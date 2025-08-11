Police investigate unidentified man’s drowning at Kalim Beach, Phuket

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Monday, August 11, 2025
Picture courtesy of Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation

Police are investigating the death of an unidentified man who drowned at Kalim Beach in Phuket on August 9.

Patong police received notification of the incident at 12.06pm, prompting rescue workers from the Phuket Kusoldharm Foundation’s Patong branch and diving personnel to begin a search for the missing person.

The man’s body was discovered washed ashore by waves around 2pm and was pronounced dead at the scene. A forensic doctor from Vachira Phuket Hospital examined the body, confirming that the man’s identity, including his name and nationality, remains unknown. He is described as being thin, approximately 165 centimetres tall, with dark skin and tattoos on both shoulders and upper arms.

A local, Sakda Mat-Yuyen, informed the police that he was on the beach when he noticed the man struggling in the strong waves before being swept away. Sakda alerted others and urged them to call for assistance. Despite questioning beachgoers and other locals, the police have yet to identify the deceased.

The body has been transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital, where a forensic pathologist will conduct a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death and aid in identifying the man, reported The Phuket News.

In similar news, on August 7, rescue teams recovered the body of a 10 year old Canadian girl who drowned off Kata Beach, Phuket. The young girl had been swept away by waves around 4pm while swimming with her family.

Police from Karon Police Station and Kuson Dham Foundation rescuers launched a coordinated search, dividing into two groups, one diving near Koh Tapu and the other scanning the shallow waters near the shore. The Canadian family had arrived in Phuket from Malaysia on August 6, planning to stay until October 4, but their vacation was tragically cut short.

The girl’s body was found close to where she went missing; she had a facial injury, suggesting she may have hit submerged rocks during the incident.

