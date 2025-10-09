Tourists face fines for defacing Kanchanaburi road sign

Officials in Kanchanaburi are warning tourists not to place stickers or climb a popular road sign along a scenic highway, citing safety and legal concerns.

Tourists heading to the remote village of Ban E-Tong in Thong Pha Phum district, Kanchanaburi, are being warned not to place stickers on a popular road sign or attempt to climb it, with officials stressing it is both dangerous and illegal.

Apilak Tosaporn, head of the local Department of Highways office, said yesterday, October 8, that travellers who attach stickers or scale the sign along Highway 3272 near Ban Pilok could face stiff penalties. The sign, perched atop a large gantry, marks the approach to Ban Pilok and has become an unofficial “check-in” spot for road trippers and selfie-seekers alike.

“The poles and gantry structure are not designed for climbing, and placing stickers on the sign damages state property and obscures important information for motorists. Violators may face a fine of up to 10,000 baht, up to six months in jail, or both.”

Despite previous clean-up efforts, authorities noted that several small stickers still mar the sign, especially on its upper left corner, highlighting how persistent the issue has become. Many tourists reportedly stop at the site not only to take photos but to leave their mark by attaching logos, slogans, or personal notes on the structure.

Apilak added that the local highway office plans to install clear signage warning against placing stickers and climbing on the structure, Bangkok Post reported.

“It’s not only about protecting public property. It’s about preventing accidents. Climbing this structure is extremely risky.”

Located along a winding stretch of road, the sign precedes a challenging 63-kilometre route with 399 curves, leading travellers through lush mountain terrain to Ban E-Tong, a former mining village known for its misty views, cool temperatures, and rustic charm.

While the checkpoint has gained popularity on social media, Apilak urged visitors to enjoy the scenery responsibly.

“We welcome tourists, but please respect the local environment and our safety regulations.”