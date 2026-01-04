Green Sea Turtle Phuket Karon Beach Nesting Event

A rare and encouraging marine conservation event unfolded on Karon Beach in Phuket on Friday, when an adult female green sea turtle came ashore and laid a large clutch of eggs, drawing attention from both tourists and local officials.

The nesting occurred at around 11.00am on January 3, 2026, along Karon Beach in Karon sub district, Muang district. Thai and foreign tourists who were spending the New Year holiday in Phuket gathered quietly to observe the turtle as she emerged from the sea, selected a nesting site, and began laying her eggs on the sand.

Witnesses said the turtle remained onshore for an extended period as she completed the nesting process. After laying the eggs, she used her rear flippers to carefully sweep sand over the nest, compacting it to conceal the eggs from predators. Once the nest was secured, the turtle slowly returned to the sea, completing the natural cycle without interference.

Lifeguards stationed along Karon Beach quickly moved to protect the area once the turtle departed. Wooden stakes and rope were placed around the nest to prevent accidental disturbance from pedestrians, beach equipment, or vehicles. Warning signs were also prepared to alert beachgoers to the sensitive area.

The lifeguard team then notified the Karon municipality, which coordinated with officials from the Rare and Endangered Marine Animals Group under the Upper Andaman Marine and Coastal Resources Research Centre in Wichit, Muang district. Marine experts are expected to assess the nest, estimate the number of eggs, and establish a monitoring plan to ensure the highest possible hatching success rate.

Officials said green sea turtles are classified as a protected species in Thailand, and sightings of nesting turtles on popular tourist beaches are considered a positive sign of improving marine conditions. The presence of a nesting turtle indicates relatively clean sand, suitable beach conditions, and reduced disturbance in coastal ecosystems.

Authorities emphasized that public cooperation is critical during the incubation period, which typically lasts around 50 to 60 days. Residents and tourists have been urged not to touch the nest, shine lights on the area at night, or allow pets near the site. Increased foot traffic near the nest may also be restricted if necessary.

Marine conservation officials noted that Phuket has seen a gradual increase in sea turtle nesting activity in recent years, attributed to stronger conservation measures, public awareness campaigns, and tighter controls on coastal development.

The successful protection of this nest could result in dozens of hatchlings making their way to the Andaman Sea later this year, offering renewed hope for the long-term survival of green sea turtles in Thai waters. Source Khaosod English.