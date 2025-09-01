Man dies in fall from bangkok tollway after tyre blowout

A Burmese man fell to his death from the Don Mueang Tollway in Bangkok yesterday, August 31, after his company’s pickup truck crashed into a barrier following a tyre blowout.

Officers from Vibhavadi Police Station were called at around 10.30am to investigate the death of the man, identified as 30 year old Thike Mon. He was found lying on Vibhavadi Road wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts. He sustained a severe head wound, and a broken bone pierced through his leg.

The victim, who worked for a fish factory in the Rama II area of Samut Sakhon province, had been travelling in the pickup to deliver mackerel. Fish and packaging were scattered across the road following the accident.

On the tollway above, police discovered the damaged pickup stopped in the middle lane. The right side of the vehicle was crushed, and the right rear wheel became detached. The driver and four other passengers were injured and taken to the hospital before police arrived.

A representative of the employer told Channel 7 that the pickup’s rear axle snapped, causing the wheel to detach. The vehicle then lost control, struck the elevated barrier, and one of the workers was thrown from the truck to his death.

This incident follows another case last week, when a Burmese woman fell from a bridge above the Ratchayothin Intersection in Bangkok while riding pillion on a motorcycle taxi. The rider claimed he had fallen asleep and crashed into the railing, sending his passenger over the edge.

The woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, while the rider escaped with only minor injuries. No update on the woman’s condition has been released.

In a separate accident on Saturday, August 30, a Thai motorcyclist fell from a three metre high overpass of a motorway in Pattaya but survived. He suffered injuries to his right arm and said he could not remember what had caused the crash.