms B, who appears in the video, said the man had originally been walking with a group of six friends but returned to the hotel alone, leaving a trail of mess behind him.

Picture, of urine on Soi Saensabai, Patong, courtesy of Phuket News

“I told him to use a bathroom, not to pee all over the place,” said Ms B. “He said he couldn’t hold it in. I told him that’s his problem, it’s not an excuse to behave like this in public.”

She added the man appeared to be drunk and had already urinated in several spots before reaching her shop. One of his mates later came back to apologise and led him away.

“If he’s sick and can’t control himself, he should see a doctor. If he’s drunk, he should still find a toilet.”

Tourist Police have not yet released an official statement, but locals are urging police to track down the man and take action, reported Phuket News.

“This is not just disgusting, it’s embarrassing for the entire tourism sector.”

So far, the identity and nationality of “Bob” remain unknown but online sleuths and the Tourist Police are reportedly hot on the scent.

