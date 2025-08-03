Phuket fishing vessels cleared of forced labour, trafficking concerns

A comprehensive inspection of fishing vessels near Phuket has confirmed the absence of forced labour or human trafficking, according to officials. This development is considered a positive advancement for Thailand’s labour rights reputation within the marine industry.

The inspection, conducted on July 31, was orchestrated by a multi-agency task force under the guidance of the Phuket Provincial Labour Protection and Welfare Office. As part of Thailand’s commitment to upholding labour laws and international human rights standards in the fishing sector, the operation was deemed significant.

Kanchanawadi Sudjai from the Phuket Provincial Labour Protection and Welfare Office participated on behalf of the office’s chief, Thanapong Orachar. The inspection team comprised representatives from various government entities, including the Third Naval Area Command, Marine Police Division 8, Phuket Immigration, and the Phuket Provincial Fisheries Office.

The task force inspected four fishing vessels offshore: Lapjiraphan with 34 crew members (three Thai, 31 Myanmar nationals); P. Natee Thong, which had seven Thai workers; Luk Jiap 89, with four Thai workers; and S. Ekwaraporn 99, carrying 36 workers (15 Thai, 12 Myanmar, and nine Cambodian nationals).

A total of 81 workers were interviewed during the inspections, supported by Marine Police Patrol Boat T.706. The official report indicated no violations of the 2014 Ministerial Regulation on Labour Protection in Marine Fisheries or any other relevant laws.

Officials found no signs of forced labour or human trafficking from the working conditions observed on the vessels or information obtained through random interviews with workers.

The report highlighted the positive impact of Thailand’s ongoing efforts to safeguard the rights of both Thai and migrant workers within the fisheries sector. This inspection is part of a broader national initiative to address international concerns regarding labour conditions in the Thai fishing industry, which has previously faced criticism over exploitation and trafficking, reported The Phuket News.

Officials emphasised the necessity of regular, integrated inspections to ensure transparency, accountability, and ongoing improvement of working standards in one of Thailand’s most scrutinised sectors.