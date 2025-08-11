Bangkok raids seize illegal goods worth over 20 million baht

Over 690,000 illegal and substandard products have been confiscated in extensive raids across Bangkok, focusing on significant warehouse networks and retail outlets as part of a crackdown on unsafe goods.

Deputy government spokesperson Sasikarn Watthanachan announced that the Team Sud Soi task force, under Industry Minister Akanat Promphan and permanent secretary Nattapol Rangsitpol, collaborated with the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) to examine two warehouses in Bang Khun Thian district.

These warehouses, linked to major smuggling operations, were reportedly importing non-compliant products and applying counterfeit TISI marks.

The first warehouse, managed by HS 138 Co Ltd, contained 42,263 items such as light bulbs, fans, irons, Bluetooth speakers, and LED lamps, many without TISI certification or with fake QR codes.

The second warehouse, overseen by DS Tools Co Ltd, stored over 600,000 items, including shower heads, taps, power plugs, and switches, all not meeting safety standards or with fake certification marks.

In total, 642,000 items valued at over 10 million baht (US$309,310) were confiscated, according to Sasikarn.

The DSI is treating the case as a special investigation to dismantle the broader smuggling network.

Akanat noted that substandard goods present serious risks such as electrical fires and toxic contamination, and they also undermine fair market competition.

The ministry plans to enhance laws, implement TISI Watch scanning technology, and intensify inspections at the source.

In a separate operation, Deputy Public Health Minister Chaichana Dechdecho led a joint raid with the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) and Samphanthawong district officials at the Heng Heng Supermarket in Yaowarat on August 7.

The store, previously prosecuted three times for mislabelling, was found selling over 50,000 illegal health-related products, including food, medicines, cosmetics, herbal items, and medical devices, mostly imported from China without proper authorisation.

The seized goods, valued at another 10 million baht, have been handed over to CPPD investigators for legal proceedings.

Food and Drug Administration deputy secretary-general Withid Srisuriyachai warned of health hazards from harmful contaminants and unsanitary production methods, ordering nationwide inspections to ensure product legality before sale, reported Bangkok Post.

Both operations highlight the government’s zero-tolerance policy on hazardous goods and its commitment to consumer protection, he stated.