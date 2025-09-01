Thai Navy intercepts suspicious foreign vessel off Phuket coast

Bright Choomanee
Picture courtesy of Thai MECC 3

The Royal Thai Navy deployed HTMS Hua Hin on August 30 to intercept a foreign vessel behaving suspiciously in Thai waters west of Phuket.

Vice Admiral Suwat Donsakul, Director of the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 3 (Thai MECC 3), initiated the operation following a report from the Phuket Vessel Traffic Service Centre. The report detailed unusual activity by the Vanuatu-flagged fishing vessel, BLENE, which entered Thai territorial waters at around 1am, travelling at approximately 3 knots. Efforts by the Marine Department to establish radio contact with the vessel were unsuccessful.

Between 2.30am and 5am, the vessel was observed moving in a trawl-like pattern at coordinates 7°54’51″N 089°01’18″E, roughly 20 nautical miles off the coast of Phuket. HTMS Hua Hin and officers from Thai MECC 3 were dispatched to intercept the vessel, boarding it at 5.20pm.

A search conducted by the Phuket Provincial Office revealed no fishing equipment, aquatic animals, or illegal items on board. The ship’s captain informed the officers that the vessel had travelled from Russia and was heading to Bangladesh for sale.

Picture courtesy of Thai MECC 3

An investigation confirmed that the vessel had departed from Russia 57 days earlier. Thai MECC 3 stated that officers will continue monitoring the vessel until it leaves Thai waters.

Thai MECC 3 reiterated its dedication to safeguarding Thailand’s maritime interests and ensuring security in the Andaman Sea. The organisation operates a 24-hour hotline for emergencies, disasters, or maritime threats, accessible by calling 1465, reported The Phuket News.

In similar news, officials have confirmed that a thorough inspection of fishing vessels near Phuket found no signs of forced labour or human trafficking, marking a positive step forward for Thailand’s reputation in labour rights within the maritime industry.

The operation, carried out on July 31, was led by a multi-agency task force coordinated by the Phuket Provincial Labour Protection and Welfare Office. The inspection underscores Thailand’s ongoing commitment to enforcing labour laws and international human rights standards in the fishing sector.

Phuket News
