Tourists face fines for defacing Kanchanaburi road sign

Officials urge visitors to respect roadside property and safety

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal23 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 9, 2025
125 1 minute read
Tourists face fines for defacing Kanchanaburi road sign | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Phattanan Songchai's post in บ้านอีต่อง เหมืองแร่ปิล๊อค Facebook group

Officials in Kanchanaburi are warning tourists not to place stickers or climb a popular road sign along a scenic highway, citing safety and legal concerns.

Tourists heading to the remote village of Ban E-Tong in Thong Pha Phum district, Kanchanaburi, are being warned not to place stickers on a popular road sign or attempt to climb it, with officials stressing it is both dangerous and illegal.

Apilak Tosaporn, head of the local Department of Highways office, said yesterday, October 8, that travellers who attach stickers or scale the sign along Highway 3272 near Ban Pilok could face stiff penalties. The sign, perched atop a large gantry, marks the approach to Ban Pilok and has become an unofficial “check-in” spot for road trippers and selfie-seekers alike.

Tourists face fines for defacing Kanchanaburi road sign | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Bangkok Post

Tourists face fines for defacing Kanchanaburi road sign | News by Thaiger

“The poles and gantry structure are not designed for climbing, and placing stickers on the sign damages state property and obscures important information for motorists. Violators may face a fine of up to 10,000 baht, up to six months in jail, or both.”

Despite previous clean-up efforts, authorities noted that several small stickers still mar the sign, especially on its upper left corner, highlighting how persistent the issue has become. Many tourists reportedly stop at the site not only to take photos but to leave their mark by attaching logos, slogans, or personal notes on the structure.

Tourists face fines for defacing Kanchanaburi road sign | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

Apilak added that the local highway office plans to install clear signage warning against placing stickers and climbing on the structure, Bangkok Post reported.

“It’s not only about protecting public property. It’s about preventing accidents. Climbing this structure is extremely risky.”

Located along a winding stretch of road, the sign precedes a challenging 63-kilometre route with 399 curves, leading travellers through lush mountain terrain to Ban E-Tong, a former mining village known for its misty views, cool temperatures, and rustic charm.

While the checkpoint has gained popularity on social media, Apilak urged visitors to enjoy the scenery responsibly.

“We welcome tourists, but please respect the local environment and our safety regulations.”

Latest Thailand News
Thai taxi driver steals phone from Japanese passenger after coffee favour | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai taxi driver steals phone from Japanese passenger after coffee favour

10 seconds ago
Tourists face fines for defacing Kanchanaburi road sign | Thaiger Tourism News

Tourists face fines for defacing Kanchanaburi road sign

23 minutes ago
Pattaya family faces eviction after paying 1 million baht for home | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya family faces eviction after paying 1 million baht for home

55 minutes ago
Thief at large after stealing speedboat and abandoning it at see off Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Thief at large after stealing speedboat and abandoning it at see off Phuket

1 hour ago
Thai girl attempts suicide after HIV rumours and rape attempt by security guard | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai girl attempts suicide after HIV rumours and rape attempt by security guard

1 hour ago
Thailand Train guide: A journey through the kingdom by rail | Thaiger Travel Guides

Thailand Train guide: A journey through the kingdom by rail

1 hour ago
Thai AirAsia adds Luang Prabang–Hanoi link via Bangkok | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai AirAsia adds Luang Prabang–Hanoi link via Bangkok

1 hour ago
Yemeni, Kenyan suspects busted in Don Mueang exchange scam | Thaiger Bangkok News

Yemeni, Kenyan suspects busted in Don Mueang exchange scam

2 hours ago
Family suspects murder after Thai man found hanging with 7 stab wounds | Thaiger Thailand News

Family suspects murder after Thai man found hanging with 7 stab wounds

2 hours ago
Chon Buri highway plunged into darkness after transformer theft | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri highway plunged into darkness after transformer theft

2 hours ago
Confused woman locks herself in Udon Thani men’s loo | Thaiger Thailand News

Confused woman locks herself in Udon Thani men’s loo

4 hours ago
Phuket MP slams outdated booze ban laws and calls for reform | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket MP slams outdated booze ban laws and calls for reform

4 hours ago
18 sports commentators arrested for illegal football streaming and gambling promotion | Thaiger Thailand News

18 sports commentators arrested for illegal football streaming and gambling promotion

4 hours ago
Claw machine crackdown hits Bang Yai arcade operators | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Claw machine crackdown hits Bang Yai arcade operators

5 hours ago
PM Anutin cools Trump’s peace bid in Thai-Cambodian spat | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin cools Trump’s peace bid in Thai-Cambodian spat

5 hours ago
RTN plane blunder shuts Phuket runway, delays 70 flights | Thaiger Phuket News

RTN plane blunder shuts Phuket runway, delays 70 flights

5 hours ago
Thai woman rescued after being held captive by Chinese nationals in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman rescued after being held captive by Chinese nationals in Pattaya

5 hours ago
Motorcyclist’s leg crushed in Pattaya crash with tourist bus | Thaiger Pattaya News

Motorcyclist’s leg crushed in Pattaya crash with tourist bus

6 hours ago
Parents of Thai chef found dead in Cambodia suspect foul play | Thaiger Thailand News

Parents of Thai chef found dead in Cambodia suspect foul play

6 hours ago
Crocodile scare grips Nakhon Sawan after flood alert issued | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Crocodile scare grips Nakhon Sawan after flood alert issued

6 hours ago
TMD warns of flash floods as monsoon rains sweep Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

TMD warns of flash floods as monsoon rains sweep Thailand

6 hours ago
2 transwomen spray chemical, attack, and rob Indian man in Pattaya hotel | Thaiger Pattaya News

2 transwomen spray chemical, attack, and rob Indian man in Pattaya hotel

22 hours ago
Fake dentist caught treating patients at Bangkok clinic | Thaiger Thailand News

Fake dentist caught treating patients at Bangkok clinic

22 hours ago
Fake doctor arrested for supplying crystal meth to LGBTQ clients in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fake doctor arrested for supplying crystal meth to LGBTQ clients in Bangkok

22 hours ago
Anutin urges Trump to ensure Cambodia respects ceasefire before peace talks | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin urges Trump to ensure Cambodia respects ceasefire before peace talks

23 hours ago
Thailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal23 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 9, 2025
125 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.