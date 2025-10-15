‘Half-Half Plus’ kicks off with cash boost for Thai vendors

Govt scheme targets vendors, SMEs, and transport operators

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal21 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025
116 1 minute read
‘Half-Half Plus’ kicks off with cash boost for Thai vendors | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Sattahip.net

Thailand has launched vendor registration for a new subsidy scheme aimed at boosting small businesses and consumer spending across the country.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanpraphat kicked off merchant registration for the highly anticipated Half-Half Plus scheme (คนละครึ่งพลัส) today, October 15. The programme, designed to breathe life back into Thailand’s sluggish economy, aims to inject a whopping 88 billion baht into circulation by the end of this year.

Of the total, 44 billion baht will come from government support, while the remaining 44 billion is expected to be spent by consumers. The scheme will officially run from October 29 to December 31, and is part of a broader recovery push following a predicted economic dip in the final quarter.

Ekniti and his team visited a market behind the Ministry of Finance to promote the registration launch.

“The project is aimed at helping small businesses, market vendors, and now also includes small-to-medium enterprises with revenues under 1.8 million baht.”

Unlike previous rounds, large corporations and modern trade outlets are excluded.

'Half-Half Plus' kicks off with cash boost for Thai vendors | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of กรุงเทพธุรกิจ

Merchants already participating in the previous Half-Half Phase 5 schem, roughly 900,000 in total, can update the Tung Ngern app and accept the new terms to join immediately. Around 100,000 vendors are still active in the system.

Related Articles

New merchants looking to join must prepare a valid ID card and a photo of their storefront for verification through the local district office or the Ministry of Interior. They must then submit documents to Krungthai Bank, which will complete registration within three working days. Forms are available via the คนละครึ่งพลัส website, and Krungthai Bank has pledged full support.

The project also extends to public transport providers, including motorcycle taxi drivers with valid public driving licences. It will be linked with the Department of Land Transport and the Ministry of Transport, according to กรุงเทพธุรกิจ

Ekniti confirmed that Half-Half Plus is a “closed system,” and user data will not be shared, not even with the Revenue Department. However, he reminded participants that “paying taxes is the responsibility of all Thais when they earn income.”

“By implementing this project, the government will provide incentives for over 11 million people already in the tax system, who will receive 2,400 baht more than those who do not file taxes.”

Latest Thailand News
Slow loris dumped on Phuket beach sparks wildlife crackdown | Thaiger Phuket News

Slow loris dumped on Phuket beach sparks wildlife crackdown

6 seconds ago
&#8216;Half-Half Plus&#8217; kicks off with cash boost for Thai vendors | Thaiger Economy News

‘Half-Half Plus’ kicks off with cash boost for Thai vendors

21 minutes ago
Russian man allegedly stalks Phuket woman after being rejected | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man allegedly stalks Phuket woman after being rejected

21 minutes ago
Pregnant woman missing after tugboat capsizes in Ayutthaya river | Thaiger Thailand News

Pregnant woman missing after tugboat capsizes in Ayutthaya river

40 minutes ago
Lottery fever: Crowds flock to Ganesha shrine in central Thailand | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lottery fever: Crowds flock to Ganesha shrine in central Thailand

44 minutes ago
Trump dangles trade deal to push Thai-Cambodian peace pact | Thaiger Politics News

Trump dangles trade deal to push Thai-Cambodian peace pact

1 hour ago
Heavy rainfall alert issued for Thailand as storm chaos looms | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall alert issued for Thailand as storm chaos looms

1 hour ago
Thai taxi driver caught stealing 1,000 baht dropped in petrol station bathroom | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai taxi driver caught stealing 1,000 baht dropped in petrol station bathroom

17 hours ago
Mentally ill woman breaks into official’s house and makes herself at home | Thaiger Thailand News

Mentally ill woman breaks into official’s house and makes herself at home

18 hours ago
Scam crackdown central to Thailand-Cambodia negotiations, says Anutin | Thaiger Thailand News

Scam crackdown central to Thailand-Cambodia negotiations, says Anutin

19 hours ago
Chinese tour guide under investigation for threatening tourists in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese tour guide under investigation for threatening tourists in Thailand

19 hours ago
Motorcycle dispute in Nonthaburi escalates to stabbing incident | Thaiger Thailand News

Motorcycle dispute in Nonthaburi escalates to stabbing incident

19 hours ago
Taxi driver dies in fall from Nonthaburi condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Taxi driver dies in fall from Nonthaburi condo

19 hours ago
Backhoe driver uncovers skeleton outside naval hospital in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Backhoe driver uncovers skeleton outside naval hospital in Chon Buri

20 hours ago
Thailand targets 12 million tourists this high season | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand targets 12 million tourists this high season

20 hours ago
Fire broke out at plastic factory in Chon Buri, no injuries reported | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire broke out at plastic factory in Chon Buri, no injuries reported

21 hours ago
French tourist&#8217;s complaint leads to arrest of 4 Israeli soldiers in Koh Pha Ngan drug party | Thaiger Thailand News

French tourist’s complaint leads to arrest of 4 Israeli soldiers in Koh Pha Ngan drug party

21 hours ago
Electricity official caught discarding power bill warnings in Buriram | Thaiger Thailand News

Electricity official caught discarding power bill warnings in Buriram

21 hours ago
Over 120 year old stupa in Nakhon Phanom collapses after heavy rainfall | Thaiger Thailand News

Over 120 year old stupa in Nakhon Phanom collapses after heavy rainfall

21 hours ago
HFM: 15 years of excellence and superior financial services | Thaiger Finance

HFM: 15 years of excellence and superior financial services

22 hours ago
Buriram man dies after mistaking toilet cleaner for soft drink | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram man dies after mistaking toilet cleaner for soft drink

23 hours ago
Thai woman struck by lightning while hiking in Mae Hong Son | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman struck by lightning while hiking in Mae Hong Son

23 hours ago
Thailand to recieve WiFi expansion | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to recieve WiFi expansion

24 hours ago
Bhumjaithai backs coalition draft for charter reforms | Thaiger Thailand News

Bhumjaithai backs coalition draft for charter reforms

24 hours ago
Thai woman and Australian husband accuse Pattaya police of extortion | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman and Australian husband accuse Pattaya police of extortion

24 hours ago
Business NewsEconomy NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal21 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025
116 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.