‘Half-Half Plus’ kicks off with cash boost for Thai vendors

Thailand has launched vendor registration for a new subsidy scheme aimed at boosting small businesses and consumer spending across the country.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanpraphat kicked off merchant registration for the highly anticipated Half-Half Plus scheme (คนละครึ่งพลัส) today, October 15. The programme, designed to breathe life back into Thailand’s sluggish economy, aims to inject a whopping 88 billion baht into circulation by the end of this year.

Of the total, 44 billion baht will come from government support, while the remaining 44 billion is expected to be spent by consumers. The scheme will officially run from October 29 to December 31, and is part of a broader recovery push following a predicted economic dip in the final quarter.

Ekniti and his team visited a market behind the Ministry of Finance to promote the registration launch.

“The project is aimed at helping small businesses, market vendors, and now also includes small-to-medium enterprises with revenues under 1.8 million baht.”

Unlike previous rounds, large corporations and modern trade outlets are excluded.

Merchants already participating in the previous Half-Half Phase 5 schem, roughly 900,000 in total, can update the Tung Ngern app and accept the new terms to join immediately. Around 100,000 vendors are still active in the system.

New merchants looking to join must prepare a valid ID card and a photo of their storefront for verification through the local district office or the Ministry of Interior. They must then submit documents to Krungthai Bank, which will complete registration within three working days. Forms are available via the คนละครึ่งพลัส website, and Krungthai Bank has pledged full support.

The project also extends to public transport providers, including motorcycle taxi drivers with valid public driving licences. It will be linked with the Department of Land Transport and the Ministry of Transport, according to กรุงเทพธุรกิจ

Ekniti confirmed that Half-Half Plus is a “closed system,” and user data will not be shared, not even with the Revenue Department. However, he reminded participants that “paying taxes is the responsibility of all Thais when they earn income.”

“By implementing this project, the government will provide incentives for over 11 million people already in the tax system, who will receive 2,400 baht more than those who do not file taxes.”