Phuket entertainment venue operators demand probe into alleged bribery

Key insights from the news Copy A group of Phuket entertainment venue operators, led by Apichet Phulsong, has petitioned the governor for an investigation into alleged bribery by government officials targeting nightlife businesses.

The petition was prompted by online rumors and local media reports claiming officials demanded bribes from operators, causing anxiety and damaging confidence in Phuket's tourism sector.

Monchai Saelao, representing the governor, assured the operators that their concerns would be investigated to ensure fairness for compliant businesses.

Operators reported confusion due to overlapping inspections by alleged special task forces, with claims of officials demanding monthly fees from vendors, potentially amounting to millions of baht.

A group of entertainment venue operators in Phuket called for an investigation into government officials after rumours circulated online alleging that some officials sought bribes from business operators.

The vice president of the Patong Beach Entertainment Venue Association, Apichet Phulsong, together with around 30 association members, met the Phuket governor to submit an official petition requesting an investigation into the claims.

The group said reports shared by several local media outlets alleged that some officials had demanded bribes from business operators, particularly those involved in nightlife and entertainment venues across the province.

The petition was received at Phuket Provincial Hall by Damrongtham Centre of Phuket Province director Monchai Saelao, who represented the governor during the meeting and discussed the concerns with the operators.

According to the group, the rumours caused anxiety among business owners and damaged confidence within Phuket’s tourism-related sectors. They urged the governor to urgently establish the facts to ensure transparency, fairness, and confidence for all stakeholders.

Apichet said the Patong Beach Entertainment Venue Association represents more than 400 establishments in the area, although only a small number of representatives attended the petition submission.

He explained that the move was intended to reflect the difficulties faced by operators and raise concerns about what they view as inappropriate conduct by certain officials.

Monchai assured the group that the complaint would be forwarded to the governor and that a thorough investigation would be carried out to ensure fairness for businesses operating legally and in compliance with regulations.

In an interview with KhaoSod, one operator said that during the recent New Year holiday period, official inspection teams conducted checks on entertainment venues in Patong, Kathu district.

However, someone claiming to belong to “special task forces” or “special operations units” allegedly carried out overlapping inspections, creating confusion and concern among operators.

There were also reports of groups claiming to be government officials demanding monthly fees from shops and market vendors. According to the claims, the amounts collected could reach millions of baht per month across Phuket.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the allegations, pending the outcome of the investigation.